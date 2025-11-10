Midweek sundowners: Canareef Resort Maldives’ ‘Sunset Cocktails’ light up Wednesday evenings

The luxury Maldivian retreat OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has been recognised among the world’s finest dining destinations at the prestigious World’s Best Wine Lists Awards 2025. The private island resort received dual honours at London’s legendary Savoy Hotel, winning both the ‘Best All-Inclusive Wine List in Asia’ award and the coveted ‘Jury Award’ for its outstanding wine programme.

The World of Fine Wine, a prestigious British publication, website, and app for a global audience of wine enthusiasts, hosts the World’s Best Wine Lists Award. An independent panel of judges consider entries based on criteria like breadth, depth, balance, and originality across 21 categories to celebrate the finest wine lists globally, with winners being recognised by region.

This remarkable achievement places the Maldivian sanctuary alongside the most celebrated restaurants and hotels worldwide, confirming its status as a true destination for wine lovers. The awards come from one of the most respected judging panels in the wine world, featuring Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and other leading experts who assessed wine lists from across the globe.

“To be honoured with this global recognition for a second consecutive year is both thrilling and deeply humbling,” shares Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines for Atmosphere Core.

“We believe that a perfect holiday should be paired with a perfect glass of wine; it must not feel like an extra, but a natural part of the journey and always available to guests throughout the entire resort. Seeing our team’s dedication, from curating over 100 labels to integrating them seamlessly into the RESERVE™ Plan, celebrated like this is incredibly rewarding. It confirms a simple truth: that world-class wines belong in every instant of a guest’s stay, from their very first toast to their last sunset sip.”

At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the art of wine is woven into the very fabric of your stay. The journey begins from the time you settle into your villa, where your personal maxi bar with daily refill offers a curated introduction to the resort’s acclaimed collection. This is the essence of the RESERVE™ Plan, a seamless tapestry of over 100 premium wines, champagnes, and spirits that flows effortlessly from the very moment you reach our shores, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between.

For those with a passion for discovery, the dedicated CUVEÉ wine library serves as the heart of wine-focused offerings. Here, the expert sommeliers become storytellers, hosting intimate tasting dinners where every exquisite wine is thoughtfully paired with gourmet cuisine, creating memorable chapters in your holiday narrative.

This passion for viniculture extends across THE OZEN COLLECTION. Both OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO bring the vines to the tropics through exclusive events, welcoming renowned vintners like Champagne Guy Charbaut from France and Bodegas Viñátigo from Spain’s Canary Islands for masterclasses and conversations that bring the world’s great wine regions to our shores.

Ultimately, this international recognition affirms something guests have long known, that OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers more than stunning vistas and luxurious accommodations. It provides a complete sensory experience where every glass poured reflects the same dedication to excellence that defines this Maldivian paradise – proving that true luxury lies in these perfectly curated moments.