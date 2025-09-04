Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives wins Best Beach Villa Resort title at TTM Awards
In a moment of proud celebration and well-deserved recognition, Milaidhoo Maldives has been named “Best Beach Villa Resorts” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025, held this year at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi. This coveted accolade affirms Milaidhoo’s place among the finest luxury destinations in the Indian Ocean, honouring the island’s dedication to authenticity, privacy and curated island living. As a reminder, Milaidhoo is currently ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor, further reinforcing its standing as a premier escape in the region.
Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is a boutique luxury island where barefoot elegance meets the genuine spirit of Maldivian heritage. Guided by a philosophy of ‘reinvented luxury’, the island offers a deeply personal escape, crafted around each guest’s individual story.
At the heart of this recognition lie the signature Beach Pool Villas, thoughtfully designed for comfort, seclusion and aesthetic harmony with nature. Each villa is a generous 290 square metres, opening directly onto a private stretch of powder-soft sand and turquoise lagoon. The architecture reflects modern tropical elegance while embracing traditional Maldivian craftsmanship. Every piece of furniture, from the curved wooden loungers to the spacious four-poster bed, is custom-designed and handcrafted for comfort and flow, including a traditional Maldivian swing on the verandah and an outdoor shower elegantly styled with a dhoni pole, paying homage to the island’s seafaring heritage.
These villas are not just accommodation; they are living, breathing extensions of the island. The open-plan layout invites gentle sea breezes inside, while the high thatched roofs and natural materials mirror the tones and textures of the landscape. Indoor and outdoor spaces blend seamlessly, from a deep soaking tub with views of the horizon to the shaded veranda ideal for afternoon naps or stargazing.
Beyond physical design, Milaidhoo’s island philosophy defines the guest experience. With only 50 villas on the island, each stay feels deeply personal. Guests are cared for by a dedicated Island Host, not just a butler, but a curator of moments, from floating breakfasts to private cinema nights under the stars.
Peacefulness is not an amenity at Milaidhoo; it is the essence of the island. Free from motorised watersports, parties or distractions, the island honours the rhythm of nature, the lapping of waves, the rustle of palm trees and the glow of sunsets unspoiled by interruption. Luxury is silence, space and soulful connection.
Winning the Best Beach Villa Resort award is not just a milestone but a motivation to keep redefining what meaningful luxury means in today’s world: authentic, culturally rooted and timelessly tranquil.
“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from the TTM Awards. It reflects the passion and thoughtful design that define every detail of Milaidhoo, particularly our beach villas, beautifully envisioned by local architect Mohamed Shafeeq to embody barefoot informality and a deep connection to nature and the Maldives. This award is a tribute to our entire Milaidhoo Family and visionary leaders, whose dedication brings the island’s timeless Maldivian spirit to life,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli named Best Honeymoon Destination at TTM Awards 2025
Love is celebrated anew in Sun Siyam Iru Veli, which has just been named Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025, held on 28th August at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.
The annual TTM Awards and Gala brings together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers to celebrate the finest achievements in the Maldivian hospitality industry. This year’s accolades once again shone a spotlight on the Maldives as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Among the highlights of the evening, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s win placed the resort firmly on the map as one of the most romantic hideaways in the archipelago.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, every honeymoon is celebrated as more than just a holiday, where the whole stay promises a series of curated moments that honour a new chapter in one’s love story. The island itself presents a perfect, intimate hideaway for guests, offering a rich blend of nature and beauty. Couples find themselves immersed in barefoot luxury, surrounded by shimmering lagoons and endless skies. From romantic sandbank picnics and candlelit dinners under the stars to spa rituals for two and serene island strolls, every detail is curated to bring couples closer together.
Beyond this, the thoughtful touches designed especially for honeymooners elevate the experience even further. With Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s Honeymoon Package, every couple is welcomed with sparkling wine, indulgent in-villa breakfasts, dreamy bubble baths, and personalised turndown surprises. A dedicated Ambassador ensures that each and every love story is written uniquely and that every couple is treated to moments that feel entirely their own. These moments then become memories that will be remembered long after footprints in the sand have faded.
Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, shared: “Our aim has always been to create once-in-a-lifetime memories that couples will carry with them forever. We have created a space where love is celebrated, where every detail inspires intimacy, and where the beginnings of a journey together become stories to be cherished for generations. We are deeply honoured by this recognition and will continue to make Sun Siyam Iru Veli the most romantic destination for our guests.”
