Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.

Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.

To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.

Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.