La Scolca’s Chiara Soldati to host winemaker dinner at Conrad Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced an exclusive Winemaker Dinner featuring Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca and one of the most prominent figures in the Italian wine world. The event will take place on 10th August, 2025, at the resort’s iconic underground Wine Cellar, offering an unforgettable evening of heritage, flavor, and elegance.
Celebrating over a century of winemaking excellence, Chiara Soldati represents the fourth generation of the Soldati family to lead La Scolca, Italy’s esteemed wine estate in Gavi, Piedmont. Guests will be treated to a multi-course tasting menu curated to complement La Scolca’s finest vintages.
Dishes on the menu include refined creations such as pan-seared rainbow trout with saffron bisque, herbs-crusted beef tenderloin, and mulled wine poached pears, each paired with exceptional wines personally selected and presented by Chiara Soldati herself.
Held in the Maldives’ first and only underground wine cellar, this intimate dinner is an opportunity for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to engage with a legendary winemaker in an exclusive island setting.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Huvafen Fushi to host iconic 17-course omakase by Japan’s Chef Setsuo Funahashi
Huvafen Fushi, the iconic resort in the Maldives, is set to host an exclusive one-night culinary residency with the renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Nikaku.
On Monday, 11 August 2025, Huvafen Fushi’s overwater restaurant RAW will welcome celebrated Chef Setsuo Funahashi for a 17-course omakase dinner – a traditional Japanese dining experience where the chef selects each dish. This special evening will offer a rare insight into the world of authentic Edomae sushi, a style developed during Japan’s Edo period in the 1700s. Originally created as a method to preserve fish caught in Tokyo Bay before the advent of refrigeration, Edomae sushi involves techniques such as curing with vinegar or salt, simmering, and marinating in sauces.
Chef Funahashi, a third-generation sushi master and the owner of Nikaku in Kitakyushu, is widely respected for his dedication to traditional Japanese methods. He sources the freshest fish from the Kanmon Straits, which separate the islands of Honshu and Kyushu. For this occasion at Huvafen Fushi, every ingredient will be flown in directly from Japan to guarantee the highest standards of quality and authenticity.
Nikaku, which translates as “a pair of cranes” – a symbol of lasting prosperity – stands as a tribute to the enduring craftsmanship of Japanese cuisine. Chef Funahashi continues a two-century legacy, employing techniques such as hontegaeshi for forming nigiri, and refining the anbai – the precise balance of salt and vinegar in sushi rice. Each course will be presented with meticulous attention to detail, offering guests an experience where each dish becomes a work of art.
The evening’s dining will be highly exclusive, with two intimate seatings limited to eight guests per session. A curated selection of premium champagne, fine white wines, and exceptional sake will be available to complement the nuanced flavours of the omakase menu.
This exceptional collaboration exemplifies Huvafen Fushi’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, world-class culinary experiences. It is a celebration of two refined traditions – the serene luxury of the Maldives and the disciplined precision of Japanese cuisine – coming together for an unforgettable night of gastronomic artistry.
Dining at Huvafen Fushi has long been regarded as an elevated affair, with each venue offering distinctive culinary expressions against a backdrop of unspoiled natural beauty. Among them, SALT is considered one of the finest restaurants in the Maldives, blending elegant Japanese flavours with Latin flair in a relaxed Izakaya-style setting poised above the ocean. Designed for sharing and pairing with drinks, its offerings are best enjoyed as the sun sets over the water.
For a more health-conscious alternative, RAW presents a 100% organic, raw food menu in a bistro-inspired format, featuring fresh ingredients sourced from the chef’s own garden and served alongside energising juices. With panoramic views of the sea, RAW offers a tranquil yet refined setting – making it the perfect stage for Chef Funahashi’s rare residency.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Nautilus Bar returns: An icon reimagined
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has unveiled the newly renovated Nautilus Bar, a reimagined oceanfront haven designed to capture the timeless elegance of the nautilus shell and the laid-back luxury of island life. Elevated, refined, and more inviting than ever, this refreshed space is set to reclaim its spot as the resort’s most coveted destination for sunset cocktails and starlit conversations.
Perfectly poised above the turquoise waters, the new Nautilus Bar blends sophisticated barefoot charm with uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, offering a multisensory experience that is both serene and indulgent. Guests can expect a menu as vibrant as the views, from craft cocktails and tropical bites to wholesome smoothies and indulgent milkshakes. Every element has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of relaxation and connection with the island’s natural rhythm.
