Barceló Nasandhura Malé named Best City Hotel at TTM Awards 2025

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named ‘Best Design Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2025, an accolade that recognises architectural excellence combining innovation with distinctive aesthetics. The award highlights the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ most striking luxury properties, known for its design vision and refined guest experiences.

Located on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is distinguished by its architectural concept created by Singapore-based WOW Architects. Its design draws inspiration from the natural environment of the Maldives, incorporating organic forms and local motifs with a modern interpretation. Among the resort’s most notable structures are the Whale Bar, shaped in the likeness of a whale shark, and the overwater Iridium Spa, designed to resemble a seashell, both exemplifying the seamless integration of luxury and nature.

The property’s design approach extends across its 77 private villas, positioned to offer either ocean or jungle views. Each villa is designed to blend with the island landscape, integrating sustainable elements while maintaining comfort, privacy, and style. The resort’s spaces reflect a balance between contemporary lines and Maldivian influences, creating a distinct sense of place.

The TTM Awards, presented annually during Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), recognise outstanding contributions to the region’s hospitality sector. This year’s award reinforces The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s reputation as a leader in design and attention to detail.

Since its opening, the resort has become known for uncompromising luxury, featuring celebrated dining options, an extensive wine cellar, and curated experiences supported by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. The recognition at the TTM Awards 2025 further strengthens its status as a global benchmark in design-led hospitality.