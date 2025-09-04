Featured
Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Water Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025
Angsana Velavaru has been named Best Water Villa Resort at the TTM Awards & Gala 2025, presented by Travel Trade Maldives, the country’s leading travel trade platform.
The award acknowledges the resort’s InOcean Pool Villas, the Maldives’ first standalone water villas located one kilometre from the main island. These villas have become a signature feature of Angsana Velavaru, designed to accommodate both couples and families, with private pools, direct access to the ocean, and spacious interiors.
Beyond the architectural concept, the villas are intended to provide guests with a personal and adventurous connection to the surrounding sea. The resort also offers a wide range of experiences through its ‘101 Things to Do’ programme, which includes marine exploration, wellness activities, and culinary experiences. Cultural engagement is a central element, with opportunities for guests to interact with local island communities and traditions. The resort further integrates sustainability through its ‘Stay for Good’ initiatives, which combine environmental care with community involvement.
Commenting on the award, General Manager Ahmed Zahir said: “We are truly honoured to receive this award from the TTM Awards, a platform that embodies the spirit of the Maldivian travel community. This accolade not only celebrates the uniqueness of our InOcean Pool Villas but also pays tribute to the dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to create moments of discovery, connection and meaning for our guests. At Angsana Velavaru, we believe a stay should be more than a holiday—it should become a journey that remains with our guests long after they return home.”
Angsana Velavaru continues to position itself as a destination offering immersive experiences. Guests are invited to explore coral reefs, engage in island life, and create enduring memories in harmony with the natural environment.
Action
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island achieves PADI Eco Center Certification
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been officially certified as a PADI Eco Center, becoming one of only two resorts in the Maldives to receive this recognition in 2025. The certification is awarded to dive resorts that extend their efforts beyond standard operations, with a strong focus on protecting marine environments and raising awareness among future generations.
As part of the certification process, the resort’s team adopted the Conrad House Reef through PADI’s Adopt the Blue programme. A Dive Against Debris clean-up dive was conducted around the reef near Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, during which 10 kilograms of marine litter, primarily plastics and metal fragments, were collected.
The team also joined Green Fins in June 2025 and has since introduced a series of sustainable practices. These include paperless dive check-ins, eco-briefings before excursions, reduced use of plastics through the introduction of glass alternatives, and signage encouraging responsible snorkelling and diving across the dive centre.
Guests are also directly engaged in conservation activities through coral restoration initiatives. In 2025, the team has facilitated 17 coral line adoptions, where participants attend an educational session before attaching coral fragments to nursery lines and assisting with their placement underwater.
Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, commented: “This certification represents a milestone for us. It’s the result of dedicated teamwork and genuine care for the ocean. Watching our guests become part of the solution, whether through coral planting or learning about local marine life, is what makes this so special.”
Nick Flynn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s achievement in making Conrad Maldives a certified PADI Eco Center. This milestone is part of our long-term commitment to sustainability and a testament to how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”
Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Ventive Hospitality, the owning company of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, highlighted the wider significance of the achievement. He said: “The PADI Eco Center recognition for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island underscores our commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while shaping the future of responsible travel. We are proud of Conrad for leading the way in sustainability across the Maldives.”
The certification strengthens Conrad Maldives’ broader sustainability objectives under Hilton’s Travel With Purpose programme. The resort will continue to offer educational dives, coral adoption opportunities, and conservation briefings, encouraging guests to actively participate in marine protection efforts during their stay.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island operates under Hilton and is part of Hilton Honors®, the global guest loyalty programme. Hilton Honors members booking directly through official Hilton channels receive a range of benefits, including exclusive discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, flexible payment options combining Points and money, and contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, which enables digital check-in, room selection, and access.
Featured
Barceló Nasandhura Malé named Best City Hotel at TTM Awards 2025
Barceló Nasandhura Malé has been awarded Best City Hotel at the TTM Awards 2025, held on 28 August at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.
The recognition reflects the passion, hard work, and dedication of the team at Barceló Nasandhura, whose commitment to excellence has been evident since the property opened earlier this year. The hotel has focused on creating memorable guest experiences and setting new standards for city hospitality, which contributed to this achievement.
The TTM Awards, part of the Maldives’ largest travel trade show, celebrates the country’s hospitality sector across 28 categories, bringing together leading travel and tourism professionals from the region.
As it marks this milestone, Barceló Hotel Group reaffirmed its dedication to shaping the future of city hospitality in Malé.
Featured
Sun Siyam unveils new identity and signature experiences
Sun Siyam has unveiled a milestone transformation as it celebrates 35 years of Maldivian hospitality. More than a visual refresh, the brand’s evolution introduces a new statement anchored in The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most culturally authentic resort operators. The transformation enhances guest journeys through the introduction of Signature Experiences across all six resorts and strengthens customer relationships via Siyam Rewards.
The group has unified its five Maldivian resorts and Sri Lankan retreat under a single identity, The House of Siyam. To provide greater clarity for guests and partners, properties are now grouped under three distinct collections: Luxury, Privé, and Lifestyle.
- Luxury Collection: Representing the highest calibre of island indulgence, led by Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, this collection offers premium exclusivity.
- Lifestyle Collection: Designed for energetic adventure and diverse experiences, Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World form part of this portfolio.
- Privé Collection: Centred on privacy and bespoke comfort, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka comprise this category.
A central feature of the transformation is the introduction of Signature Experiences, designed to extend beyond villa stays and integrate Maldivian heritage and imagination into every visit. Guests may participate in Maldivian Roots, a weekly culinary and cultural series, book the Maldives’ first overwater photo studio, the Insta Villa, or enjoy the atmosphere at the Sun Siyam Beach Club. Other offerings include the Wow Welcome, Hidden Treasure Chests, Plant Based Bliss dining, and Moonlit Cinemas.
The brand has also launched Siyam Rewards, a digital membership programme offering personalised itineraries, room upgrades, and optional carbon offsets. Members benefit from rewards starting with their first booking. Each stay contributes to marine conservation and community projects through the group’s sustainability initiative, Sun Siyam Care.
Reflecting on this milestone, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, said, “When we founded Sun Siyam in 1990 and later opened our first resort in 1998, our goal was simple: to share the warmth of our islands and our people with the world. This transformation keeps that soul alive while giving us the space to innovate for the next generation of free-spirited travellers.”
Chief Executive Officer Deepak Booneady added, “This rebrand is not just about design, it is about experience. It is about cultural authenticity, purpose-driven hospitality and creating moments that spark joy. With the Maldives’ widest choice of villas, the region’s most generous premium all-inclusive plan and now our Signature Experiences, we are setting the stage for the future of island travel.”
The redesigned website, sunsiyam.com, brings the new brand identity across all touchpoints with a look and feel that is both distinctly Maldivian and modern.
The rebrand was developed with leading industry experts: JHAGGER&CO as brand advisors; StudioSixty7, led by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, for interior restyling; and Dominik Ruhl, a Maldives hospitality pioneer, for operational standards and experiences. Implementation was carried out by Sun Siyam’s operations team, General Managers, Resort Managers, and brand, sales, marketing, and public relations teams, coordinated by Abdulla Thamheed, VP of Operations.
The outcome is a design system that retains Maldivian heritage while embracing a contemporary edge.
Trending
