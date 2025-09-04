Angsana Velavaru recognised as Best Water Villa Resort at TTM Awards 2025

Sun Siyam has unveiled a milestone transformation as it celebrates 35 years of Maldivian hospitality. More than a visual refresh, the brand’s evolution introduces a new statement anchored in The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ most culturally authentic resort operators. The transformation enhances guest journeys through the introduction of Signature Experiences across all six resorts and strengthens customer relationships via Siyam Rewards.

The group has unified its five Maldivian resorts and Sri Lankan retreat under a single identity, The House of Siyam. To provide greater clarity for guests and partners, properties are now grouped under three distinct collections: Luxury, Privé, and Lifestyle.

Luxury Collection: Representing the highest calibre of island indulgence, led by Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, this collection offers premium exclusivity.

Lifestyle Collection: Designed for energetic adventure and diverse experiences, Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World form part of this portfolio.

Privé Collection: Centred on privacy and bespoke comfort, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka comprise this category.

A central feature of the transformation is the introduction of Signature Experiences, designed to extend beyond villa stays and integrate Maldivian heritage and imagination into every visit. Guests may participate in Maldivian Roots, a weekly culinary and cultural series, book the Maldives’ first overwater photo studio, the Insta Villa, or enjoy the atmosphere at the Sun Siyam Beach Club. Other offerings include the Wow Welcome, Hidden Treasure Chests, Plant Based Bliss dining, and Moonlit Cinemas.

The brand has also launched Siyam Rewards, a digital membership programme offering personalised itineraries, room upgrades, and optional carbon offsets. Members benefit from rewards starting with their first booking. Each stay contributes to marine conservation and community projects through the group’s sustainability initiative, Sun Siyam Care.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, said, “When we founded Sun Siyam in 1990 and later opened our first resort in 1998, our goal was simple: to share the warmth of our islands and our people with the world. This transformation keeps that soul alive while giving us the space to innovate for the next generation of free-spirited travellers.”

Chief Executive Officer Deepak Booneady added, “This rebrand is not just about design, it is about experience. It is about cultural authenticity, purpose-driven hospitality and creating moments that spark joy. With the Maldives’ widest choice of villas, the region’s most generous premium all-inclusive plan and now our Signature Experiences, we are setting the stage for the future of island travel.”

The redesigned website, sunsiyam.com, brings the new brand identity across all touchpoints with a look and feel that is both distinctly Maldivian and modern.

The rebrand was developed with leading industry experts: JHAGGER&CO as brand advisors; StudioSixty7, led by Lee McNichol and Jose Rivero, for interior restyling; and Dominik Ruhl, a Maldives hospitality pioneer, for operational standards and experiences. Implementation was carried out by Sun Siyam’s operations team, General Managers, Resort Managers, and brand, sales, marketing, and public relations teams, coordinated by Abdulla Thamheed, VP of Operations.

The outcome is a design system that retains Maldivian heritage while embracing a contemporary edge.