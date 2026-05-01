Angsana Velavaru introduces curated day visit packages

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has launched the Kodhipparu Club, marking the introduction of the Maldives’ first private island membership concept, designed to bring together the local community, expatriates, and frequent visitors in a shared social and lifestyle setting.

Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the award-winning resort is evolving its offering beyond traditional stays and day visits, introducing a structured membership model that enables regular access to resort facilities, curated events, and experiences without the need for overnight accommodation.

A Global Shift Towards Membership-Led Lifestyle Experiences

The launch comes at a time when private membership clubs are experiencing renewed global growth, particularly across major cities such as London, New York, Dubai, and Singapore. Once associated primarily with exclusive venues, membership models are now expanding into hospitality, wellness, and travel spaces, reflecting a shift from transactional visits to ongoing lifestyle engagement.

This evolution mirrors broader behavioural trends identified in Grand Park Kodhipparu’s 2026 strategy, where travellers and local residents increasingly prioritise purpose, connection, and regular access to meaningful experiences over one-off stays.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in how people engage with hospitality spaces, moving from occasional visits to ongoing lifestyle integration.

“Kodhipparu Club was created in response to how our guests and the Malé community increasingly want to experience the Maldives—not just as a destination, but as part of their lifestyle,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. “This is about opening the island in a more meaningful way—creating a space where connection, wellbeing, and community come together. It enables the local community to experience and contribute to the resort’s continued success.

Hospitality today is no longer just about welcoming guests, but about building genuine connections between people, places, and communities—a shared space where relationships can grow. As Kahlil Gibran so beautifully expressed, ‘let there be spaces in your togetherness.’”

A New Model for Resort Access

Traditionally, resort islands in the Maldives have been experienced primarily through overnight stays or day visits. Kodhipparu Club introduces a different approach—structured as a seasonal membership from May to September, allowing members to access the island regularly as part of their routine.

The club is intended to bring together a diverse mix of Malé-based professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and international residents, positioning the island as a social extension of the city, rather than a standalone escape.

Community, Wellness and Connection at the Core

At its core, Kodhipparu Club focuses on creating a sense of belonging through shared experiences. Members will have access to:

A curated calendar of social events, wellness sessions, and sunset gatherings

Dining privileges across the resort’s restaurants, including its signature overwater venue, FireDoor

Access to the lagoon, beach, and non-motorised watersports

Live streaming of sports events, including World Cup Football∞ Blue Horizon Board Meeting Room

Preferential access to spa, fitness, and wellbeing facilities

The option to host guests, extending the experience to friends, family, and colleagues

The concept aligns with evolving travel and lifestyle trends, where individuals are increasingly seeking spaces that combine relaxation, social interaction, and personal wellbeing.

An Award-Winning Resort Opening Its Doors Further

Grand Park Kodhipparu has established itself as a recognised name in the Maldives’ luxury hospitality landscape, with multiple industry accolades and continued international recognition.

In 2026, the resort has been nominated for several prestigious honours, including the Travel & Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards, the World Travel Awards, Luxury Hotel of the World Awards, and the Travel Trade Maldives Awards—reflecting its strong reputation for guest experience, design, and service excellence.

Kodhipparu Club represents a natural evolution of this success, extending the resort’s offering beyond international travellers to create a deeper connection with the local and resident community.

Supporting Local Engagement in Tourism

The launch also signals a broader step toward strengthening the relationship between the resort sector and the Maldivian community. By creating a structured and accessible way for residents and long- term visitors to engage with resort environments, the initiative supports a more inclusive and integrated tourism model.

Membership will be limited to ensure a curated and personalised experience. Members of Kodhipparu Club will also be connected to Park Hotel Group’s loyalty programme, Park Rewards, offering benefits across the group’s properties in Asia and the Maldives.

To find out more visit the resort’s website or contact rsvn.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.