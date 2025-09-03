OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI honoured as Best Water Villa Resort at TTM Awards

In an extraordinary accomplishment, the exclusive private island sanctuary of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins the esteemed title of Best Water Villa Resort at the celebrated Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This distinguished innovative design and exceptional guest experiences across the island.

The award pays tribute to the resort’s breathtaking over-water villas, which masterfully unite contemporary sophistication with authentic Maldivian charm. Each generously designed for all types of travellers with one or two-bedroom retreat, meticulously crafted to balance serenity with adventure, boasting private infinity pools that seamlessly blend into the Indian ocean, exhilarating water slides providing direct access to the refreshing lagoon, and exquisitely appointed living spaces that harmonise indoor comfort with the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Commenting on this achievement, Monica Coppetta, General Manager stated: “We are truly honoured by this recognition from the Travel Trade Maldives Awards. It celebrates our team’s heartfelt dedication to creating meaningful experiences. Our guest’s favourite overwater villas are designed not just for a quick getaway to the paradise, but for dream-like moments and personal escapes. This award inspires us to continue blending beautiful design, warm service, and thoughtful touches that turn holidays into cherished memories as we redefine Maldivian luxury.”

The Travel Trade Awards represent one of the highest distinctions within the Maldives travel sector. This year’s ceremony honoured excellence across 28 categories, including leading travel agencies, tour operators, and airlines, underscoring the remarkable talent and unparalleled quality defining the nation’s tourism industry. This recognition follows the resort’s recent triumph at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards, where the Royal RESERVE was named ‘Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ for the third consecutive year – solidifying its status as the Indian Ocean’s most exceptional villa offering.

Complementing its architectural marvels, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI presents the pioneering RESERVE™ Plan, curating a truly all-encompassing escape. This unique holiday plan invites guests to indulge in gastronomic journeys across distinctive restaurants, unlimited premium beverages, bespoke island excursions, and revitalising therapies at the ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa.

This latest honour further cements OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s position as a vanguard of luxury hospitality, where visionary design, intuitive service, and unforgettable moments converge for the world’s most discerning travellers.