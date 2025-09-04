Action
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island achieves PADI Eco Center Certification
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been officially certified as a PADI Eco Center, becoming one of only two resorts in the Maldives to receive this recognition in 2025. The certification is awarded to dive resorts that extend their efforts beyond standard operations, with a strong focus on protecting marine environments and raising awareness among future generations.
As part of the certification process, the resort’s team adopted the Conrad House Reef through PADI’s Adopt the Blue programme. A Dive Against Debris clean-up dive was conducted around the reef near Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, during which 10 kilograms of marine litter, primarily plastics and metal fragments, were collected.
The team also joined Green Fins in June 2025 and has since introduced a series of sustainable practices. These include paperless dive check-ins, eco-briefings before excursions, reduced use of plastics through the introduction of glass alternatives, and signage encouraging responsible snorkelling and diving across the dive centre.
Guests are also directly engaged in conservation activities through coral restoration initiatives. In 2025, the team has facilitated 17 coral line adoptions, where participants attend an educational session before attaching coral fragments to nursery lines and assisting with their placement underwater.
Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, commented: “This certification represents a milestone for us. It’s the result of dedicated teamwork and genuine care for the ocean. Watching our guests become part of the solution, whether through coral planting or learning about local marine life, is what makes this so special.”
Nick Flynn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s achievement in making Conrad Maldives a certified PADI Eco Center. This milestone is part of our long-term commitment to sustainability and a testament to how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”
Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Ventive Hospitality, the owning company of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, highlighted the wider significance of the achievement. He said: “The PADI Eco Center recognition for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island underscores our commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while shaping the future of responsible travel. We are proud of Conrad for leading the way in sustainability across the Maldives.”
The certification strengthens Conrad Maldives’ broader sustainability objectives under Hilton’s Travel With Purpose programme. The resort will continue to offer educational dives, coral adoption opportunities, and conservation briefings, encouraging guests to actively participate in marine protection efforts during their stay.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island operates under Hilton and is part of Hilton Honors®, the global guest loyalty programme. Hilton Honors members booking directly through official Hilton channels receive a range of benefits, including exclusive discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, flexible payment options combining Points and money, and contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, which enables digital check-in, room selection, and access.
Excursions
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
At Canareef Resort Maldives, one of the most popular experiences for guests is the dolphin tour. The abundant presence of dolphins in the surrounding waters ensures that each cruise offers a remarkable encounter with these marine creatures, creating lasting memories for visitors.
Every dolphin tour at Canareef provides an opportunity to observe pods of dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves. Guests often describe the sight of spinner dolphins darting through the clear ocean as a defining image of the Maldives’ natural marine beauty.
Morning cruises and sunset tours alike are guided by experienced staff, who share insights as dolphins appear in their natural environment. Many guests recount moments when dolphins swim alongside the boat, a spectacle that creates a unique sense of connection.
The activity is regarded as more than just an excursion; it is considered a celebration of nature and a highlight of a stay at Canareef. It allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that underlines why dolphins are seen as ambassadors of the islands.
For travellers seeking encounters with dolphins amid turquoise waters, Canareef presents an ideal opportunity. The resort also offers seasonal promotions, including early booking discounts for the remainder of this summer, next winter, and summer 2026.
Dusit Thani Maldives offers direct access to Baa Atoll’s living reef
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the experience of the ocean begins directly at the doorstep. Situated within the UNESCO-protected Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, the resort is surrounded by one of the most vibrant house reefs in the country, offering guests the opportunity to explore a thriving underwater world just steps from their villa.
What distinguishes the resort is its 360-degree house reef. Each villa, whether set above the lagoon or along the beach, opens directly onto the water. Guests can enter the ocean within moments of leaving their deck, where coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and turtles can often be seen. The seamless access allows families, beginners, and experienced snorkellers to engage with the reef naturally, without the need to plan or schedule an excursion.
The location within the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve makes every swim a part of a wider story of conservation and discovery. Recognised globally for its corals and tropical marine life, the reserve becomes a key gathering site for manta rays and whale sharks during the season. Around the reef, visitors can observe parrotfish, angelfish, eagle rays, and reef sharks, making it a living example of biodiversity and preservation.
Life at the resort is centred on this connection with the sea. Guests may begin their day with a morning swim, take part in a guided snorkelling safari with marine experts, and conclude by observing the coral gardens as they take on new colours in the evening light. The ocean becomes not simply a backdrop but an integral part of daily life.
The PADI-certified Dive and Watersports Centre further enhances this relationship with the ocean, offering night snorkels, freediving, drift dives, and marine education programmes designed for families. Guests are supported to safely explore the biodiversity of the atoll at their own level, whether through a gentle introduction or more advanced diving experiences.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Dusit Maldives, noted that snorkelling at the resort is not treated as an activity but as part of the rhythm of island life. He explained that the reef begins where the villa deck ends, allowing guests the freedom to explore the ocean at their own pace and making the location distinctive in its accessibility and natural beauty.
At Dusit Thani Maldives, the distinction between villa and ocean fades away. From sighting turtles at sunrise to drifting beside reef sharks at dusk, every moment reinforces the natural character of the Maldives and the unique setting of the resort.
From reef to horizon: Immersive island experiences at Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru invites travelers to immerse themselves in a rhythm shaped by tides, coral gardens, and island breezes. This oceanfront retreat is located in one of the Maldives’ most vibrant marine environments. It is known as “Turtle Island” and is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Male’. The resort curates experiences for those who are drawn to discovery, depth, and the beauty of nature’s untouched corners. Angsana Velavaru offers a getaway to extraordinary diving, barefoot island adventures, and sea-bound journey.
Into the Blue: Dive Sites and Snorkelling Discoveries
Angsana Velavaru is at the center of a marine wonderland with more than 30 dive sites just minutes away. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Gold Dive Centre leads guests to explore dramatic drop-offs, gentle coral slopes, and manta ray cleaning stations. The resort offers tailored expeditions and daily two-tank dives for both experienced and beginner divers.
For those who prefer to snorkel, the house reef offers an introduction to coral life. Guided safaris, led by marine experts, provide a deeper appreciation for reef ecosystems10. The calm waters surrounding the island make it easy for even first-time snorkelers to experience the ocean.
Ocean Adventures: Cruising, Fishing and Sunset Moments
Guests can step aboard traditional dhonis to experience the ocean from a new perspective. Unforgettable views are available whether you are on a dolphin cruise or a sunset sail. Traditional handline fishing trips, guided by a local crew, are also available for a hands-on experience. Other highlights include sandbank escapes and private boat charters, which are designed to slow down time and deepen one’s connection to the sea.
Land Experiences and Island Explorations
Angsana Velavaru offers morning nature walks and visits to local islands for a glimpse into Maldivian island life. At the resort’s Marine Lab, guests can take part in coral planting or learn about marine conservation from resident marine biologists. For families, the Ranger’s Club provides meaningful moments for young explorers with treasure hunts, marine workshops, and outdoor games. Solo travelers or couples can enjoy quiet moments under the stars, yoga by the beach, or walking around the island.
Angsana Velavaru offers immersion and the chance to become part of a living seascape. Every moment resonates with nature’s quiet power.
