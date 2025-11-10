Action
Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit from November 15-19, 2025, through two inspiring collaborations that celebrate sports and wellness in the heart of paradise. The resort will welcome Jackson Withrow, a celebrated American professional tennis player and winner of 10 ATP doubles titles, and Dawn Sim, a renowned Singapore-based yoga instructor and wellness ambassador, for a series of exclusive guest experiences designed to inspire connection, vitality, and inner balance.
Set amidst the shimmering turquoise waters and lush tropical surroundings of the resort, these curated programs offer guests the extraordinary opportunity to engage with world-class professionals through immersive sessions that blend movement, mindfulness, and Maldivian serenity. From the thrill of perfecting a serve alongside an elite athlete to the calm of a sunrise yoga flow by the ocean’s edge, each experience reflects Sheraton Maldives’ dedication to fostering connection and wellbeing in a truly idyllic setting.
From November 15-16, the spotlight turns to the tennis court, where Jackson Withrow, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 16 in 2024, will host a two-day Tennis Experience that brings professional sports to paradise. On November 15, guests can join Jackson for an interactive Doubles Clinic, learning advanced techniques, teamwork strategies, and court fundamentals. The session will conclude with a relaxed autograph signing and Q&A, offering a glimpse into life on the ATP Tour.
The excitement continues on November 16, as Jackson returns to the court for a Tennis Engagement Activation, where guests can watch his personal training session before joining him for friendly on-court challenges, including the opportunity to return his serve or rally alongside a world-class athlete.
Following a weekend of exhilarating sports, guests can look forward to a more tranquil rhythm as the resort shifts its focus toward mindfulness and rejuvenation. Beginning November 18, Dawn Sim will guide guests on a journey of serenity and self-awareness. A certified yoga instructor who has led sessions at Glow Fest 2024 and The Singapore Edition, Dawn brings her holistic approach to wellness to the tranquil shores of Sheraton Maldives.
Her wellness activations will take place in two of the resort’s most picturesque settings — Sunrise Yoga at Kakuni Beach on November 18 and Sunset Gentle Stretch at Anchorage Beach on November 19. Each session will offer guests a soothing, restorative experience that harmonises body and mind, surrounded by the gentle sounds of the ocean and the radiant hues of sunrise and sunset.
“At Sheraton Maldives, we take pride in curating experiences that bring people together through shared passions and authentic connections,” said Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “From world-class tennis sessions with Jackson Withrow to mindful wellness sessions with Dawn Sim, these collaborations embody our island’s spirit of balance.”
Nestled on a private island in North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to redefine meaningful travel through experiences that inspire connection, wellness, and discovery. This November’s activations perfectly capture the resort’s commitment to creating memorable moments that unite guests through sports, wellness, and the island lifestyle — celebrating the true essence of “where the world comes together.”
To learn more about Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.
New Year’s voyage of indulgence: InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau’s private yacht experience with Chef Tom Aikens
Nestled within its own pristine lagoon on the serene southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll, on the edge of a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is redefining high-end travel with an exclusive invitation to celebrate New Year’s Day in unparalleled luxury. For those seeking an unforgettable start to 2026, guests can indulge in an intimate private yacht escape, blending Michelin-starred dining, luxurious comfort, ocean exploration, and stargazing beneath the Maldivian sky. This first-class experience is crafted for those who wish to welcome the year ahead with indulgence, privacy, and personalised luxury on the glistening Indian Ocean.
The journey begins with a one-hour Sunset Cruise, paired with premium Champagne, setting the tone for an evening of elegance. Guests can delight in a Caviar & Oyster Tasting, savouring the freshest ocean delicacies, followed by an intimate private dining experience featuring a set menu expertly curated by Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens, showcasing the finest in culinary mastery. As the youngest British chef ever to be awarded two Michelin stars, Tom Aikens is revered for his ingredient-led, deeply personal approach to modern European cuisine. The onboard Wine Cellar at Sea, led by a dedicated sommelier, also ensures impeccable pairings throughout the evening, creating a true voyage for the senses.
For opulent entertainment, a live musician will perform onboard, setting the perfect ambiance beneath the stars, while unforgettable moments are captured with a professional minute drone video for a cinematic keepsake. As darkness falls, guests will enjoy a guided stargazing session, whilst drifting along the ocean’s gentle waves, before returning to their refined onboard suite for the night, beautifully decorated and with a homemade chocolate box to conclude a perfect evening of serenity.
