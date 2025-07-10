Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, a haven for wellness seekers, has announced the upcoming PMA Island Takeover with Faisal Abdalla, a transformative 7-day fitness residency taking place from July 22 to 28, 2025. This immersive program invites guests to train with one of the fitness world’s most inspiring personalities while reconnecting with mind, body, and nature in the serene setting of the Maldives.

Renowned for its philosophy of redefining time and space, Kuda Villingili offers more than just tropical luxury—it’s a sanctuary where wellness meets island living. From sunrise to sunset, the resort’s programs are designed to awaken the senses, spark inner transformation, and embrace holistic wellbeing. This July, the island evolves into a playground of power, positivity, and purpose, guided by the high-energy coaching of Faisal Abdalla, known globally as Mr. PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).

Faisal Abdalla, best-selling author of The PMA Method and trainer to A-list celebrities, brings his signature mix of sweat and soul to Kuda Villingili’s shores. With a focus on mindset, motivation, and movement, his residency promises results that go beyond the physical and is open to guests of all fitness levels.

At Kuda Villingili, wellness isn’t confined to a spa or a gym—it’s an island-wide experience. From ocean breezes that fuel your workouts to nutrient-rich cuisine, serene natural beauty, and soulful connections, the resort inspires a lifestyle of balance and renewal.

“The PMA Island Takeover is more than a fitness retreat. It’s a reminder of what we’re capable of—physically and mentally—when we align movement with mindfulness,” says Faisal.

Whether you’re aiming to boost your strength, shift your mindset, or simply rediscover joy through movement, this residency offers a rare opportunity to be coached by one of the best in the business—against the backdrop of a private island sanctuary where connection, wellness, and experience are at the heart of every stay, Kuda Villingili blends luxurious living with soulful moments. From curated wellness residencies to world-class dining and barefoot adventures, the resort invites guests to craft their own version of paradise—on their own time, at their own pace.