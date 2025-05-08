Cooking
Exquisite culinary journey awaits at Cinnamon Velifushi’s Marlin
Newly reopened with a refreshed spirit and a refined culinary direction, Marlin at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives invites guests to rediscover one of the island’s most intimate dining experiences. Perched along the shoreline with uninterrupted views of the horizon, the restaurant pairs inspired new dishes and elevated service with a setting that’s nothing short of magical. As the sun melts into the sea, casting golden reflections across the water, each evening at Marlin unfolds like a private performance.
With fewer than ten tables, the atmosphere at Marlin is intentionally intimate. The open-air space is designed to foster quiet moments and meaningful conversation, with the lapping waves and amber skies creating a serene backdrop. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a private celebration, Marlin delivers a sense of exclusivity that few can match.
The culinary journey begins with an irresistible selection of starters. One of the most memorable is the Half a Dozen Debay Oysters, a showpiece of flavour and texture where each oyster is prepared with its own bold twist. Next, the Tom Yum Talay, a Thai seafood soup revered across Southeast Asia, arrives with its intoxicating aroma. Crafted with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, Thai chillies, and plump shrimp, the broth is simmered gently to draw out each layer of flavour, then finished with a swirl of coconut milk that softens the spice without losing the complexity.
For the main course, the spotlight often falls on the curried lobster, a house favourite that encapsulates the essence of island indulgence. Fresh lobster is gently simmered in a Maldivian-spiced cream, enriched with subtle hints of coconut milk, lending the dish a silky finish and a depth of flavour that balances spice, sweetness, and brine in every bite. Seafood lovers will also appreciate the array of options including crab, tiger prawns, and reef fish, while those craving fire-kissed perfection can opt for selections from the grill: Salmon steak, Barramundi fish fillet, or the Australian Wagyu beef tenderloin, prized for its melt-in-the-mouth marbling. The Mulwarra lamb rack chops are another standout, cooked to tender perfection and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and rich jus.
One of the most noticeable enhancements since the reopening is Marlin’s wine programme. The expanded cellar features a carefully curated list of vintages selected to complement the bold flavours of the new menu. The Chardonnay bring freshness to seafood dishes, while Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon offer warmth and depth to grilled meats. The staff, now trained with an even keener focus on wine pairings, are on hand to guide guests through the list, ensuring each bottle adds to the occasion.
“Dining at Marlin is about curating moments that linger,” says Sanjeeva Perera, General Manager of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives. “From the way the light plays on the waves to the layered flavours on each plate, everything comes together to offer our guests an experience that’s deeply personal and profoundly memorable.”
Whether you’re toasting to a special occasion or simply savouring the present, Marlin invites you to slow down, take it all in, and enjoy one of the Maldives’ most captivating sunset views served with a side of culinary artistry.
Dubai Chocolate Brownies in Maldives: BBM, Dreidoppel conclude pastry tour
BBM’s exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour, led by Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, concluded successfully on Apr 30th, after a 10-day pastry training series across 15 leading Maldivian resorts that requested the training. Two city bakeries were also trained on the 30th. The initiative brought together global expertise and a strong commitment to raising pastry standards in the local hospitality industry.
This year’s sessions focused on practical pastry solutions using Dreidoppel’s premium ingredient range to create Panettone, Dubai chocolate brownies, Mousses, Crème Brûlée, Fill & Gloss applications, and Caramel Chocolate Snacks.
A standout feature of the tour was the passion shown by young chefs across the islands.
Chef Frankie Robin remarked, “What truly impressed me was how prepared and passionate the young chefs were. Their eagerness to learn, experiment, and take their skills to world-class standards made every session an absolute joy.”
Grounded in real kitchen challenges—speed, flavour, and efficiency—Chef Frankie’s demos showcased how smart ingredient choices can drive both creativity and performance.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added, “At BBM, we believe in more than just supplying ingredients—we are committed to the professional growth of the industry. Collaborations like this empower culinary teams with global techniques and greater confidence.”