Winning the Best Honeymoon Destination award reaffirms Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s place in the hearts of couples from around the world. With its boutique charm, private pools in every villa, and thoughtful touches at every turn, the resort continues to be a sanctuary where love flourishes. Couples can now book the special Honeymoon Escape Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with the code HNMSSIV to win exclusive discounts and added perks.
Awards
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI honoured as Best Water Villa Resort at TTM Awards
In an extraordinary accomplishment, the exclusive private island sanctuary of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins the esteemed title of Best Water Villa Resort at the celebrated Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This distinguished innovative design and exceptional guest experiences across the island.
The award pays tribute to the resort’s breathtaking over-water villas, which masterfully unite contemporary sophistication with authentic Maldivian charm. Each generously designed for all types of travellers with one or two-bedroom retreat, meticulously crafted to balance serenity with adventure, boasting private infinity pools that seamlessly blend into the Indian ocean, exhilarating water slides providing direct access to the refreshing lagoon, and exquisitely appointed living spaces that harmonise indoor comfort with the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Commenting on this achievement, Monica Coppetta, General Manager stated: “We are truly honoured by this recognition from the Travel Trade Maldives Awards. It celebrates our team’s heartfelt dedication to creating meaningful experiences. Our guest’s favourite overwater villas are designed not just for a quick getaway to the paradise, but for dream-like moments and personal escapes. This award inspires us to continue blending beautiful design, warm service, and thoughtful touches that turn holidays into cherished memories as we redefine Maldivian luxury.”
The Travel Trade Awards represent one of the highest distinctions within the Maldives travel sector. This year’s ceremony honoured excellence across 28 categories, including leading travel agencies, tour operators, and airlines, underscoring the remarkable talent and unparalleled quality defining the nation’s tourism industry. This recognition follows the resort’s recent triumph at the prestigious 2025 World Travel Awards, where the Royal RESERVE was named ‘Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ for the third consecutive year – solidifying its status as the Indian Ocean’s most exceptional villa offering.
Complementing its architectural marvels, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI presents the pioneering RESERVE™ Plan, curating a truly all-encompassing escape. This unique holiday plan invites guests to indulge in gastronomic journeys across distinctive restaurants, unlimited premium beverages, bespoke island excursions, and revitalising therapies at the ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa.
This latest honour further cements OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’s position as a vanguard of luxury hospitality, where visionary design, intuitive service, and unforgettable moments converge for the world’s most discerning travellers.
Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere wins Most Picturesque Resort title at TTM Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the castaway private escape from Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has been named “Most Picturesque Resort” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025. This honour underscores the resort’s distinctive blend of lush natural surroundings, elegant design, and immersive guest experiences that capture the essence of island living in the Maldives.
Ranjit Batra, CEO, Ventive Hospitality Limited, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We are honoured to have received the Travel Trade Maldives Awards for “Most Picturesque Resort” title. This recognition reaffirms our vision of crafting experiences that seamlessly blends world-class luxury with the Maldives stunning natural environment. In an age when travellers seek destinations that are both inspiring and shareable, RAAYA by Atmosphere continues to set the standard for aesthetic excellence and unforgettable experiences.”
The TTM Awards & Gala is one of the Maldives’ most respected travel and tourism industry events, celebrating excellence and innovation across the hospitality sector. Each year, the awards bring together leading resorts, industry professionals, and global partners to acknowledge standout achievements in service, design, and guest experience. Winning a title at the TTM Awards is widely regarded as a benchmark of quality within the Maldivian travel landscape.
Tucked away in the tranquil Raa Atoll, RAAYA by Atmosphere has, since opening on 4 July 2024, established itself as a castaway haven for discerning travellers. At the heart of its concept lies the story of Seb – a shipwrecked artist who finds refuge on the island, embracing its natural beauty, drawing inspiration from its wild charm, and living off the land until his eventual rescue. This whimsical narrative shapes the island experience, weaving through its design, activities, dining, and family-friendly adventures.
“This award reflects the dedication of our team, who consistently deliver seamless service while anticipating every guest’s need. At RAAYA by Atmosphere, the breathtaking setting is matched by intuitive care, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in nature’s beauty. Every detail is designed to create memories that last well beyond the stay, and we are grateful to see this commitment recognised on such a prestigious stage,” adds Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer, Atmosphere Core.
