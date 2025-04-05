Action
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July
This summer, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, is proudly partnering with the world’s leading scuba diving organisation, PADI, to host a unique ocean adventure week from 13 to 20 July, in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day on 19 July 2025.
Nova & PADI’s Transformative Ocean Adventure Week will be co-hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate, and broadcaster India Black, and PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives Matt Wenger, inviting ocean lovers from around the world to immerse themselves in diving, conservation, and community, while discovering the transformative power of the ocean and promoting sustainable diving practices.
Taking place at Nova’s stunning South Ari Atoll location, this event will feature guided dives, marine conservation workshops, and sustainability-focused training. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the protected pristine waters of the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), witness diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks, and deepen their understanding of ethical diving and ocean stewardship.
Leading the way alongside PADI AmbassaDiver India Black is PADI Regional Manager Matt Wenger, who brings nearly three decades of experience as a PADI Pro. Now in his tenth year overseeing PADI’s presence in the Maldives, Matt has played a key role in expanding PADI’s reach across both luxury resorts and emerging local island destinations. His dedication to sustainability and marine conservation aligns closely with PADI’s Three Pillars of Change, ensuring that responsible diving and environmental awareness remain at the heart of this experience. A passionate storyteller and advocate for ocean conservation, India Black has dedicated her career to inspiring people to adventure further, care for themselves, and protect the planet. Having spent time rehabilitating sea turtles in the Whitsundays, paddling 110km across Hawaii’s Alenuihaha Channel, and championing marine protection initiatives worldwide, her connection to the ocean runs deep. For India, the water has always been a place of healing and personal growth, and she hopes this event will encourage others to experience the same. With Matt’s deep expertise in the Maldives diving scene and India’s mission to connect people with the ocean, this event promises to be an inspiring, educational, and immersive week for all participants.
“The ocean has given me so much — peace, perspective, and connection — and I’m so passionate about helping others find that too,” says India Black. “This week is about more than just diving; it’s about learning how we can all play a part in protecting the marine world while building unforgettable memories in it.”
Hosted at Nova’s soulful island resort located in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, the event offers guests a curated programme of conservation-focused activities, dives, and educational workshops designed to deepen their understanding of ocean protection. With India and Matt’s expertise, throughout the week, guests will experience:
- Manta Quest Snorkelling – Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.
- Whale Shark Snorkelling – Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter.
- Turtle Quest – Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them.
- Ocean Clean-Up Dive – Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef.
- Blue Planet Movie Nights – Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world.
- Marine Conservation Talks & Workshops – Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives[ma1] , exploring sustainable diving and marine protection.
- Women’s Dive Day Celebration – A special PADI Women’s Dive Day event to encourage and empower more women to embrace diving and ocean conservation.
As partners of the MWSRP (The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme) and accredited by Manta Trust as Responsible Manta Tourism Operator Nova is proud to support the conservation of the Maldives’ beautiful gentle giants. At the heart of the event is a commitment to sustainable tourism, ocean conservation, and community connection, values that align closely with India’s own mission. Having built a platform dedicated to encouraging others to adventure further, love themselves better, and protect the planet, India hopes to inspire attendees to see themselves as stewards of the ocean.
“My journey with the ocean has shaped who I am today, and I’ve learned that once you truly connect with the sea, you can’t help but want to protect it,” she says. “I’m so excited to dive alongside Nova’s guests, share what I’ve learned, and hopefully spark that same love for the water in them.”
Nova’s General Manager, Abdulla Aboobakuru, adds: “This event embodies everything we stand for at Nova — community, connection, and sustainability. Partnering with PADI and India Black gives us an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives but also inspire guests to become lifelong ocean advocates.”
The Nova x PADI Transformative Ocean Adventure Week from 13 to 20 July 2025 is available to book exclusively through Nova , with limited spots available. Full Board Plus rates start at USD 493/night in a Beach Villa and USD 694/night in a Water Villa (inclusive of tax) based on two adults sharing when booked direct.
Join football legend Teddy Sheringham at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced that football legend Teddy Sheringham will be returning to the resort this April. From 2nd to 8th April, Sheringham, celebrated for his pivotal role in Manchester United’s treble-winning team, will be inspiring the next generation of footballers with a series of training sessions.
Sheringham, whose 24-year career has cemented him as one of football’s most respected figures, will lead daily sessions from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for young football enthusiasts aged 4 and above. The week-long experience will offer a unique opportunity to train under the guidance of a world-class footballer.
“We are delighted to welcome Teddy back to Amilla Maldives,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager. “His passion and commitment to inspire young players makes this a truly special event.”
Football fans need no introduction to Sheringham’s remarkable career, and this event promises to be a memorable week of football, camaraderie, and the chance to train with one of the greatest players of his generation.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April
Calling all parents whose kids spend more time perfecting their goal celebrations than, actually passing the ball! This April 19th to 21st, 2025, Siyam World Maldives is bringing football royalty to the island, as legendary striker Christian Vieri and pro coach Max Vieri host an unforgettable kids football camp. This is not your usual “run drills until your legs give up” training. It’s about skills, fun, friendships, and, let’s be honest, giving parents a little peace and quiet.
This fun-filled camp is designed for kids aged 5 -12 years, and promises to focus on developing real football skills, building new friendships, and soaking in the Maldivian magic. And don’t worry parents, you’ll have some well-deserved time to relax, or at least enjoy a break from being the constant referee.
Christian Vieri, Serie A Golden Boot winner, goal-scoring machine, and all-around football icon has scored over 230 goals for clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atlético Madrid. Now, he’s heading to Siyam World’s pitch to pass on his legendary skills to the next generation.
And because we all know kids listen better to someone other than their parents, his brother, Max Vieri, former pro footballer and expert youth coach, will be on hand to keep them focused on actual training).
Why This Camp is Unmissable:
- Kids train with legends – Hands-on coaching from Christian & Max Vieri.
- Late afternoon sessions – No 5 AM wake-ups, just football under the golden Maldivian sky.
- A holiday for the whole family – Kids play, parents relax (or cheer from a sun lounger).
- It’s football, but fun – No pressure, just unforgettable memories on and off the pitch.
A Mother’s Perspective: It’s More Than Just Football
Jessica Gasper, whose children Preston and Sienna attended the January football camp with Daniel Agger, shares her experience: “I thought my kids would have fun, but I didn’t expect the confidence and friendships they’d come away with. Watching them train with a footballing legend, play on a world-class pitch, and come home each day buzzing with stories, it was priceless. And let’s be honest, having a few hours to myself each afternoon? It was the first time in years my husband and I truly relaxed on vacation. A holiday within a holiday! If you’re thinking about it, just do it, your kids will thank you forever.”
Following in the Footsteps of Football Greats
Siyam World Maldives has a rich legacy of hosting world-class football camps, having featured some of the biggest names in football history, including: Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Daniel Agger, Esteban Cambiasso and more.
With Christian and Max Vieri now joining this lineup, Siyam World continues to be the ultimate destination for young footballers and their families.
When & Where?
- Where: Siyam World Maldives
- Date: April 19th to 21st, 2025
- Ages: 5-12 years old
- How to Book: Visit Siyam World or email stay@siyamworld.com.
- Limited Spots Available!
- This exclusive football camp is expected to sell out fast.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience combines professional football training with the fun and relaxation of a tropical holiday. Parents, this might be your only chance to watch your kids practice without worrying about shattered living room vases.
