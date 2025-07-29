Inner shifts and island rhythms: mindful August at Vakkaru Maldives

This season at Vakkaru Maldives, transformation begins from within. Set against the ever-changing light, tides, and natural rhythms of the island, the resort is launching a series of immersive programmes and curated stays throughout August. These initiatives are designed to guide guests towards reconnection—with themselves, with each other, and with the sea.

The island’s atmosphere is one of intention and exploration, shaped by three visiting specialists whose presence brings depth and meaning to the resort’s wellness offerings. Among them is Executive Coach and Psychologist Dr Jonathan Marshall, who will be in residence from 6 to 16 August. His arrival signals a unique opportunity for guests to explore authenticity, purpose, and mindful awareness.

A psychologist trained at Stanford with post-doctoral studies at Harvard, Dr Marshall’s methodology draws on the work of leading thinkers such as Irvin Yalom, Daniel Goleman, Ron Heifetz, and Otto Scharmer. His coaching style is far from formulaic, offering instead a measured and reflective process that weaves psychological insight, narrative reframing, and presence-led practices to support meaningful inner shifts.

During his time at the resort, Dr Marshall will host one-on-one coaching and small group sessions that touch on leadership, resilience, and mindfulness. His experience—spanning elite athletes, Silicon Valley innovators, and academic institutions—finds a more intimate expression at Vakkaru, where the tranquillity of the island amplifies personal reflection.

Rather than encouraging guests to simply disconnect, Dr Marshall views the setting as an invitation to tune in. His residency will include three complimentary group sessions: Knowing Your Mind, which delves into emotional wellbeing and psychological safety; Purpose, Passion, and Direction, which guides participants through values-based realignment; and Hypnosis: Myth, Magic, or Medicine?, a practical exploration of how hypnosis can support performance, manage anxiety, and shift habits. Guests may also opt for a guided experience of hypnosis if they wish.

Private coaching sessions, available for individuals or couples, can be tailored to specific personal or relational goals, with some incorporating guided hypnosis upon request. Rates begin at US$575++ per hour or US$850++ for 90-minute sessions, inclusive of a personalised consultation.

Complementing Dr Marshall’s inward-facing work is the return of Daria Gudkova, a therapist trained in Himalayan traditions, whose approach combines intuitive touch, breath, and energy for a deeply grounding experience. Her residency continues until 24 August.

Joining the wellness team is Dr Thilini Madushani Kularathna, an Ayurvedic doctor from Sri Lanka who blends classical methods with contemporary insights. Her treatments and consultations are designed to support guests in rediscovering their body’s natural rhythms, often overlooked in the pace of modern life.

For guests seeking more structured pathways to reconnection, the resort has introduced two curated experiences. Wellness Your Way is a three-night minimum stay that includes a Signature Spa Treatment at Merana Spa, a personalised Ayurvedic consultation and follow-up treatment with Dr Thilini, a private yoga session, and a floating breakfast served in the privacy of one’s pool. It is crafted for those who wish to restore their wellbeing on their own terms.

Ocean Journeys, spanning five nights, is ideal for those who find renewal in water and wilderness. Guests begin with a guided snorkel or dive at the Blue Hole alongside the resort’s marine biologist, followed by a new off-island experience that includes traditional line fishing with a local crew and dining on their freshly grilled catch beneath the stars. The journey continues with a full day on a remote sandbank, where snorkelling, picnicking, and immersion in the raw beauty of the Baa Atoll offer a sense of freedom and simplicity.

For those arriving during these radiant weeks, Vakkaru Maldives offers not just a luxury escape, but an invitation: to pause, reflect, and reconnect—with self, with loved ones, and with the natural world.