NH Collection Maldives Havodda named Best Dive Resort at TTM Awards 2025

NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has been named Best Dive Resort in the Maldives at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2025. The annual program recognizes excellence across 26 categories, with leading properties from across the country competing for titles that highlight the best of Maldivian hospitality. This year, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort was nominated for Best Beach Resort, Best Dive Resort, and Best Picturesque Resort, securing the top accolade in diving. The recognition follows last year’s win as Best Beach Resort, placing the resort among a select group of properties recognized for consecutive achievements.

The TTM Awards are voted on by both guests and travel partners, making them one of the most trusted industry benchmarks in the Maldives. This combination of professional endorsement and genuine guest and travel agant feedback ensures that the awards reflect experiences that are both memorable and meaningful. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort’s victory confirms its reputation as a leading destination for divers and snorkellers, celebrated for having one of the finest house reefs in the country.

Guests have long described the house reef of NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort as the best in the Maldives. The reef sits just steps from the beach, providing easy shore entry for both snorkelling and diving. It is home to vibrant coral formations, healthy hard coral cover, and a wide range of marine life. Blacktip reef sharks, hawksbill turtles, and green turtles are frequently seen, while rays glide along the reef walls. Large schools of jackfish, fusiliers, and snappers gather in the currents, and macro enthusiasts find Maldives anemonefish, nudibranchs, and reef critters along the reef flats. The variety and accessibility make it a highlight for both beginners and experienced divers.

Beyond the reef, the resort offers quick access to the rich dive sites of Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll. Within short boat rides, divers reach channels patrolled by grey reef sharks and eagle rays, thilas blanketed in soft and hard corals, and dramatic reef walls where batfish and turtles congregate. Seasonal rare encounters with manta rays add to the excitement, while the relative remoteness of Gaafu Dhaalu means dive sites remain less crowded than those in the central atolls.

The PADI-certified Dive Center at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort ensures that every experience is professional, safe, and environmentally responsible. Multilingual instructors lead daily guided dives, refreshers, and introductory programs, while also offering specialty courses such as night diving and underwater photography. Group sizes remain small, ensuring personal attention, and every guest receives a briefing on reef-friendly practices before entering the water. This commitment to safety and sustainability has played a key role in building the trust and loyalty of guests.

“This recognition belongs to our guests and to our dive team,” said the management of NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort. “Winning Best Beach Resort in 2024 and now Best Dive Resort in 2025 reflects the complete experience our island offers. Above the water, guests enjoy wide beaches, lush greenery, and unmatched views. Beneath the surface, they find one of the richest marine environments in the Maldives. We are proud of this balance and remain committed to preserving our reef while creating extraordinary memories for every guest.”

Guests booking their next stay at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort can look forward to multi-dive packages for certified divers, introductory and refresher programs for beginners, private guided dives with underwater photography services, and guided snorkel safaris and marine talks for families. With its consecutive award-winning status and unmatched natural setting, the resort continues to deliver experiences that reflect both the beauty of the Maldives and the spirit of the NH Collection brand.