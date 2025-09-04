News
Barceló Nasandhura Malé unveils exclusive residences
From sweeping sea views to exclusive lifestyle amenities, the newly launched serviced residences offer a refined living experience. Overlooking the pristine Maldivian waters, Barceló Nasandhura Malé introduces an unparalleled residential offering in the vibrant capital.
Perfectly situated opposite the Henveiru Ferry Terminal and just ten minutes from Velana International Airport, these residences blend modern comfort with effortless access to the city’s cultural and business hubs. The property comprises 116 elegant apartments across seven distinct categories, including spacious two- and three-bedroom residences, luxurious duplexes, and a stunning penthouse.
Categories include:
- City 2 Bedroom Apartment
- City 3 Bedroom Apartment
- Sea View 3 Bedroom Master Suite
- Luxury Sea View 3 Bedroom Master Suite
- Sea Front 3 Bedroom Master Suite
- Luxury Sea Front 3 Bedroom Master Suite
- Penthouse
Residents enjoy access to diverse culinary experiences across three exceptional dining outlets, a snack bar, a fully equipped gym, a serene spa, and an inviting pool, creating a complete luxury lifestyle within the property. In addition, residents will enjoy exclusive benefits similar to hotel guests, ensuring a seamless blend of home-style living with premium hospitality services. This new offering combines sweeping views, premium finishes, and lifestyle amenities, making it ideal for those seeking a refined urban living experience without sacrificing the tranquility of island life.
For more information on the residences, exclusive benefits, or to arrange a viewing, please contact nasandhuramale.info@barcelo.com or call +960 331 3000.
News
NH Collection Maldives Havodda named Best Dive Resort at TTM Awards 2025
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has been named Best Dive Resort in the Maldives at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025. The annual program recognizes excellence across 26 categories, with leading properties from across the country competing for titles that highlight the best of Maldivian hospitality. This year, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort was nominated for Best Beach Resort, Best Dive Resort, and Best Picturesque Resort, securing the top accolade in diving. The recognition follows last year’s win as Best Beach Resort, placing the resort among a select group of properties recognized for consecutive achievements.
The TTM Awards are voted on by both guests and travel partners, making them one of the most trusted industry benchmarks in the Maldives. This combination of professional endorsement and genuine guest and travel agant feedback ensures that the awards reflect experiences that are both memorable and meaningful. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort’s victory confirms its reputation as a leading destination for divers and snorkellers, celebrated for having one of the finest house reefs in the country.
Guests have long described the house reef of NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort as the best in the Maldives. The reef sits just steps from the beach, providing easy shore entry for both snorkelling and diving. It is home to vibrant coral formations, healthy hard coral cover, and a wide range of marine life. Blacktip reef sharks, hawksbill turtles, and green turtles are frequently seen, while rays glide along the reef walls. Large schools of jackfish, fusiliers, and snappers gather in the currents, and macro enthusiasts find Maldives anemonefish, nudibranchs, and reef critters along the reef flats. The variety and accessibility make it a highlight for both beginners and experienced divers.
Beyond the reef, the resort offers quick access to the rich dive sites of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. Within short boat rides, divers reach channels patrolled by grey reef sharks and eagle rays, thilas blanketed in soft and hard corals, and dramatic reef walls where batfish and turtles congregate. Seasonal rare encounters with manta rays add to the excitement, while the relative remoteness of Gaafu Dhaalu means dive sites remain less crowded than those in the central atolls.
The PADI-certified Dive Center at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort ensures that every experience is professional, safe, and environmentally responsible. Multilingual instructors lead daily guided dives, refreshers, and introductory programs, while also offering specialty courses such as night diving and underwater photography. Group sizes remain small, ensuring personal attention, and every guest receives a briefing on reef-friendly practices before entering the water. This commitment to safety and sustainability has played a key role in building the trust and loyalty of guests.
“This recognition belongs to our guests and to our dive team,” said the management of NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort. “Winning Best Beach Resort in 2024 and now Best Dive Resort in 2025 reflects the complete experience our island offers. Above the water, guests enjoy wide beaches, lush greenery, and unmatched views. Beneath the surface, they find one of the richest marine environments in the Maldives. We are proud of this balance and remain committed to preserving our reef while creating extraordinary memories for every guest.”
Guests booking their next stay at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort can look forward to multi-dive packages for certified divers, introductory and refresher programs for beginners, private guided dives with underwater photography services, and guided snorkel safaris and marine talks for families. With its consecutive award-winning status and unmatched natural setting, the resort continues to deliver experiences that reflect both the beauty of the Maldives and the spirit of the NH Collection brand.
