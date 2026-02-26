Awards
Gili Lankanfushi wins Best Honeymoon Resort title at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2026
Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, the pioneer of sustainable, barefoot luxury, has been awarded ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. In a glittering ceremony at London’s Dorchester Hotel on 5th February 2026, Gili Lankanfushi collected the coveted award, a recognition of its outstanding honeymoon offering.
Each year, the United Kingdom Weddings & Honeymoons Awards (UKWHA) brings together the very best of the weddings and honeymoons industry for Europe’s largest and most anticipated awards event. Hosted at the iconic Dorchester Hotel, the 2026 edition of the black-tie gala welcomed a vibrant audience of leading wedding professionals, industry innovators, award nominees and engaged couples for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and excellence.
Commenting on the win, Gili Lankanfushi General Manager Rodrigo Buanafina said: “We were thrilled to receive the ‘Best Honeymoon Resort’ Award at the 2026 UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards. We are incredibly proud of our honeymoon offering here at Gili and it is wonderful to gain this recognition from the industry’s most prestigious bridal awards. From supper under the stars to traditional Dhoni boat rides, our island paradise promises a true castaway honeymoon experience that will have couples falling in love all over again.”
Gili Lankanfushi recently unveiled a spoiling array of honeymoon packages and offerings, which include:
Romantic Retreats at Meera Spa
Couples will feel the weight of the world float away as they enter Gili Lankanfushi’s tranquil overwater Meera Spa. The ‘couples’ journeys’, which are all complimented with a bubble bath therapy session for two overlooking the lagoon, include:
Gili Honeymoon BlissGuests will start their romantic journey together with a foot ritual to relax the feet before being pampered from head to toe with a full body Aromatherapy couples massage. A mini facial and scalp massage will revive guests from their tranquil state as an aromatic bath awaits, with Champagne and spa refreshments on ice. From $499++ per couple.
Wonders of Gili
Designed to awaken and lift all five senses, this treatment sees couples enjoy a blissful massage by candlelight as they enjoy stunning views of the Indian Ocean. This is followed with an ‘ocean therapy’ incorporating a Seaweed Body Buff & Detox Seaweed Mud Wrap to deeply clean and revitalise the skin and a gentle scalp massage. The journey completes with a candlelit desert rose Aroma Bath for two accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, chocolates and fresh fruit.
From $699++ per couple.
Traditional Dhoni à Deux
The perfect pick for those who like their romance served with a side of local culture, the Dhoni à Deux experience sees couples set sail on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni boat at sunset. Guided by a private skipper, guests will float around the island’s turquoise lagoon enjoying champagne and canapés before returning to the jetty for supper. The most indulgent aperitif on-island and an incredible photo opportunity!
From $180++ per person.
Castaway Sunset Dolphin Cruise
Sealife lovers will delight in this bucket-list opportunity to spot dolphins, eat canapés and enjoy a drink or two as they enjoy this two-hour sunset experience. Departing at dusk to coincide with the migration of the dolphins from the atoll to catch their supper in the deep sea, couples will create memories to last a lifetime aboard this very special cruise.
From $115++ per person.
Private Dinner in the Wine Cellar
The ultimate follow-up to a sunset cruise, lovebirds can opt for a private dinner in Gili Lankanfushi’s intimate wine cellar. As Gili Lankanfushi Maldives boasts 3 sommeliers available at all times, couples can enjoy daytime tastings in the cellar or at a chosen location on the island. With a delectable gourmet menu that changes on a monthly basis, guests can expect four sumptuous courses paired with the finest wines from around the world.
From $230++ per person dinner only/$290++ per person with wine pairing.
Supper Under the Stars
Gili Lankanfushi’s supper under the stars experience is a wonderfully romantic and completely private dining offering. Here, guests will enjoy a fine dining meal with champagne and wine pairings as they soak up the magical sunset and crystal-clear Maldivian constellations. Whether couples prefer a champagne toast on a lantern-lit private beach or an exotic feast served amid lush palms and birdsong, the experience is completely tailored to their tastes and preferences. For the ultimate surprise, the team can even whisk lovers away to a mystery location where they will enjoy the chef’s culinary creations in a dreamy setting.
