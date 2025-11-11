Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives wins Best Luxury Beach Property at Seven Stars Awards 2025
Ifuru Island Maldives has been named Best Luxury Beach Property at the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025, held in Portugal. The recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to redefining barefoot luxury, delivering exceptional guest experiences and showcasing authentic Maldivian hospitality.
The Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, often described as the “Oscars of Luxury”, honour only the most outstanding properties and brands worldwide. Receiving this accolade positions Ifuru Island Maldives among the world’s leading destinations, recognised for its focus on service excellence, innovation and guest satisfaction.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It reflects the passion and dedication of our incredible All Star team, who create memorable experiences for our guests every single day. This win not only celebrates our property but also the spirit of the Maldives — warm, genuine and unforgettable.”
Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives offers a blend of barefoot elegance and meaningful connection. The resort’s premium all-inclusive concept, world-class dining and vibrant experiences are designed to immerse guests in the joy and beauty of island life.
This global recognition further strengthens Ifuru Island Maldives’ reputation as one of the country’s most inspiring luxury destinations, where each moment is crafted with care, creativity and authenticity.
Multiple wins for JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll at World Luxury Travel Awards 2025
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort is celebrating its success at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards, where it has been honoured with multiple titles, including Luxury Beach Resort and Luxury Villa Resort. These accolades reaffirm its position as one of the world’s distinguished luxury destinations and highlight the resort’s dedication to exceptional service, innovative design and memorable guest experiences in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Nestled in the Emboodhu Finolhu lagoon, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort received further prestigious recognition across several categories, strengthening its reputation as a premier luxury destination in the region. The resort was named Best Luxury New Resort in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Family Beach Resort in the Maldives, and Best Luxury Island Resort as a Global Winner.
Complementing the resort’s success, Spa by JW also achieved international acclaim, receiving three awards that underscore its harmonious blend of tranquillity, contemporary innovation and exceptional design. The spa was recognised for Best Interior Design in the Indian Ocean, Best Luxury Oceanview Spa in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Overwater Spa as a Global Winner.
“These honours reflect our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and personalised service to every guest,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “At our resort, modern luxury is complemented by authentic Maldivian warmth, where every detail — from design to service — is thoughtfully crafted to create memorable moments and meaningful connections.”
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a serene island escape with expansive overwater and beach pool villas, world-class dining and the award-winning Spa by JW, where guests are invited to unwind in complete serenity while enjoying panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Travel Awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of the luxury travel and tourism industry. The recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort among this year’s global winners further reinforces its status as one of the world’s leaders in luxury hospitality.
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates trio of honours at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury destinations.
The resort was named Best Luxury Boutique Resort in the Indian Ocean, while its signature Firedoor Fine Dining Restaurant received the award for Best Luxury Boutique Resort Restaurant in the Indian Ocean. In addition, The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives was honoured as the Best Luxury Boutique Spa in the Indian Ocean, celebrating its personalised approach to wellness and relaxation.
The World Luxury Awards, established to acknowledge excellence in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, recognise outstanding achievements across hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants worldwide. Each year, winners are selected through public voting, reflecting the voice and appreciation of guests from across the globe.
In a statement marking the occasion, the resort expressed gratitude to its guests and team members: “We are honoured to be recognised with three prestigious recognitions in the 2025 World Luxury Awards. As we celebrate this achievement, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our cherished guests for choosing us as your sanctuary in the Maldives, and to our dedicated team for their unwavering passion and commitment to creating moments of joy, care, and connection.”
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with Maldivian charm, offering an island escape defined by luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality.
Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates an extraordinary achievement at the prestigious 2025 World Luxury Awards, earning multiple accolades that highlight the property’s dedication to excellence, creativity, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.
This year, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognized as the Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in Maldives, the Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands, and the Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean. These remarkable distinctions reaffirm Ifuru Island’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for guests whether it’s a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a dream island celebration.
The island’s tranquil wellness sanctuary, Xanadu Spa, was also celebrated for its exceptional approach to holistic wellbeing, receiving the titles of Best Luxury Beach Property Spa in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Wellness Spa in the Indian Ocean. With its serene location, thoughtfully curated treatments, and focus on mindful rejuvenation, Xanadu Spa continues to redefine luxury wellness in the Maldives.
Adding to the island’s success, The Waterfront, Ifuru Island’s signature dining venue, was honored as the Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant in the Indian Ocean and the Best Luxury Property Restaurant in the Indian Ocean Islands. Showcasing New World cuisine, The Waterfront combines innovative flavors with global influences, complemented by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional service creating an elevated dining experience that embodies the spirit of the island.
“These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire Ifuru Island family,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Every recognition reflects the commitment of our All Stars to deliver authentic, joyful, and unforgettable experiences for each guest who steps onto our island.”
Nestled in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a vibrant all-inclusive private island property where natural beauty meets heartfelt hospitality. With spacious villas, diverse dining experiences, the award-winning Xanadu Spa, and its very own private airport, the island offers a seamless and spirited Maldivian escape designed for connection, celebration, and pure joy.