Awards
Milaidhoo Maldives wins Best Beach Villa Resort title at TTM Awards
In a moment of proud celebration and well-deserved recognition, Milaidhoo Maldives has been named “Best Beach Villa Resorts” at the prestigious Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2025, held this year at Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi. This coveted accolade affirms Milaidhoo’s place among the finest luxury destinations in the Indian Ocean, honouring the island’s dedication to authenticity, privacy and curated island living. As a reminder, Milaidhoo is currently ranked No. 1 on TripAdvisor, further reinforcing its standing as a premier escape in the region.
Tucked within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo is a boutique luxury island where barefoot elegance meets the genuine spirit of Maldivian heritage. Guided by a philosophy of ‘reinvented luxury’, the island offers a deeply personal escape, crafted around each guest’s individual story.
At the heart of this recognition lie the signature Beach Pool Villas, thoughtfully designed for comfort, seclusion and aesthetic harmony with nature. Each villa is a generous 290 square metres, opening directly onto a private stretch of powder-soft sand and turquoise lagoon. The architecture reflects modern tropical elegance while embracing traditional Maldivian craftsmanship. Every piece of furniture, from the curved wooden loungers to the spacious four-poster bed, is custom-designed and handcrafted for comfort and flow, including a traditional Maldivian swing on the verandah and an outdoor shower elegantly styled with a dhoni pole, paying homage to the island’s seafaring heritage.
These villas are not just accommodation; they are living, breathing extensions of the island. The open-plan layout invites gentle sea breezes inside, while the high thatched roofs and natural materials mirror the tones and textures of the landscape. Indoor and outdoor spaces blend seamlessly, from a deep soaking tub with views of the horizon to the shaded veranda ideal for afternoon naps or stargazing.
Beyond physical design, Milaidhoo’s island philosophy defines the guest experience. With only 50 villas on the island, each stay feels deeply personal. Guests are cared for by a dedicated Island Host, not just a butler, but a curator of moments, from floating breakfasts to private cinema nights under the stars.
Peacefulness is not an amenity at Milaidhoo; it is the essence of the island. Free from motorised watersports, parties or distractions, the island honours the rhythm of nature, the lapping of waves, the rustle of palm trees and the glow of sunsets unspoiled by interruption. Luxury is silence, space and soulful connection.
Winning the Best Beach Villa Resort award is not just a milestone but a motivation to keep redefining what meaningful luxury means in today’s world: authentic, culturally rooted and timelessly tranquil.
“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from the TTM Awards. It reflects the passion and thoughtful design that define every detail of Milaidhoo, particularly our beach villas, beautifully envisioned by local architect Mohamed Shafeeq to embody barefoot informality and a deep connection to nature and the Maldives. This award is a tribute to our entire Milaidhoo Family and visionary leaders, whose dedication brings the island’s timeless Maldivian spirit to life,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli named Best Honeymoon Destination at TTM Awards 2025
Love is celebrated anew in Sun Siyam Iru Veli, which has just been named Best Honeymoon Destination at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025, held on 28th August at Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi.
The annual TTM Awards and Gala brings together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers to celebrate the finest achievements in the Maldivian hospitality industry. This year’s accolades once again shone a spotlight on the Maldives as one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Among the highlights of the evening, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s win placed the resort firmly on the map as one of the most romantic hideaways in the archipelago.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, every honeymoon is celebrated as more than just a holiday, where the whole stay promises a series of curated moments that honour a new chapter in one’s love story. The island itself presents a perfect, intimate hideaway for guests, offering a rich blend of nature and beauty. Couples find themselves immersed in barefoot luxury, surrounded by shimmering lagoons and endless skies. From romantic sandbank picnics and candlelit dinners under the stars to spa rituals for two and serene island strolls, every detail is curated to bring couples closer together.
Beyond this, the thoughtful touches designed especially for honeymooners elevate the experience even further. With Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s Honeymoon Package, every couple is welcomed with sparkling wine, indulgent in-villa breakfasts, dreamy bubble baths, and personalised turndown surprises. A dedicated Ambassador ensures that each and every love story is written uniquely and that every couple is treated to moments that feel entirely their own. These moments then become memories that will be remembered long after footprints in the sand have faded.
Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli, shared: “Our aim has always been to create once-in-a-lifetime memories that couples will carry with them forever. We have created a space where love is celebrated, where every detail inspires intimacy, and where the beginnings of a journey together become stories to be cherished for generations. We are deeply honoured by this recognition and will continue to make Sun Siyam Iru Veli the most romantic destination for our guests.”
Winning the Best Honeymoon Destination award reaffirms Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s place in the hearts of couples from around the world. With its boutique charm, private pools in every villa, and thoughtful touches at every turn, the resort continues to be a sanctuary where love flourishes. Couples can now book the special Honeymoon Escape Offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with the code HNMSSIV to win exclusive discounts and added perks.
