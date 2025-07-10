Fitness
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives welcomes celebrity trainer Faisal Abdalla for PMA Island Fitness Residency
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, a haven for wellness seekers, has announced the upcoming PMA Island Takeover with Faisal Abdalla, a transformative 7-day fitness residency taking place from July 22 to 28, 2025. This immersive program invites guests to train with one of the fitness world’s most inspiring personalities while reconnecting with mind, body, and nature in the serene setting of the Maldives.
Renowned for its philosophy of redefining time and space, Kuda Villingili offers more than just tropical luxury—it’s a sanctuary where wellness meets island living. From sunrise to sunset, the resort’s programs are designed to awaken the senses, spark inner transformation, and embrace holistic wellbeing. This July, the island evolves into a playground of power, positivity, and purpose, guided by the high-energy coaching of Faisal Abdalla, known globally as Mr. PMA (Positive Mental Attitude).
Faisal Abdalla, best-selling author of The PMA Method and trainer to A-list celebrities, brings his signature mix of sweat and soul to Kuda Villingili’s shores. With a focus on mindset, motivation, and movement, his residency promises results that go beyond the physical and is open to guests of all fitness levels.
At Kuda Villingili, wellness isn’t confined to a spa or a gym—it’s an island-wide experience. From ocean breezes that fuel your workouts to nutrient-rich cuisine, serene natural beauty, and soulful connections, the resort inspires a lifestyle of balance and renewal.
“The PMA Island Takeover is more than a fitness retreat. It’s a reminder of what we’re capable of—physically and mentally—when we align movement with mindfulness,” says Faisal.
Whether you’re aiming to boost your strength, shift your mindset, or simply rediscover joy through movement, this residency offers a rare opportunity to be coached by one of the best in the business—against the backdrop of a private island sanctuary where connection, wellness, and experience are at the heart of every stay, Kuda Villingili blends luxurious living with soulful moments. From curated wellness residencies to world-class dining and barefoot adventures, the resort invites guests to craft their own version of paradise—on their own time, at their own pace.
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo: journey of transformation and reconnection
On Global Wellness Day, celebrated on 14th June 2025, Milaidhoo invites guests to embrace a deeper sense of presence and harmony through its unique wellbeing philosophy rooted in ‘slow living.’ Reflecting the global theme of #ReconnectMagenta, which emphasises the importance of meaningful connections, Milaidhoo’s curated programme encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, the community, and the natural world in one of the most serene settings on Earth.
Situated in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a boutique island retreat; it is a sanctuary for mindful rejuvenation. At Milaidhoo, wellness extends beyond the spa, permeating every detail of the guest experience — from barefoot living and soulful seclusion to fresh, nourishing cuisine and personalised wellness menus designed to support individual journeys of transformation.
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo will begin with a soul-awakening dynamic cleansing and yoga nidra session at 8:00 on an exclusive sandbank. This session offers guests a chance to silence external noise, realign with their inner rhythm, and reconnect with themselves amidst the Indian Ocean horizon.
At 11:00, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a coral plantation activity led by the resort’s marine biologist at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre. This interactive conservation initiative allows guests to give back to the local ecosystem and fosters an emotional connection to the broader community of life beneath the waves.
In the afternoon, from 16:00 to 17:00, guests can embark on a guided mindful walking experience around the island. This activity invites participants to reconnect with nature through observation and intention, with each barefoot step across soft sand and lush jungle paths revealing the healing power of nature.
At Milaidhoo, food is an integral part of wellness, with every dish curated with wellbeing in mind. Whether it is plant-based vitality bowls from the Chef’s Garden, fresh-caught seafood, or custom-designed menus tailored to individual health goals, guests are encouraged to nourish not only their bodies but also their senses.
Paul van Frank, Milaidhoo’s general manager, shared, “Our wellness ethos embraces the art of slowing down and living in the moment. Global Wellness Day is an opportunity to remind guests of the power of reconnecting with themselves, with each other, and with the beautiful world around them.”
New era of luxury Wellness: Pilates Reformer arrives at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Setting a new standard in luxury wellness, the iconic St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is expanding its holistic offerings with the introduction of Pilates Reformer—a dynamic full-body workout renowned for its ability to lengthen, strengthen, and restore. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and lush island serenity, guests will soon be invited to experience this transformative practice as part of a thoughtfully curated wellness journey.
With a growing global demand for integrative fitness experiences, Pilates Reformer has become a favourite for those seeking mindful movement and functional strength. Utilising a specially designed apparatus, the method elevates traditional Pilates through resistance-based training that enhances flexibility, balance, and core stability, while remaining gentle on the joints. At St. Regis Maldives, certified instructors will guide guests through personalised sessions tailored to a variety of goals, from rehabilitation and toning to posture improvement and stress relief.
The addition of Pilates Reformer complements the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to wellness, extending far beyond conventional spa treatments. Central to this philosophy is the overwater Iridium Spa—a serene sanctuary that offers more than indulgence. Guests can engage in Ayurvedic consultations, guided meditation, and holistic health screenings conducted by in-house wellness doctors. These screenings integrate Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology with the ancient Ayurvedic technique of Nadi Pareeksha, a traditional pulse diagnosis, to identify imbalances and customise each guest’s path to optimal well-being.
Whether seeking deep relaxation, detoxification, or enhanced physical performance, the resort’s integrative approach ensures that every element of a guest’s stay contributes to overall wellness. Daily yoga, breathwork sessions, oceanfront meditation, and nutrition guidance are seamlessly woven into the island’s natural rhythm to create a truly transformative retreat.
Private Pilates Reformer classes will be offered to suit all experience levels, providing an inspiring way for guests to reconnect with both body and mind. With its iconic overwater villas, pristine beaches, and impeccable service, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine luxury through the lens of well-being.
Float & Flow Yoga debuts at Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives now offers guests a unique wellness activity: Float & Flow Yoga. Set amidst the picturesque surroundings of crystal-clear waters, this innovative session blends balance, movement, and mindfulness on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), fostering a joyful connection with nature.
Designed to accommodate both experienced yogis and beginners, Float & Flow Yoga provides a 60-minute session on the resort’s SUP Yoga Dock. This specially designed floating platform, shaped like a flower, features eight “petals,” each securing a SUP board around a central space designated for the instructor. Participants are guided through gentle yoga sequences that emphasise balance, breath, and flow.
Courtney Chambers, the resident Yoga Instructor at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, describes the activity as a joyful and liberating experience. She notes that SUP yoga encourages participants to embrace the playful side of the practice while reconnecting with nature.
Classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:00 am, with a maximum of eight participants per session to maintain an intimate and supportive atmosphere. A minimum of three guests is required for each session. The class fee is priced at US$45 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charges.
Additionally, a professional drone photo and video package is available for US$25 per person, providing guests with a memorable keepsake of their experience.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable swimwear or yoga attire and to arrive 10 minutes early at the Perfect Wave Surf Shop for a pre-session briefing.
Whether the goal is mindfulness, gentle movement, or simply a splash of fun, Float & Flow Yoga at Kandooma offers an unforgettable opportunity to reconnect with both self and sea.
