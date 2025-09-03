RAAYA by Atmosphere wins Most Picturesque Resort title at TTM Awards

RAAYA by Atmosphere, the castaway private escape from Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has been named “Most Picturesque Resort” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025. This honour underscores the resort’s distinctive blend of lush natural surroundings, elegant design, and immersive guest experiences that capture the essence of island living in the Maldives.

Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Limited, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We are honoured to have received the Travel Trade Maldives Awards for “Most Picturesque Resort” title. This recognition reaffirms our vision of crafting experiences that seamlessly blends world-class luxury with the Maldives stunning natural environment. In an age when travellers seek destinations that are both inspiring and shareable, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to set the standard for aesthetic excellence and unforgettable experiences.”

The TTM Awards & Gala is one of the Maldives’ most respected travel and tourism industry events, celebrating excellence and innovation across the hospitality sector. Each year, the awards bring together leading resorts, industry professionals, and global partners to acknowledge standout achievements in service, design, and guest experience. Winning a title at the TTM Awards is widely regarded as a benchmark of quality within the Maldivian travel landscape.

Tucked away in the tranquil Raa Atoll, RAAYA by Atmosphere has, since opening on 4 July 2024, established itself as a castaway haven for discerning travellers. At the heart of its concept lies the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical narrative shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.

“This award reflects the dedication of our team, who consistently deliver seamless service while anticipating every guest’s need. At RAAYA by Atmosphere, the breathtaking setting is matched by intuitive care, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature’s beauty. Every detail is designed to create memories that last well beyond the stay, and we are grateful to see this commitment recognised on such a prestigious stage,” adds Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer, Atmosphere Core.