The following morning, guests will awaken to a surprise gourmet breakfast accompanied by Champagne served onboard, and depart with a personalised gift from Chef Tom Aikens as a cherished memento of this enchanting escape.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort promises exceptional, personalised service for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. As part of the resort’s festive programme, a thoughtfully curated overnight yacht journey offers discerning travellers the perfect way to celebrate the New Year, creating unforgettable moments in a truly breathtaking setting.
The full festive brochure can be found here.
Rates for exclusive overnight yacht hire start from USD 16,500 ++ per night. This rate includes up to two adults. Rates for four adults and two children, or alternatively up to six adults, start from USD 20,000 ++.
This exclusive overnight yacht experience is limited and offered by reservation only. For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Ayada Maldives: Sanctuary where ocean conservation shapes every experience
Nestled within the pristine waters of the Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives stands as a sanctuary for those who seek more than beauty, a place where the ocean’s rhythm shapes the soul of the island. Beyond the turquoise lagoons and gentle waves, an enduring commitment to marine conservation quietly anchors the resort’s philosophy: to protect, nurture, and celebrate the underwater world that defines the Maldives.
Ayada’s location in the far south of the Maldives offers a rare gift, a thriving house reef renowned for its vibrant coral formations and abundant marine life. From schools of butterflyfish and parrotfish to graceful turtles and reef sharks, every snorkel reveals the living tapestry of an ecosystem in balance. The reef’s health, enriched by minimal human impact, has made Ayada one of the most rewarding destinations for divers and ocean lovers alike.
But this beauty does not thrive by chance. It is safeguarded by dedicated individuals like Shafeen Adam, Ayada’s Guardian of the Reef, who leads coral restoration and marine education efforts. With quiet determination, Shafeen and his team work to restore and monitor the reef while also inspiring guests to appreciate and protect the fragile marine environment.
“The reef is the heart of our island,” says Shafeen. “I want future generations to see the same colours, the same life beneath the surface that we are privileged to witness today. Every coral we plant is a promise to the future.”
From guided snorkelling experiences to coral gardening sessions, guests are invited to become part of this story of preservation. The resort’s marine team shares insights into coral resilience, fish behaviour, and the delicate balance that sustains ocean life, transforming leisure into learning, and appreciation into advocacy.
For those who seek adventure, Ayada’s waters offer endless possibilities. The southern atolls are home to some of the Maldives’ most consistent surf breaks, where gentle swells roll over crystalline reefs from September through May. Surf enthusiasts can chase the perfect wave, while others can glide across the lagoon by paddleboard, sail into the horizon on a catamaran, or explore the depths with scuba diving and freediving excursions.
From sunrise snorkelling to sunset dolphin cruises, Ayada Maldives invites guests to experience the ocean in its many moods: calm, powerful, and always full of life. Each activity reflects the same guiding principle, harmony with nature.
As stewards of one of the Maldives’ most untouched reefs, Ayada Maldives continues to lead with purpose, not only showcasing the wonders of the sea but ensuring they endure. Here, the ocean is more than a view. It is a legacy, protected with passion, for generations to come.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils new Pickleball court
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced the launch of its brand-new pickleball court, further enhancing the resort’s diverse portfolio of sports and recreational experiences. This exciting new addition underscores the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, experience-driven luxury for guests of all ages.
Pickleball—a fast-growing paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis—has gained global popularity for its accessibility, fun, and competitive edge. With the introduction of this new court, Kuda Villingili enhances its appeal as a destination for both leisure and active travelers, offering a lively, social, and inclusive way to stay fit while enjoying the resort’s idyllic island surroundings.
“For us at Kuda Villingili Maldives, luxury is not just about comfort — it’s about creating moments that inspire joy and connection,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives. “Our new pickleball facility offers guests a fun and engaging way to stay active while immersing themselves in the beauty of the Maldives.”
The new pickleball court complements the resort’s already extensive sports and wellness facilities, which include:
- Two flood-lit tennis courts
- A padel tennis court
- A futsal ground
- A volleyball court
- A state-of-the-art gym featuring Technogym equipment
- A serene indoor and outdoor oceanfront yoga pavilion hosting daily sessions led by expert instructors
- The Spa, located on a private island, offering holistic wellness experiences
- The Maldives’ largest swimming pool — a stunning 150-meter (Olympic-sized) pool perfect for both casual swimmers and fitness enthusiast
Conveniently located just 25 minutes by speedboat from Malé airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives features 75 spacious villas and residences, 8 restaurants offering 12 international cuisines, and easy access to one of the region’s most iconic left-barrel surf breaks.
With the addition of pickleball to its already impressive lineup, Kuda Villingili continues to set the standard for experience-led luxury in the Maldives, where wellness, recreation, and relaxation come together to create an exceptional guest experience.
