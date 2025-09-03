SIX & SIX introduces HIRIGAA private island at DHON MAAGA MALDIVES

Some words hold more than meaning. In Dhivehi, Hirigaa is such a word. A porous coral stone, once lifted from reef and shore, was shaped by hand and set with care. With it, Maldivians built faalan, raised Miskiy, and gave homes their foundation. Admired for its beauty, chosen for its strength — the name held within it a sense of permanence, of labour, of memory.

Now the word has returned. Not as artefact, but as a secret place. HIRIGAA is the private island within DHON MAAGA, part of the SIX & SIX portfolio opening in late 2026. It is not a third island, but the soul of the second — a sanctuary folded into DHON MAAGA’s larger story, where privacy is not absence, but stillness.

In Maldivian tradition, the Maavadin were master craftsmen, their knowledge spanning reef stone, wood, and ornament. They understood how to work with stone and wood — shaping each line with instinct, proportion, and purpose. Their role was not only to create, but to ensure that what was made endured: a philosophy of permanence, carried through every line and joint. Step inside the oldest Miskiy in the Maldives and their presence remains. Chisel strokes on stones. Timber beams worked with patience. Carvings filtering light and shadow across walls that still stand. What they built endures because it was shaped not for spectacle, but for continuity.

HIRIGAA carries that essence forward. Its architecture rests rather than rises. Lines are measured, spaces allowed to breathe. Not built to impress on arrival, but to hold, to last, to belong.

At DHON MAAGA, villas rise in two elemental forms — TERRA, drawn from land, and AETHR, suspended above water. Within HIRIGAA, these signatures are echoed in three colossal villas: one oriented toward the sunset on its own private beach; and two elevated above waters at equal height, each with panoramic views that embrace the horizon.

Beyond the villas, the island offers two distinct dining experiences, each reflecting a different expression of island life. The first is an overwater pavilion, where meals unfold above the water, light moving gently across the surface. Complete with a pool and slide, it balances playfulness and refinement. Dining flows seamlessly into leisure — a subtle reflection of shared feasts, where generosity is effortless and warmth lingers softly.

The second is a secluded dining space set within the island, shaded by palms and cooled by ocean breezes. Tables rest beneath the canopy, lanterns casting soft light across sand and timber. This is dining in its most intimate form — a private ritual, where conversation lingers and connection to place is felt in every detail.

A spa offers treatments in harmony with the island’s natural rhythm, complemented by a steam room and sauna. A private gym and a study provide space for retreat, while a large living area amplifies the sense of privacy and scale. Behind these visible spaces lies the unseen rhythm of a self-sufficient island: a full-service kitchen designed for ceremony as much as preparation, where the abundance of dishes reflects a spirit of giving; a dedicated service building with living quarters for four Edhurun; discreetly placed storage and laundry; and a private faalan hidden among the foliage for effortless arrivals. Nothing is excessive. Everything is considered.

Hospitality is lived through the Edhurun — intuitive Maldivian mentors whose presence is enduring yet quiet, guiding through memory and care not by instruction. They do not manage guests. They remember them. A light adjusted before dusk. A dish returned without request, recalled from a celebration long past. The Edhurun are part of the Rayyithun — the People of the Islands — whose philosophy shapes every SIX & SIX property. Presence is not performance. It is translation. It is memory, carried forward.

The Rayyithun continue to shape island life: Masverin bringing in the catch, women preparing over fire, Beruverin keeping rhythm, Raaverin drawing sweetness from the palms, children’s voices carried on the wind at dusk. They are the living soul of the islands.

Each island in the SIX & SIX collection reveals a different expression of this philosophy. RAH GILI MALDIVES, opening in Q1 of 2026, introduces guests to the Rayyithun in their most welcoming form. Here, the way of life is shared. Guests join the rhythm directly — dining at the Maakeyolhu restaurant, where a malaafaiy stretches wide with dishes to share, replenished as naturally as the ocean’s flow. The day’s catch rests alongside recipes passed through generations, each bowl an act of welcome. Drums rise at dusk, rituals unfold at the water’s edge, and the spirit of community is open and inclusive.

At DHON MAAGA, that same philosophy is amplified. Abundance takes monumental form, drawn from the cornucopia — a symbol of continuous giving that informs the island’s spatial rhythm. Line-caught tuna is elevated alongside refined pairings, dishes presented with elemental flair, and architecture itself becomes a vessel of offering. Not opulence for display, but a way of showing that giving has no end.

Within HIRIGAA, abundance becomes more intimate still. Meals unfold in silence: a table set on the deck at sunset, an overwater pavilion with water moving gently below, a dish remembered and returned without asking. Dining is not performed but anticipated — a ritual of presence shaped by memory. Privacy is freedom, and freedom allows abundance to arrive quietly, in its own rhythm.

Guests of the private island may fully experience the resort, with access to all eight dining venues, immersive wellness rituals, and curated encounters — their stay never limited, only enriched. Or they may choose to remain within their sanctuary, surrounded by complete privacy.

Laith Pharaon, Co-Founder and CEO of SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, said: “HIRIGAA is more than a name. It is a word that carries the weight of Maldivian heritage — the craft of the Maavadin, the rhythm of community, the quiet strength of memory. In choosing it, we recognise our responsibility to preserve what is foundational while translating it into an experience that speaks to today’s traveller. Every island in our collection must embody not just beauty, but meaning. HIRIGAA reflects that belief — that true luxury endures when it is rooted in culture.”

Marc Gussing, Director of Operations, added: “When we place a name like HIRIGAA within our portfolio, we are not simply naming a destination — we are safeguarding a legacy. Each island must embody a character that is distinctive, respectful, and true to its cultural environment. By giving this name to the private island at DHON MAAGA, we ensure that Maldivian heritage is experienced, not only remembered.”

The Maldives has long been described in metaphor: an island shaped like a turtle, wise and unhurried. Another compared to a pearl, hidden and rare. Others imagined as havens, untouched and still. HIRIGAA does not compete with these. It does not need metaphor. It is foundation itself — a word that predates the industry, safeguarded and returned to living use.

Each island in the SIX & SIX collection stands on its own, yet all are guided by a shared rhythm — where time moves without rush, culture is held with care, and design is intentional.

RAH GILI MALDIVES: community and rhythm.

DHON MAAGA MALDIVES: scale and form.

HIRIGAA at DHON MAAGA: privacy, shaped to endure.

Not one alike, but all aligned — not through uniformity, but through meaning.

HIRIGAA is more than a private island. It is a legacy of the Rayyithun. It remembers the Maavadin who guided others in the shaping of stone and wood, who worked with mastery and care. It honours fishermen who read the current, women who welcomed with fire, children who carried rhythm into tomorrow. It affirms that permanence lies not in wealth or invention, but in the memory of care.

This is not branding. It is remembering.

HIRIGAA is part of DHON MAAGA MALDIVES.

It is privacy with presence. Stillness with scale. Memory with meaning.

Not a third island, but the grounding of the second.

Something older.

And something that will remain.