Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere wins Most Picturesque Resort title at TTM Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the castaway private escape from Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has been named “Most Picturesque Resort” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025. This honour underscores the resort’s distinctive blend of lush natural surroundings, elegant design, and immersive guest experiences that capture the essence of island living in the Maldives.
Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Limited, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We are honoured to have received the Travel Trade Maldives Awards for “Most Picturesque Resort” title. This recognition reaffirms our vision of crafting experiences that seamlessly blends world-class luxury with the Maldives stunning natural environment. In an age when travellers seek destinations that are both inspiring and shareable, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to set the standard for aesthetic excellence and unforgettable experiences.”
The TTM Awards & Gala is one of the Maldives’ most respected travel and tourism industry events, celebrating excellence and innovation across the hospitality sector. Each year, the awards bring together leading resorts, industry professionals, and global partners to acknowledge standout achievements in service, design, and guest experience. Winning a title at the TTM Awards is widely regarded as a benchmark of quality within the Maldivian travel landscape.
Tucked away in the tranquil Raa Atoll, RAAYA by Atmosphere has, since opening on 4 July 2024, established itself as a castaway haven for discerning travellers. At the heart of its concept lies the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical narrative shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.
“This award reflects the dedication of our team, who consistently deliver seamless service while anticipating every guest’s need. At RAAYA by Atmosphere, the breathtaking setting is matched by intuitive care, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature’s beauty. Every detail is designed to create memories that last well beyond the stay, and we are grateful to see this commitment recognised on such a prestigious stage,” adds Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer, Atmosphere Core.
Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI honoured as Best Water Villa Resort at TTM Awards
In an extraordinary accomplishment, the exclusive private island sanctuary of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins the esteemed title of Best Water Villa Resort at the celebrated Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This distinguished innovative design and exceptional guest experiences across the island.
The award pays tribute to the resort’s breathtaking over-water villas, which masterfully unite contemporary sophistication with authentic Maldivian charm. Each generously designed for all types of travellers with one or two-bedroom retreat, meticulously crafted to balance serenity with adventure, boasting private infinity pools that seamlessly blend into the Indian ocean, exhilarating water slides providing direct access to the refreshing lagoon, and exquisitely appointed living spaces that harmonise indoor comfort with the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Commenting on this achievement, Monica Coppetta, General Manager stated: “We are truly honoured by this recognition from the Travel Trade Maldives Awards. It celebrates our team’s heartfelt dedication to creating meaningful experiences. Our guest’s favourite overwater villas are designed not just for a quick getaway to the paradise, but for dream-like moments and personal escapes. This award inspires us to continue blending beautiful design, warm service, and thoughtful touches that turn holidays into cherished memories as we redefine Maldivian luxury.”
The Travel Trade Awards represent one of the highest distinctions within the Maldives travel sector. This year’s ceremony honoured excellence across 28 categories, including leading travel agencies, tour operators, and airlines, underscoring the remarkable talent and unparalleled quality defining the nation’s tourism industry. This recognition follows the resort’s recent triumph at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards, where the Royal RESERVE was named ‘Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ for the third consecutive year – solidifying its status as the Indian Ocean’s most exceptional villa offering.
Complementing its architectural marvels, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI presents the pioneering RESERVE™ Plan, curating a truly all-encompassing escape. This unique holiday plan invites guests to indulge in gastronomic journeys across distinctive restaurants, unlimited premium beverages, bespoke island excursions, and revitalising therapies at the ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa.
This latest honour further cements OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s position as a vanguard of luxury hospitality, where visionary design, intuitive service, and unforgettable moments converge for the world’s most discerning travellers.
Awards
Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has once again been crowned Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards—a testament to the resort’s legacy of excellence and its standout Platinum Plan, which continues to set the benchmark for all-inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
Located in the heart of South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach offers easy access to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA)—a hotspot for whale shark sightings and one of the best diving and snorkelling regions in the Maldives. The island’s very own vibrant 360 house reef offers direct snorkelling access, giving guests the opportunity to witness rich marine life just steps from their villas.
The Platinum Plan at Lily Beach covers far more than meals—it delivers a complete, indulgent experience tailored for couples and families alike. Highlights include dining across four unique restaurants:
- Lily Maa – International gourmet buffets with live cooking stations
- Tamarind – Elegant à la carte Indian-Thai fusion cuisine overwater
- Teppanyaki at AQVA – Interactive Japanese dining with lagoon views
- Les Turquoise d’Aqua – Exclusive fine dining with curated wine pairings
Additionally, Lily Beach is also the recipient of the Wine Spectator Award 2024. The resorts wine- cellar features an impressive selection of over 80 premium wines from around the world.
Lily Beach also includes unlimited cocktails, spirits, champagnes, and specialty coffees served at Vibes Bar and AQVA Bar.
This unique Platinum Plan also includes 3 excursions for guests, from Corla Garden Snorkelling, A sunset cruise, and Big Game Fishing or Local Island visit. Guests can also enjoy daily evening entertainment on the island, such as Live music, cultural shows, and DJ nights.
The resort’s unique over-water spa, Tamara Spa offers daily yoga sessions, gym, and holistic wellness programs while the Turtle Kids’ Club offers fun and educational activities for younger guests. And lasly, guests can choose from non-motorised and motorised options including jet skiing and paddleboarding.
With luxurious beachfront and overwater villas, personalised service, and one of the Maldives’ most robust all-inclusive offerings, Lily Beach continues to be the go-to destination for hassle-free luxury travel. The resort’s proximity to whale shark hotspots, its incredible house reef, and its culinary excellence set it apart year after year.
This win at the World Travel Awards 2025 reaffirms Lily Beach’s position as a leader in the Maldives hospitality sector.
Awards
Fushifaru Maldives shines across premier global, regional travel awards in 2025
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a series of distinguished accolades and nominations in 2025, further cementing its position as a leading name in boutique luxury hospitality.
The resort has been awarded Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2025 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a significant milestone that highlights Fushifaru’s continued excellence in offering personalised service rooted in genuine Maldivian warmth and hospitality.
Adding to this achievement, Fushifaru Maldives has also received the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on consistently high guest reviews and ratings. This recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and heartfelt hospitality.
Fushifaru’s growing prominence in the global travel scene is further underlined by its shortlisting for The Travel Industry Awards 2025 by TTG, a testament to its rising influence and reputation within the industry.
In addition to global accolades, Fushifaru Maldives has been nominated by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) in three prestigious categories:
- Best Boutique Resort
- Most Picturesque Resort
- Best Wedding Destination
These nominations underscore Fushifaru’s unique blend of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and authentic Maldivian guest experiences that make it an ideal destination for leisure, romance, and celebration.
“We’re truly grateful for these recognitions, which reflect the care and passion our team pours into every detail of the guest experience. We sincerely thank our guests for choosing to make Fushifaru their preferred destination in the Maldives,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
These accolades and nominations celebrate Fushifaru’s dedication to creating meaningful and memorable experiences—both above and below the waterline.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Kuramathi Maldives brings families together with fortnightly children’s programme
-
Cooking1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils exclusive dining series with Michelin-starred talent
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives beaches rated among world’s best for rest and rejuvenation
-
Featured1 week ago
October at Soneva: culinary journeys, wellness retreats and world-class guests
-
Celebration1 week ago
Boduberu, craft and cuisine highlight National Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu
-
Celebration1 week ago
Early bird festive packages unveiled at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
-
Excursions7 days ago
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces spacious villas for families and groups