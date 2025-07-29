Action
Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.
Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.
To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.
Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO hosts Dive Month for female journalists
PADI Women’s Dive Day, observed globally on 19th July, serves as an invitation for more women to engage with the underwater world, gain new skills, and become stewards of the ocean. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, this vision was extended into a month-long celebration, welcoming solo travellers, adventurous women, and families to take part.
As part of its inaugural International Women’s Dive Month, the resort hosted seven international female journalists for three days of scuba diving, storytelling, and shared experiences. The initiative was held in collaboration with dive centre TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa, a leader in wellness within the Maldives.
Alain Trefois, General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, noted the significance of the occasion, stating that the belief in diving being accessible to all was brought vividly to life. He described the gathering of journalists from London to Almaty as a powerful meeting of East and West, united by encouragement and camaraderie both above and beneath the waves—an atmosphere the resort strives to cultivate.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant house reef just steps from the shore and world-renowned dive sites nearby, Helengeli provides an ideal environment for both novice and experienced divers. For many of the visiting journalists, it marked their first time experiencing life beneath the surface—and it was only the beginning. Through a thoughtfully curated programme blending scuba diving with ocean-inspired wellness treatments, rejuvenating spa rituals, and insightful marine conservation talks, the resort created an immersive and holistic journey that left a lasting impression.
The heartfelt hospitality, expertise, and dedication of the resort’s operations team played a central role in the experience, ensuring that every element ran seamlessly and with sincere warmth.
Joining the journalists on their dives was Greta Marcelli, Operations Manager at TGI Maldives, who reflected on the joy of witnessing first-time divers. She described diving with such a diverse and pioneering group of women as profoundly inspiring and shared that Women’s Dive Month was introduced not only to celebrate women in diving but to foster connection, confidence, and a sense of community.
The media group, comprised entirely of women, brought together voices from across Europe and Central Asia. Among them were Ms. Dorothee Elisabeth Pfaffel of Augsburger Allgemeine and Allgäuer Zeitung (Germany), Ms. Camilla Rocca of Forbes and StyleCorriere (Italy), Ms. Irina Buchnaya of STEPPE (Kazakhstan), Ms. Míra Németi of Marie Claire (Hungary), Ms. Ivana Bednářová of Prestige Magazine (Czech Republic), Ms. Tamara Rybicka of Zwierciadlo (Poland), and UK-based freelance journalist Ms. Monica Daisy Meade. Their varied backgrounds in luxury, lifestyle, travel, and culture journalism brought a rich and global perspective to the occasion.
As the final dives came to a close, it was clear that the gathering had evolved beyond a press trip. It became a movement, a meaningful moment, and a memory in motion—one that each journalist will carry forward, with salt in their hair, stories in their hearts, and a lasting connection to the sea.
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
Milaidhoo Maldives, the exclusive boutique island nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has launched a deeply immersive new offering: Set Sail with Captain Ibbe. More than a typical sunset fishing trip, this thoughtfully curated experience invites guests to reconnect with the rhythm of Maldivian island life, guided by tradition, sustainability, and heartfelt storytelling.
Reflecting Milaidhoo’s philosophy that true luxury lies not merely in what is seen or served, but in what is felt, this new experience captures the essence of the brand’s “reinvented luxury” and “island-inspired” ethos. Guests are invited to discover the soul of the Maldives through its most enduring and elemental force—the sea.
At the helm is Captain Ibbe, a proud Maldivian and long-standing crew member at Milaidhoo. Hailing from the island of Kendhikulhudhoo in Noonu Atoll, the sea has been an intrinsic part of his life from early childhood. For Captain Ibbe, time on the water feels like a return home. With his ever-warm smile and deep-rooted knowledge of the ocean, he guides guests through time-honoured Maldivian fishing techniques, such as trolling and jigging, relying solely on line and instinct passed down through generations.
But the journey does not end with the day’s final catch.
As the sun sets below the horizon, guests are transported to a secluded, untouched sandbank, where an unforgettable scene unfolds. Welcomed by the rhythmic beat of Bodu Beru drums and bathed in the golden light of dusk, guests are treated to a private beachside barbecue. Here, a chef transforms the fresh catch into a traditional Maldivian feast, cooked over an open flame and wrapped in banana leaves, just as the islanders have done for generations.
With cocktail in hand and toes in the sand, guests enjoy a magical evening beneath the stars—far removed from the demands of the world, surrounded only by the gentle lapping of waves and the whisper of the ocean breeze.
The Set Sail with Captain Ibbe experience is more than a simple excursion; it is a celebration of sustainability, authenticity, and connection. From age-old fishing methods to a dinner inspired by local traditions, every detail reflects Milaidhoo’s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
At Milaidhoo, the greatest luxury lies in meaningful moments—where nature envelops you and every experience tells a timeless story.
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.
In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.
The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.
Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”
Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.
