Amilla Maldives celebrates recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025

Amilla Maldives has been recognised among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the heartfelt reviews shared by guests, showcasing the warm, welcoming spirit Amilla strives to nurture with every stay.

The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the voices of travellers who share their experiences with the world, and Amilla is truly honoured to receive this accolade—made possible by the thoughtful feedback and stories of those who have chosen to journey with them.

“We deeply appreciate the stories and experiences shared with us, as they inspire us to continuously grow,” says Saddam Hussain, Resort Operations Manager of Amilla Maldives. “We are truly grateful to our guests who have taken the time to share their kind words, and this recognition motivates us to keep creating a place where everyone feels at home.”

“Congratulations to Amilla Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”