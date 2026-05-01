News
Angsana Velavaru introduces curated day visit packages
Angsana Velavaru has introduced a curated collection of day visit experiences, inviting guests to step into the rhythm of island life, even if only for a day. Designed for those seeking a brief yet meaningful escape, the new offerings combine relaxation, dining, and wellness within the resort’s expansive lagoon setting.
Set against the backdrop of white sands and turquoise waters in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru’s day visit experiences present an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect. Guests may choose to spend their day by the pool, enjoying access to the resort’s facilities while taking in uninterrupted ocean views. A leisurely lunch unfolds at either Kaani restaurant or Kuredhi bar, accompanied by a selection of beverages, creating a relaxed and effortless dining experience by the sea.
For those seeking a more private retreat, the beachfront villa day experience offers a tranquil setting framed by lush greenery and direct access to the beach. Thoughtfully designed for comfort and seclusion, the beach villa experience allows guests to enjoy their own space while still being connected to the island’s vibrant surroundings.
Wellbeing remains at the heart of the experience, with guests invited to indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, complemented by exclusive privileges throughout the day. Whether spent lounging poolside, enjoying a private villa escape, or simply embracing the natural beauty of the Maldives, each experience is shaped by a sense of ease and balance.
Available from 01 May to 30 September 2026, the day visit package offers a seamless way to experience Angsana Velavaru’s distinctive island setting within a limited timeframe, making it an ideal option for residents and visitors alike.
At its core, the day visit experience reflects Angsana Velavaru’s philosophy of creating moments that are both simple and memorable—where time slows, and the essence of island life can be felt in every detail.
To learn more about Angsana Velavaru, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
Thomas Ling returns to The St. Regis Maldives for two-day sake series
This October, guests of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are invited to immerse themselves in the refined world of Japanese gastronomy as Thomas Ling, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and internationally acclaimed sake authority, returns for an exclusive two day sake experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry.
Curated on the secluded shores of Vommuli Island, the experience offers discerning traveler intimate access to one of Japan’s most respected voices in the world of Nihonshu, set against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty and serene seclusion.
Conferred by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador—an honour shared among a select circle of global culinary luminaries including Nobu Matsuhisa and Tetsuya Wakuda—Thomas Ling has further received the Ambassador’s Commendation Award from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 24 years of refined expertise, he is celebrated for his dedication to promoting Japan’s “Kokushu,” the national collective heritage beverages of sake, shochu, and awamori, while safeguarding the cultural traditions that define them.
This collaboration forms part of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together influential global talents to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence, and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to connect with leading voices across culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness, and sport.
A Curated Programme of Japanese Artistry
The experience begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s refined Japanese dining venue. Designed for a maximum of just 12 guests, the complimentary session offers an in depth exploration of premium sakes, guided by Ling’s expert commentary on brewing techniques, regional expression, and cultural significance.
The programme begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass at T•Pan, hosted by Thomas Ling. Taking place from 15:00 to 16:00, the complimentary experience is limited to 12 guests, offering a rare opportunity to explore premium sakes through expert insight into craftsmanship, regional expression, and cultural significance.
On 6 October, guests are invited to indulge in a meticulously curated four course Sake Pairing Dinner at Orientale, where contemporary Japanese cuisine is elevated through thoughtful pairings that enhance flavour, texture, and balance. Designed as a one night only experience, the evening celebrates harmony between dish and drink in the spirit of true omotenashi.
The Four Course Sake Pairing Dinner will be served from 19:00 to 22:30, priced at USD 295++ per person.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
News
The Standard, Maldives secures dual recognition from Condé Nast Traveller
2026 stands as a milestone year for The Standard, Maldives, as the resort receives international recognition from both the UK and US editions of Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive natural island destinations. Voted for by discerning global travellers, these accolades reflect the resort’s strong performance across key areas valued by readers—ranging from location and design to dining, wellness, and the overall quality of the guest experience.
Set on a 100% natural island with direct access to a vibrant house reef, The Standard, Maldives continues to stand out for its rare balance of unspoiled surroundings and personality‑driven hospitality. Guests are drawn to an environment where barefoot island living, intuitive service, and expressive design come together, elements that consistently resonate with Condé Nast Traveller readers seeking destinations that feel both authentic and memorable.
Adding to this momentum is the opening of Onda, the resort’s signature overwater Mediterranean restaurant. Set above the living lagoon, Onda introduces a new culinary rhythm to the island, celebrating fresh ingredients, expressive flavours, and a relaxed, social approach to dining. As dining remains a key consideration for Readers’Choice voters, Onda strengthens the resort’s culinary profile while complementing its existing portfolio of island-inspired, beachfront, and all-day dining experiences.
