Angsana Velavaru achieves 4.8 rating in British Airways Customer Awards

Angsana Velavaru has received the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025, recognising the resort for consistently high levels of guest satisfaction and service.

The award is based on verified customer feedback and reflects guest experiences at the resort. Angsana Velavaru achieved an overall score of 4.8 out of 5, with recognition given for service delivery, attention to detail and guest care throughout the stay.

Located within a lagoon in South Nilandhe Atoll, the resort offers a range of accommodation options, including beachfront villas with direct beach access and its InOcean Villas, situated approximately one kilometre from the main island. These overwater villas provide a more secluded setting with open ocean views.

The resort caters to a variety of travellers, including families, couples and individual guests. Family-oriented programmes and shared activities are available, while other guests can take part in leisure, wellness and exploration experiences. Through its 101 Things To Do programme, guests can engage in activities such as snorkelling, marine excursions, cultural experiences and wellness sessions.

The surrounding reef environment provides opportunities for marine exploration, while the resort’s service approach focuses on delivering personalised guest experiences. This combination of natural setting and service delivery forms a central part of the resort’s offering.

The British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award is presented to hotels that achieve high customer ratings, serving as an indicator of guest satisfaction within the travel sector. For Angsana Velavaru, the recognition reflects its continued focus on maintaining service standards and delivering consistent guest experiences.

The resort continues to position its offering around accessibility to nature, varied experiences and a service model aimed at supporting guest comfort and engagement throughout their stay.