From $275++ per person.
Slumber Beneath the Stars
For a truly romantic experience, couples have the opportunity to spend an unforgettable night beneath the stars on their very own star bed. Upon request, the Mr/Mrs Friday private butlers can make up the daybeds on the private roof terrace of each villa with luxurious linens, setting the scene with candlelight, champagne on ice and strawberries.
Gili Romance Story Package
For couples who want to go all out for their honeymoon, the Gili Romance Story full package is the only way to go! The indulgent half-board package is available all year round and includes:
- Choice of villa accommodation with a minimum 4-night stay
- Return speedboat transfers
- Daily gourmet breakfast and dinner at Kashiveli restaurant
- A choice of 60 minutes of Ayurvedic therapy or Kahnuma Lomi Lomi
- Private in-villa couples’ yoga
- A tropical flower bath with candlelight, champagne, and strawberries
- Meera “Better Sleep” Spa Gift (Pillow Mist)
- Dine in the Dark – A blinded dinner experience for the senses during guests’ stay
- Sleeping under the stars experience
Gili Lankanfushi enjoys an unspoilt island location in the Maldives’ North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé Airport with direct flights from London now available. Perfectly suited for couples, families, solo travellers and groups alike, the resort combines rustic eco-design, unparalleled service and stunning natural scenery.
Nightly rates at Gili Lankanfushi start from £1,397/$1,722 based on two adults sharing a Villa Suite with breakfast included. For more information or to book please visit www.gili-lankanfushi.com.
Awards
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives has been named Luxury Family Friendly Resort of the Year – Maldives by Travel & Hospitality Awards, recognising its dedication to creating meaningful experiences for families in the Maldives.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is designed specifically for multi-generational travel, offering spaces where parents, children, and grandparents can share time together in a setting that feels home in a private island and thoughtfully arranged.
A defining feature of the resort is its dedicated water attraction, centred around the Octo Splash water playground. Inspired by an underwater world, this vibrant space invites families to gather throughout the day as children explore slides wrapped around marine-themed structures and splash zones designed for safe, supervised adventure. At the heart of the experience is Uncle Octopus, the friendly resident character who adds a sense of familiarity for younger guests. Nearby, the Maldives’ first lazy river offers a slower pace, allowing families to drift together and enjoy unhurried moments under the open sky.
The resort offers a diverse selection of accommodation designed to meet the unique needs of every guest. This includes overwater and beachfront villas suited to families of all sizes, with a range of amenities such as open-air baths, generous outdoor terraces, Jacuzzis, or private pools. The signature Mirage category villas feature options with bunk beds for younger travellers, as well as interconnecting rooms ideal for families seeking both togetherness and privacy. Across all 145 villas and rooms, guests enjoy stunning views of the lagoon or pristine beachfront, providing the perfect setting to relax and connect with the natural beauty of the Maldives.
A journey of flavour and culinary delights awaits across six culinary outlets, offering a variety of dining experiences to suit every palate. Begin the day with an array of international favourites, indulgent buffets, and bespoke creations that tantalise the taste buds. Savour the charm of freshly prepared seafood and Italian-inspired sharing dishes or embrace the essence of Thai cuisine with innovative, flavourful creations.
Younger guests are welcomed at the Kids’ Club, where a variety of recreational activities are offered in a supervised and engaging environment. Teenagers can spend time at the E-Zone, a dedicated space designed specifically for them, featuring interactive gaming experiences and social entertainment areas. These thoughtfully designed spaces ensure that every age group feels included, while still encouraging families to come together and share moments across the island.
