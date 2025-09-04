Sun Siyam Iru Veli named Best Honeymoon Destination at TTM Awards 2025

Love is celebrated anew in Sun Siyam Iru Veli, which has just been named Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025, held on 28th August at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.

The annual TTM Awards and Gala brings together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers to celebrate the finest achievements in the Maldivian hospitality industry. This year’s accolades once again shone a spotlight on the Maldives as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Among the highlights of the evening, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s win placed the resort firmly on the map as one of the most romantic hideaways in the archipelago.

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, every honeymoon is celebrated as more than just a holiday, where the whole stay promises a series of curated moments that honour a new chapter in one’s love story. The island itself presents a perfect, intimate hideaway for guests, offering a rich blend of nature and beauty. Couples find themselves immersed in barefoot luxury, surrounded by shimmering lagoons and endless skies. From romantic sandbank picnics and candlelit dinners under the stars to spa rituals for two and serene island strolls, every detail is curated to bring couples closer together.

Beyond this, the thoughtful touches designed especially for honeymooners elevate the experience even further. With Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s Honeymoon Package, every couple is welcomed with sparkling wine, indulgent in-villa breakfasts, dreamy bubble baths, and personalised turndown surprises. A dedicated Ambassador ensures that each and every love story is written uniquely and that every couple is treated to moments that feel entirely their own. These moments then become memories that will be remembered long after footprints in the sand have faded.

Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, shared: “Our aim has always been to create once-in-a-lifetime memories that couples will carry with them forever. We have created a space where love is celebrated, where every detail inspires intimacy, and where the beginnings of a journey together become stories to be cherished for generations. We are deeply honoured by this recognition and will continue to make Sun Siyam Iru Veli the most romantic destination for our guests.”

Winning the Best Honeymoon Destination award reaffirms Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s place in the hearts of couples from around the world. With its boutique charm, private pools in every villa, and thoughtful touches at every turn, the resort continues to be a sanctuary where love flourishes. Couples can now book the special Honeymoon Escape Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with the code HNMSSIV to win exclusive discounts and added perks.