Conrad Maldives Rangali Island achieves PADI Eco Center Certification

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been officially certified as a PADI Eco Center, becoming one of only two resorts in the Maldives to receive this recognition in 2025. The certification is awarded to dive resorts that extend their efforts beyond standard operations, with a strong focus on protecting marine environments and raising awareness among future generations.

As part of the certification process, the resort’s team adopted the Conrad House Reef through PADI’s Adopt the Blue programme. A Dive Against Debris clean-up dive was conducted around the reef near Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, during which 10 kilograms of marine litter, primarily plastics and metal fragments, were collected.

The team also joined Green Fins in June 2025 and has since introduced a series of sustainable practices. These include paperless dive check-ins, eco-briefings before excursions, reduced use of plastics through the introduction of glass alternatives, and signage encouraging responsible snorkelling and diving across the dive centre.

Guests are also directly engaged in conservation activities through coral restoration initiatives. In 2025, the team has facilitated 17 coral line adoptions, where participants attend an educational session before attaching coral fragments to nursery lines and assisting with their placement underwater.

Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, commented: “This certification represents a milestone for us. It’s the result of dedicated teamwork and genuine care for the ocean. Watching our guests become part of the solution, whether through coral planting or learning about local marine life, is what makes this so special.”

Nick Flynn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s achievement in making Conrad Maldives a certified PADI Eco Center. This milestone is part of our long-term commitment to sustainability and a testament to how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Ventive Hospitality, the owning company of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, highlighted the wider significance of the achievement. He said: “The PADI Eco Center recognition for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island underscores our commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while shaping the future of responsible travel. We are proud of Conrad for leading the way in sustainability across the Maldives.”

The certification strengthens Conrad Maldives’ broader sustainability objectives under Hilton’s Travel With Purpose programme. The resort will continue to offer educational dives, coral adoption opportunities, and conservation briefings, encouraging guests to actively participate in marine protection efforts during their stay.