For a more tranquil escape, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree offers a sanctuary of wellness and serenity. Guests can indulge in a variety of traditional and contemporary treatments thoughtfully designed to soothe the mind and rejuvenate the body. For younger guests, the dedicated candy-themed Cand Spa provides a unique wellness experience, where children can enjoy edible treatments as well as fun manicures and pedicures, all designed to delight and pamper little explorers in a safe and engaging environment.
“At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we wanted to create a resort where families could truly connect and celebrate time together, while enjoying experiences tailored for all ages,” stated Jorge Fernandez, Cluster General Manager of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives and Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives. “This award recognises our commitment to redefining family travel in the Maldives with thoughtful design, innovative facilities, and heartfelt hospitality.
This latest recognition highlights Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, where thoughtfully designed facilities and warm hospitality create the perfect setting for families to connect, relax, and make lasting memories together.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu earns 4 nominations at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been nominated in four distinguished categories at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards 2026, underscoring its reputation as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts.
The resort has been shortlisted for:
- Best Resort
- Best Resort Pools
- Best Spa
- Best House Reef
The recognition spans the overall resort experience, including its celebrated pools, serene overwater spa and vibrant house reef, all the hallmarks that have come to define the guest journey on the private island resort.
Now in its ninth year of welcoming guests, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to deliver refined, contemporary luxury in an intimate island setting just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. The four nominations reflect the resort’s consistent commitment to elevated guest experiences, thoughtful design, and natural marine surroundings.
A defining feature of the resort is its vibrant house reef, easily accessible directly from the beach and overwater villas. Home to coral gardens, reef fish, turtles and seasonal marine life, the reef offers exceptional snorkelling experiences for non-swimmers, novice and seasoned divers alike.
The resort’s overwater spa provides a serene oceanfront setting for curated wellness treatments, while its collection of private villa pools and the striking infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean offer uninterrupted views of the turquoise lagoon.
“These nominations are a proud moment for our entire team,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives.“Tobe recognised across key elements of the guest experience, from our flourishing house reef, to our award winning overwater spa and unique boutique flair delivering honest hospitality, is a wonderful affirmation of the dedication and passion of our colleagues who strive each day to create meaningful and memorable stays.”
The Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia Luxury Awards celebrate excellence across the region’s hospitality industry, with winners determined by public vote. Voting is open until 6 April 2026.
Awards
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
Bandos Maldives has been recognised with the Traveller Review Award 2026 by Booking.com, marking another milestone in the resort’s long-standing commitment to exceptional guest experiences.
The Traveller Review Award is an annual recognition given to properties that consistently achieve high ratings through verified guest feedback. For Bandos Maldives, it reflects the resort’s strong service culture, attention to detail, and the team’s continuous efforts to create meaningful and satisfying holiday experiences for travellers from around the world.
Speaking on the achievement, Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, said: “This award is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our guests. We sincerely appreciate those who took the time to share their experiences and feedback, as it plays an important role in helping us grow and improve. Their support encourages our team to continue delivering genuine hospitality and memorable stays for every guest who visits Bandos Maldives.”
The Traveller Review Award 2026 further reinforces Bandos Maldives’ position as one of the Maldives’ most well-regarded resorts, known for its welcoming atmosphere, authentic island experience, and heartfelt service
Trending
-
Drink1 week ago
Provence comes to Maldives with Château Minuty dinner at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches conservation programme for environmental observances
-
Cooking1 week ago
Women at heart of kitchen: Milaidhoo Maldives marks International Women’s Day through gastronomy
-
Action1 week ago
Atmosphere Foundation launches annual dive training scholarship for Maldivians
-
Featured1 week ago
City Iftar experience curated at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La
-
Family1 week ago
Easter goes playful at The Standard, Maldives with week-long Angry Birds celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
SO/ Maldives hosts tequila tasting and Lazuli Bar takeover for National Margarita Day
-
Entertainment7 days ago
‘One festival, every sense’: Fari Islands Festival announces August 2026 return