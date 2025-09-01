Featured
Sun Siyam unveils new identity and signature experiences
Sun Siyam has unveiled a milestone transformation as it celebrates 35 years of Maldivian hospitality. More than a visual refresh, the brand’s evolution introduces a new statement anchored in The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most culturally authentic resort operators. The transformation enhances guest journeys through the introduction of Signature Experiences across all six resorts and strengthens customer relationships via Siyam Rewards.
The group has unified its five Maldivian resorts and Sri Lankan retreat under a single identity, The House of Siyam. To provide greater clarity for guests and partners, properties are now grouped under three distinct collections: Luxury, Privé, and Lifestyle.
- Luxury Collection: Representing the highest calibre of island indulgence, led by Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, this collection offers premium exclusivity.
- Lifestyle Collection: Designed for energetic adventure and diverse experiences, Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World form part of this portfolio.
- Privé Collection: Centred on privacy and bespoke comfort, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka comprise this category.
A central feature of the transformation is the introduction of Signature Experiences, designed to extend beyond villa stays and integrate Maldivian heritage and imagination into every visit. Guests may participate in Maldivian Roots, a weekly culinary and cultural series, book the Maldives’ first overwater photo studio, the Insta Villa, or enjoy the atmosphere at the Sun Siyam Beach Club. Other offerings include the Wow Welcome, Hidden Treasure Chests, Plant Based Bliss dining, and Moonlit Cinemas.
The brand has also launched Siyam Rewards, a digital membership programme offering personalised itineraries, room upgrades, and optional carbon offsets. Members benefit from rewards starting with their first booking. Each stay contributes to marine conservation and community projects through the group’s sustainability initiative, Sun Siyam Care.
Reflecting on this milestone, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, said, “When we founded Sun Siyam in 1990 and later opened our first resort in 1998, our goal was simple: to share the warmth of our islands and our people with the world. This transformation keeps that soul alive while giving us the space to innovate for the next generation of free-spirited travellers.”
Chief Executive Officer Deepak Booneady added, “This rebrand is not just about design, it is about experience. It is about cultural authenticity, purpose-driven hospitality and creating moments that spark joy. With the Maldives’ widest choice of villas, the region’s most generous premium all-inclusive plan and now our Signature Experiences, we are setting the stage for the future of island travel.”
The redesigned website, sunsiyam.com, brings the new brand identity across all touchpoints with a look and feel that is both distinctly Maldivian and modern.
The rebrand was developed with leading industry experts: JHAGGER&CO as brand advisors; StudioSixty7, led by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, for interior restyling; and Dominik Ruhl, a Maldives hospitality pioneer, for operational standards and experiences. Implementation was carried out by Sun Siyam’s operations team, General Managers, Resort Managers, and brand, sales, marketing, and public relations teams, coordinated by Abdulla Thamheed, VP of Operations.
The outcome is a design system that retains Maldivian heritage while embracing a contemporary edge.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort wins ‘Best Design Resort’ at TTM Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been named ‘Best Design Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2025, an accolade that recognises architectural excellence combining innovation with distinctive aesthetics. The award highlights the resort’s position as one of the Maldives’ most striking luxury properties, known for its design vision and refined guest experiences.
Located on a private island in Dhaalu Atoll, the resort is distinguished by its architectural concept created by Singapore-based WOW Architects. Its design draws inspiration from the natural environment of the Maldives, incorporating organic forms and local motifs with a modern interpretation. Among the resort’s most notable structures are the Whale Bar, shaped in the likeness of a whale shark, and the overwater Iridium Spa, designed to resemble a seashell, both exemplifying the seamless integration of luxury and nature.
The property’s design approach extends across its 77 private villas, positioned to offer either ocean or jungle views. Each villa is designed to blend with the island landscape, integrating sustainable elements while maintaining comfort, privacy, and style. The resort’s spaces reflect a balance between contemporary lines and Maldivian influences, creating a distinct sense of place.
The TTM Awards, presented annually during Travel Trade Maldives (TTM), recognise outstanding contributions to the region’s hospitality sector. This year’s award reinforces The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s reputation as a leader in design and attention to detail.
Since its opening, the resort has become known for uncompromising luxury, featuring celebrated dining options, an extensive wine cellar, and curated experiences supported by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. The recognition at the TTM Awards 2025 further strengthens its status as a global benchmark in design-led hospitality.
Festive escapes await at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced its Festive Early Bird package, inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season amidst tropical gardens and white sandy beaches. Available for stays between 20 December 2025 and 10 January 2026, the offer combines dining, family-friendly experiences, and wellness, creating a seamless festive escape.
The package includes a full-board meal plan across the resort’s restaurants. Children aged 11 and under stay and dine with compliments when sharing accommodation with their parents, reinforcing the family-focused spirit of the season.
Each day begins with a buffet breakfast at Feast, featuring fresh juices, coffees, and teas. Lunch is served à la carte across four venues, with menus showcasing Mediterranean, Indian, Mexican, and Asian-inspired cuisine. Evenings offer either a buffet dinner at Feast or a curated three-course à la carte menu at selected outlets. Adults also receive dining credits to experience the distinctive Thai flavours of Baan Thai or seafood specialities at Sea Salt.
Guests benefit from complimentary shared speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, ensuring a smooth arrival. During their stay, they may enjoy activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkelling, and tennis. Additional relaxation awaits at Shine Spa for Sheraton, where a 15% saving is available on selected treatments.
The resort has tailored the festive programme with carefully considered details, blending leisure, cuisine, and wellness to create lasting memories. The Festive Early Bird package reflects the essence of a Maldivian holiday, combining turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and moments of celebration.
Reservations for the Festive Early Bird package are open until 15 October 2025, offering guests the opportunity to secure a seasonal retreat at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.
Sirru Fen Fushi hosts Golden Week Festival with exclusive collaborations
This Golden Week, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort will host a celebration that unites culture, family, and world-class experiences, highlighted by exclusive collaborations under the resort’s renowned Sirru Icon Series. From 1 to 8 October, guests will be invited to take part in a curated programme of culinary experiences, wellness activities, and festive island moments.
As part of the Sirru Icon Series, two special activations will take centre stage:
- Behind the Bar with Opium Bangkok – On 2 and 4 October, guests can enjoy a sunset mixing session at Onu Onu Bar with Julie Nguyen, Head Bartender of Opium Bangkok, recognised among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. Despite having only three years’ experience in bartending, Nguyen has gained international recognition, including victory in a prestigious global cocktail competition. Her artistry and signature cocktails are set to create an unforgettable Maldivian evening by the sea.
- Holistic Wellness with Josiah Ngai – Certified Traditional Chinese Medicine Acupuncturist and NASM Personal Trainer, Josiah Ngai, will offer a holistic approach to well-being through bespoke treatments. From pulse and tongue diagnosis to acupuncture, fire cupping, moxibustion, and facial rejuvenation, each session is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests may also enhance their wellness journey through one-to-one personal training, gentle movement, or small group sessions, supporting both body and mind.
Beyond these collaborations, the Golden Week programme will feature a Chinese buffet by the beach, family games, a Hot Pot by the Beach experience, an exclusive tennis camp, a sunset lagoon cruise, and more, offering memorable experiences for families, couples, and friends alike.
