Multiple wins for JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll at World Luxury Travel Awards 2025

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is celebrating its success at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards, where it has been honoured with multiple titles, including Luxury Beach Resort and Luxury Villa Resort. These accolades reaffirm its position as one of the world’s distinguished luxury destinations and highlight the resort’s dedication to exceptional service, innovative design and memorable guest experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Nestled in the Emboodhu Finolhu lagoon, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort received further prestigious recognition across several categories, strengthening its reputation as a premier luxury destination in the region. The resort was named Best Luxury New Resort in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in the Maldives, and Best Luxury Island Resort as a Global Winner.

Complementing the resort’s success, Spa by JW also achieved international acclaim, receiving three awards that underscore its harmonious blend of tranquillity, contemporary innovation and exceptional design. The spa was recognised for Best Interior Design in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Oceanview Spa in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Overwater Spa as a Global Winner.

“These honours reflect our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and personalised service to every guest,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “At our resort, modern luxury is complemented by authentic Maldivian warmth, where every detail — from design to service — is thoughtfully crafted to create memorable moments and meaningful connections.”

JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a serene island escape with expansive overwater and beach pool villas, world-class dining and the award-winning Spa by JW, where guests are invited to unwind in complete serenity while enjoying panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry. The recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort among this year’s global winners further reinforces its status as one of the world’s leaders in luxury hospitality.