Sheraton Maldives partners with tennis pro Jackson Withrow, yoga expert Dawn Sim for guest experiences

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to reconnect with mind, body, and spirit from November 15-19, 2025, through two inspiring collaborations that celebrate sports and wellness in the heart of paradise. The resort will welcome Jackson Withrow, a celebrated American professional tennis player and winner of 10 ATP doubles titles, and Dawn Sim, a renowned Singapore-based yoga instructor and wellness ambassador, for a series of exclusive guest experiences designed to inspire connection, vitality, and inner balance.

Set amidst the shimmering turquoise waters and lush tropical surroundings of the resort, these curated programs offer guests the extraordinary opportunity to engage with world-class professionals through immersive sessions that blend movement, mindfulness, and Maldivian serenity. From the thrill of perfecting a serve alongside an elite athlete to the calm of a sunrise yoga flow by the ocean’s edge, each experience reflects Sheraton Maldives’ dedication to fostering connection and wellbeing in a truly idyllic setting.

From November 15-16, the spotlight turns to the tennis court, where Jackson Withrow, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 16 in 2024, will host a two-day Tennis Experience that brings professional sports to paradise. On November 15, guests can join Jackson for an interactive Doubles Clinic, learning advanced techniques, teamwork strategies, and court fundamentals. The session will conclude with a relaxed autograph signing and Q&A, offering a glimpse into life on the ATP Tour.

The excitement continues on November 16, as Jackson returns to the court for a Tennis Engagement Activation, where guests can watch his personal training session before joining him for friendly on-court challenges, including the opportunity to return his serve or rally alongside a world-class athlete.

Following a weekend of exhilarating sports, guests can look forward to a more tranquil rhythm as the resort shifts its focus toward mindfulness and rejuvenation. Beginning November 18, Dawn Sim will guide guests on a journey of serenity and self-awareness. A certified yoga instructor who has led sessions at Glow Fest 2024 and The Singapore Edition, Dawn brings her holistic approach to wellness to the tranquil shores of Sheraton Maldives.

Her wellness activations will take place in two of the resort’s most picturesque settings — Sunrise Yoga at Kakuni Beach on November 18 and Sunset Gentle Stretch at Anchorage Beach on November 19. Each session will offer guests a soothing, restorative experience that harmonises body and mind, surrounded by the gentle sounds of the ocean and the radiant hues of sunrise and sunset.

“At Sheraton Maldives, we take pride in curating experiences that bring people together through shared passions and authentic connections,” said Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. “From world-class tennis sessions with Jackson Withrow to mindful wellness sessions with Dawn Sim, these collaborations embody our island’s spirit of balance.”

Nestled on a private island in North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa continues to redefine meaningful travel through experiences that inspire connection, wellness, and discovery. This November’s activations perfectly capture the resort’s commitment to creating memorable moments that unite guests through sports, wellness, and the island lifestyle — celebrating the true essence of “where the world comes together.”

To learn more about Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.