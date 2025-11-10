Journey to restorative wellness: Amilla Maldives hosts renowned visiting practitioners

Amilla Maldives welcomes guests to experience the expertise of three Visiting Practitioners, each offering personalised sessions to restore balance, nurture presence, and support holistic wellbeing amid the island’s tranquil surroundings.

Until 7 December 2025, Kattia Mendoza, creator of Unmasking Arts™ and KI·OM® Bodywork, offers somatic movement, breath coaching, Osteo-Thai bodywork, and conscious communication. Private sessions like KI·OM® Bodywork, Nervous System Release, and Osteo-Thai Massage help release tension and restore mobility, while group and complimentary classes, including Somatic Breath Meditation and the Unmasking Arts™ Circle, foster emotional clarity and mindful connection.

From 10 December 2025 to 20 January 2026, Jang Kanlayanee brings over 25 years of expertise in Thai, Ayurvedic, and Western wellness practices. Treatments such as Chi Nei Tsang, Body Alignment Massage, Face and Neck Therapy, Reiki, and sound healing restore energy and harmony. Guests can also join group or complimentary sessions including Tai Chi, Sound Bath, Chakra Energy Assessment, and private yoga for holistic wellbeing.

From 20 December 2025 to 20 January 2026, Dr Shreejit Ghadigaonkar, an Ayurveda doctor and yoga expert from India, offers personalised consultations and a range of traditional therapies to restore balance and vitality. Complementary wellness sessions provide guidance on managing stress, improving sleep, and aligning lifestyle habits with the body’s natural rhythms, leaving guests feeling refreshed and renewed.

During their residencies, Kattia, Jang, and Dr Shreejit invite guests to slow down, reconnect, and explore restorative experiences that leave body, mind, and spirit refreshed within the calm rhythm of island life.