“Perched above the ocean with nothing but the horizon in view, The Nautilus Bar is one of those rare places where time seems to slow down. It is not just a bar—it is where you can swing gently in a hammock, sip a perfectly crafted cocktail, and lose yourself in the colours of a Maldivian sunset. It is one of my favourite spots on the island, and I truly believe it captures the soul of what makes Sun Siyam Vilu Reef so special,” shared Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
This transformation was thoughtfully envisioned by Studio Sixty7, whose designers Jose Rivero and Lee McNichol reimagined every detail to honor the laid-back spirit of the Maldives with contemporary refinement.
“Our design ethos was all about creating a home-away-from-home feeling, only with your feet in the white sands. Fully upholstered lounge chairs and oversized, low-slung sofas invite guests to unwind in a relaxed, barefoot-luxury setting. At the heart of the space is an organically carved bar set into white plaster walls, with Calacatta marble countertops and bespoke joinery adding a subtle sense of indulgence. To create visual impact, we introduced oversized rope pendants that draw the eye upward and emphasise the generous scale of the space. The relaxed aesthetic continues onto the extended decking, where new hanging nets and pops of bright aqua add energy against the neutral backdrop, blending beautifully with the natural surroundings. It’s a space where guests can fully immerse themselves in peace and tranquility, while still experiencing the refined spirit of Maldivian luxury,” explain Lee & Jose, Founders and Creative Directors of Studio Sixty7.
Whether you arrive for an early evening apéritif, a hammock-side escape, or a quiet moment beneath the stars, The Nautilus Bar invites guests to pause, savor, and simply be.
Dare to taste with W Maldives at Island Alchemy Ft. Beckaly Franks
This July, W Maldives—The Original Wavemaker—dials up the flavor and the flair as award-winning mixologist, Beckaly Franks touches down in the Maldives for a one-of-a-kind takeover. As part of the resort’s Island Alchemy series—a bold celebration of global mixology talent— Franks brings her trailblazing energy, genre-defying cocktails, and unapologetically original spirit to heart of the Indian Ocean for an experience that’s equal parts spectacle and substance.
Known for turning heads and rewriting the rules, Beckaly Franks is no stranger to shaking things up. From co-founding the iconic The Pontiac in Hong Kong—featured on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for seven straight years—to launching the Hungry Ghost group and buzzy venues like Call Me AL and ARTIFACT, Franks has long been a driving force behind Asia’s cocktail renaissance. In 2023, she became the second woman to win the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award, a recognition for her fearless creativity, inclusive ethos, and magnetic presence behind the bar.
“At the heart of every great cocktail is a story—and this one’s set on a postcard-perfect island,” said Franks. “W Maldives has this incredible energy that mirrors what I love about mixology: it’s immersive, unexpected, and made for people who want to feel something. I can’t wait to have my world collide with the destination.”
At W Maldives, she is bringing it all. The collaboration kicks off with two exclusive guest shifts at SIP on 24 and 25 July, where Franks will serve up a mix of her iconic signature and bespoke creations crafted just for the island. Think sun-drenched flavors, unexpected textures and bold spirits made to match the lagoon views. On 27 July, the experience moves to the resort’s noon-to-moon social hub, WET Deck, for an elevated daytime poolside revelry—an atmospheric day of sensory storytelling, boundary-pushing cocktails, and barefoot glamor under the vibrant Maldivian sky.
“This is more than a bar takeover—it’s a meeting of minds, a celebration of mastery, and a moment to connect with the spirit of W Maldives,” said Amila Handunwala, General Manager of W Maldives. “We are proud to welcome Beckaly as part of our Island Alchemy series and continue offering our guests experiences that are anything but ordinary.”
Part island escape, part liquid installation, this collaboration is more than a moment—it is a statement. Island Alchemy is W Maldives signature mixology program designed to spotlight innovators, connectors, and tastemakers who bring something original to the table. With Beckaly Franks at the helm, this edition serves as both a toast to women redefining the global bar scene and a bold glimpse into the future of mixology—where craft and character collide in all the right ways.
Guests looking to stir things up in paradise can book the Stay, Dine, and Fly package, which includes daily breakfast spread and three-course dinner as well as return seaplane transfer from Male, and get exclusive benefits. Book your stay now and raise the bar on your next escape via this link or contact reservations.wmaldives@whotels.com.
