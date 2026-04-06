Awards
Angsana Velavaru achieves 4.8 rating in British Airways Customer Awards
Angsana Velavaru has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025, recognising the resort for consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service.
The award is based on verified customer feedback and reflects guest experiences at the resort. Angsana Velavaru achieved an overall score of 4.8 out of 5, with recognition given for service delivery, attention to detail and guest care throughout the stay.
Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers a range of accommodation options, including beachfront villas with direct beach access and its InOcean Villas, situated approximately one kilometre from the main island. These overwater villas provide a more secluded setting with open ocean views.
The resort caters to a variety of travellers, including families, couples and individual guests. Family-oriented programmes and shared activities are available, while other guests can take part in leisure, wellness and exploration experiences. Through its 101 Things To Do programme, guests can engage in activities such as snorkelling, marine excursions, cultural experiences and wellness sessions.
The surrounding reef environment provides opportunities for marine exploration, while the resort’s service approach focuses on delivering personalised guest experiences. This combination of natural setting and service delivery forms a central part of the resort’s offering.
The British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award is presented to hotels that achieve high customer ratings, serving as an indicator of guest satisfaction within the travel sector. For Angsana Velavaru, the recognition reflects its continued focus on maintaining service standards and delivering consistent guest experiences.
The resort continues to position its offering around accessibility to nature, varied experiences and a service model aimed at supporting guest comfort and engagement throughout their stay.
Awards
Amilla Maldives wins ‘Most OutThere Initiative’ award for Inclusive Travel
Amilla Maldives has been named a joint winner in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the Experientialist Awards 2026, following a Highly Commended recognition in the same category in 2025.
The Experientialist Awards recognise organisations shaping travel through inclusivity, individuality and design, with the inclusive travel category highlighting initiatives that address not only accessibility, but also how journeys are experienced by guests.
At Amilla Maldives, accessibility is integrated into the overall guest experience. The resort adopts an approach that begins at the planning stage and continues throughout the stay, with a focus on understanding individual guest needs and adapting experiences accordingly.
Aligned with its In Harmony with Purpose philosophy, the resort has introduced a range of measures aimed at improving accessibility. These include villa features designed for ease of use, accessible pathways across the island and adaptive experiences such as inclusive snorkelling and wellness sessions.
As an IncluCare Verified resort, Amilla Maldives continues to develop its offering through feedback and collaboration, with the aim of enhancing inclusivity across its operations.
Commenting on the recognition, Morgan Martinello said the resort remains focused on creating travel experiences that feel natural and accessible. He noted that the continued recognition reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to improve inclusivity.
The award from OutThere, a platform focused on diversity and inclusion in travel, marks a further step in the resort’s efforts to create accessible and inclusive guest experiences.
Awards
Villa Park recognised with CHECK24 Top Hotel Award
Villa Park has been recognised with the CHECK24 Top Hotel Award 2026, awarded based on outstanding guest reviews submitted on the CHECK24 platform. The award reflects strong guest satisfaction and reinforces Villa Park’s growing visibility in the German-speaking travel market.
As part of the recognition, Villa Park will be featured with the official Top Hotel Award seal on CHECK24’s travel portal, supporting traveller confidence and strengthening the resort’s positioning across the DACH region. CHECK24 is one of Germany’s best-known travel comparison platforms, and the award is positioned to provide additional exposure through their hotel and package holiday listings.
Villa Park is widely known as a vibrant tropical escape for families, combining lush island greenery and bright lagoon views with a strong mix of experiences. From year-round whale shark encounters in the South Ari region to signature moments like treetop dining at ZERO, the resort offers a wide variety of ways to spend the day. Its broad range of family-friendly accommodation also makes it a natural choice for couples, groups, and multigenerational travel.
The CHECK24 Top Hotel Award adds to Villa Park’s recent momentum in the market, alongside continued recognition across tour operator channels and positive performance on leading review platforms used by German-speaking travellers.
Awards
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa receives global wellness award
Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been awarded the Best Traditional Healing Spa 2026 title at the Luxuri Awards, recognising its consistent approach to wellness rooted in time-honoured practices and thoughtful guest care.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Mandara Spa has built a reputation for offering restorative experiences that draw on traditional Balinese healing techniques. The recognition reflects the team’s continued focus on creating a calm, unhurried environment where each treatment is delivered with care, precision, and attention to detail.
A secluded retreat within the island’s natural landscape in Meemu Atoll, the spa introduces a subtle touch of Bali through its open, calming design. Comprising four double treatment villas and a dedicated manicure and pedicure area, the space is designed to encourage guests to fully disconnect and unwind. The spa experience is shaped by a blend of signature Mandara Spa therapies and ELEMIS treatments, a British luxury skincare brand known for combining advanced scientific formulations with naturally derived ingredients.
This recognition at the Luxuri Awards 2026 highlights Mandara Spa’s ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful wellness experiences, while reinforcing Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ broader focus on thoughtful, experience-led hospitality across its Maldives portfolio.
For those looking to experience this award-winning wellness offering, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is currently extending a seasonal offer with added travel benefits. Guests can enjoy complimentary round-trip domestic flight transfers on stays of seven nights or more, and complimentary one-way transfers for shorter stays. The offer is available for bookings made until 31 October 2026, with stay dates valid from 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2027.
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