The tour reflects BBM’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Maldivian foodservice industry through knowledge-sharing and access to world-class products.
Zeen’s Cuisine takes over Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s Vista restaurant
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced a special culinary collaboration with Zeen’s Cuisine, bringing an exclusive dining experience to the island’s signature Italian restaurant, Vista. Set to take place on 23rd May 2025, this one-night-only takeover event will feature the bold and inventive creations of celebrated Maldivian chef, Zeen.
Renowned for her innovative take on fusion sushi, Zeen has carved a name for herself by blending traditional Japanese techniques with Maldivian flavors, creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Her unique culinary style celebrates her roots while pushing the boundaries of contemporary cuisine.
In the lead-up to the event, Zeen will collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team through a series of hands-on training sessions. These workshops are designed to share knowledge, introduce new techniques, and inspire creative experimentation, ultimately enriching the skills and perspectives of the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo kitchen team. As part of this collaboration, Zeen will also work with the team to introduce an exclusive new roll to the resort’s culinary offerings: the Kooddoo Kiss. Inspired by the resort’s adults-only concept, this roll features exquisite flavors with a subtle kick. While the ingredients and taste profile remain a closely guarded secret, guests can look forward to its much-anticipated reveal on the day of the event.
Guests at Vista Restaurant will be treated to a thoughtfully curated menu that reflects Zeen’s signature flair, incorporating fresh island ingredients and unexpected pairings. The event will serve as a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and gourmet artistry, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
This takeover not only highlights Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s commitment to showcasing local talent and culture through its “Discover Local” initiative but also reaffirms its position as a hub for culinary innovation in the Maldives.
Limited seats are available for this exclusive evening. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance to experience this rare gastronomic encounter with one of the Maldives’ most exciting and underrated chefs.
Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island
COMO Cocoa Island, the serene private island resort in the Maldives, has unveiled a new seasonal culinary experience: A Taste of Sardinia—a thoughtfully curated seven-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Federico Tidu.
Drawing on his heritage from Cagliari, Sardinia, and his experience in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world, Chef Tidu brings to the table a journey that is both deeply personal and unmistakably Mediterranean. Rooted in tradition, the menu celebrates Sardinian flavours with an emphasis on fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and delicately balanced ingredients like olive oil, lemon, and native herbs.
“This menu is not just about food—it’s about telling a story of place and memory,” says Chef Tidu. “Sardinia has always been my foundation, and bringing these flavours to COMO Cocoa Island feels like a full-circle moment, where island meets island, sea meets sea.”
The intimate tasting experience will be served at Ufaa Restaurant, with views of the turquoise lagoon enhancing every bite. The tasting experience begins with a grilled scallop served A la Catalana, paired with thinly sliced seasonal vegetables for a light, refined start. It’s followed by traditional Culurgiones—stuffed pasta parcels filled with smoked potato, pecorino, dill, and chives— accompanied by creamy Sardinian goat’s cheese.
Next is one of the chef’s personal favourites: fregola, a Sardinian pasta slow-cooked risotto-style and infused with the catch of the day— reef fish, squid, octopus—all brought together in a rich, seafood-forward broth.
For the main course, Chef Tidu presents a comforting and aromatic dish of lamb in a rustic cacciatora sauce, layered with forest-foraged ingredients like mushrooms, olives, and capers, then kissed by the flame of a barbecue for an irresistible smoky finish.
“At COMO Cocoa Island, we constantly strive to elevate our guest experiences with authenticity and imagination,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island. “Chef Tidu’s Sardinian menu is a beautiful reflection of that—rooted in tradition yet completely at home in our island setting.”
Arta Rozefelde, Resort Manager of COMO Cocoa Island, adds: “This collaboration is a true celebration of storytelling through flavour. With Chef Tidu’s Sardinian heritage and the natural serenity of our island, guests can expect an experience that engages all the senses—intimate, nourishing, and distinctly COMO.”
COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.
