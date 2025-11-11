Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Luxury Beach Property at Seven Stars Awards 2025

Ifuru Island Maldives has been named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025, held in Portugal. The recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to redefining barefoot luxury, delivering exceptional guest experiences and showcasing authentic Maldivian hospitality.

The Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, often described as the “Oscars of Luxury”, honour only the most outstanding properties and brands worldwide. Receiving this accolade positions Ifuru Island Maldives among the world’s leading destinations, recognised for its focus on service excellence, innovation and guest satisfaction.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It reflects the passion and dedication of our incredible All Star team, who create memorable experiences for our guests every single day. This win not only celebrates our property but also the spirit of the Maldives — warm, genuine and unforgettable.”

Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a blend of barefoot elegance and meaningful connection. The resort’s premium all-inclusive concept, world-class dining and vibrant experiences are designed to immerse guests in the joy and beauty of island life.

This global recognition further strengthens Ifuru Island Maldives’ reputation as one of the country’s most inspiring luxury destinations, where each moment is crafted with care, creativity and authenticity.