Wellness also plays a central role in the recognition, with The Standard Spa offering experiences that go beyond the expected. Personalised wellness programmes are tailored to individual needs, incorporating restorative treatments such as Kansa Wand Massage, Reiki Pranic Healing, Shirodhara, and The Standard’s signature Turkish Hammam and Steam experience: stylish, playful, and refreshingly unforced. This flexible, guest‑led approach to well‑being aligns with the growing emphasis placed by Condé Nast Traveller audiences on meaningful, restorative travel.
The resort’s Premium All‑Inclusive offering further enhances its appeal, providing seamless access to the full range of dining and lifestyle experiences across the island. From authentic Maldivian cuisine at Guduguda and Mediterranean specialities at Onda to smoky beachfront barbecue at BBQ Shak and themed all‑day dining that changes daily at Kula, guests enjoy variety, quality, and ease, an increasingly important factor for travellers evaluating overall value and experience.
With global accolades from Condé Nast Traveller UK and US, the opening of Onda, a strong wellness identity, and consistently positive guest feedback, The Standard, Maldives enters 2026 with confidence and clarity. These recognitions underscore the resort’s ability to deliver not just a place to stay, but an island experience defined by character, creativity, and a genuine connection to its surroundings—shaping a new standard for contemporary island living in the Maldives.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu introduces Maldives’ first resort membership concept
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has launched the Kodhipparu Club, marking the introduction of the Maldives’ first private island membership concept, designed to bring together the local community, expatriates, and frequent visitors in a shared social and lifestyle setting.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the award-winning resort is evolving its offering beyond traditional stays and day visits, introducing a structured membership model that enables regular access to resort facilities, curated events, and experiences without the need for overnight accommodation.
A Global Shift Towards Membership-Led Lifestyle Experiences
The launch comes at a time when private membership clubs are experiencing renewed global growth, particularly across major cities such as London, New York, Dubai, and Singapore. Once associated primarily with exclusive venues, membership models are now expanding into hospitality, wellness, and travel spaces, reflecting a shift from transactional visits to ongoing lifestyle engagement.
This evolution mirrors broader behavioural trends identified in Grand Park Kodhipparu’s 2026 strategy, where travellers and local residents increasingly prioritise purpose, connection, and regular access to meaningful experiences over one-off stays.
The initiative reflects a broader shift in how people engage with hospitality spaces, moving from occasional visits to ongoing lifestyle integration.
“Kodhipparu Club was created in response to how our guests and the Malé community increasingly want to experience the Maldives—not just as a destination, but as part of their lifestyle,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. “This is about opening the island in a more meaningful way—creating a space where connection, wellbeing, and community come together. It enables the local community to experience and contribute to the resort’s continued success.
Hospitality today is no longer just about welcoming guests, but about building genuine connections between people, places, and communities—a shared space where relationships can grow. As Kahlil Gibran so beautifully expressed, ‘let there be spaces in your togetherness.’”
A New Model for Resort Access
Traditionally, resort islands in the Maldives have been experienced primarily through overnight stays or day visits. Kodhipparu Club introduces a different approach—structured as a seasonal membership from May to September, allowing members to access the island regularly as part of their routine.
The club is intended to bring together a diverse mix of Malé-based professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and international residents, positioning the island as a social extension of the city, rather than a standalone escape.
Community, Wellness and Connection at the Core
At its core, Kodhipparu Club focuses on creating a sense of belonging through shared experiences. Members will have access to:
- A curated calendar of social events, wellness sessions, and sunset gatherings
- Dining privileges across the resort’s restaurants, including its signature overwater venue, FireDoor
- Access to the lagoon, beach, and non-motorised watersports
- Live streaming of sports events, including World Cup Football∞ Blue Horizon Board Meeting Room
- Preferential access to spa, fitness, and wellbeing facilities
- The option to host guests, extending the experience to friends, family, and colleagues
The concept aligns with evolving travel and lifestyle trends, where individuals are increasingly seeking spaces that combine relaxation, social interaction, and personal wellbeing.
An Award-Winning Resort Opening Its Doors Further
Grand Park Kodhipparu has established itself as a recognised name in the Maldives’ luxury hospitality landscape, with multiple industry accolades and continued international recognition.
In 2026, the resort has been nominated for several prestigious honours, including the Travel & Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards, the World Travel Awards, Luxury Hotel of the World Awards, and the Travel Trade Maldives Awards—reflecting its strong reputation for guest experience, design, and service excellence.
Kodhipparu Club represents a natural evolution of this success, extending the resort’s offering beyond international travellers to create a deeper connection with the local and resident community.
Supporting Local Engagement in Tourism
The launch also signals a broader step toward strengthening the relationship between the resort sector and the Maldivian community. By creating a structured and accessible way for residents and long- term visitors to engage with resort environments, the initiative supports a more inclusive and integrated tourism model.
Membership will be limited to ensure a curated and personalised experience. Members of Kodhipparu Club will also be connected to Park Hotel Group’s loyalty programme, Park Rewards, offering benefits across the group’s properties in Asia and the Maldives.
To find out more visit the resort’s website or contact rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.
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