Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need

As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.

For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.

As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.

For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.

Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.