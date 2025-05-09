Siyam World Maldives achieves multiple wins in Tripadvisor 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards

Making headlines, breaking records, and rewriting the rules of island luxury, Siyam World Maldives has officially arrived on the global stage – and it brought a trophy cabinet with it.

The resort has been crowned one of the Top 10 Hotels in the World in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025. This accolade makes it the only resort in the Maldives to enter the world’s top 10 this year — a historic moment not just for the property, but for the destination as a whole.

And the celebration doesn’t stop there. Siyam World racked up an incredible string of wins, positioning itself as a true heavyweight in the global travel scene:

#10 Best Hotel in the World

#4 Top Hotel in Asia

#2 Best All-Inclusive Hotel in the World

#1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in the Maldives

#1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in Asia

These accolades place Siyam World not just in the top 1% of Tripadvisor’s listings worldwide, but in an elite league of experience-led resorts shaking up the luxury travel playbook.

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.

Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts, shared: “We’re beyond honored and thrilled to be ranked #10 in TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World! From day one, our dedicated team has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences, always striving to give our guests every reason to return. Constant innovation, authentically Maldivian hospitality and service, and an unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and experiences have been at the heart of our journey.”

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team for their passion and perseverance, and to our amazing guests whose support and votes brought us this global recognition. You’ve helped put us on the world map, and we’re just getting started.”

This landmark success is a tribute to the brilliant minds and passionate hearts behind Siyam World and reflects the drive, dedication, and relentless creativity of the whole team.

Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World said: “This means a lot to us. We didn’t set out to create the flashiest or most luxurious resort, that’s not who we are. We wanted Siyam World to feel real, to give guests a true taste of the Maldives, but also something they’ve never seen before. It was about experiences and memories, not just fancy things. We dared to do things differently, and seeing the world embrace that is really special.”

“A big thank you to Ahmed Siyam Mohamed for his vision and for believing in us, without his faith and passion, none of this would have been possible. Our VP of Operations at Sun Siyam, Abdulla Thamheed, played a significant role in Siyam World’s win as well. This is a proud moment for the whole team and for everyone who believed in this game changer in the Maldives.”

Earning a spot among the top percentage of businesses globally signals that Siyam World has left an exceptional impression on its guests, so much so, that many took the time to share glowing reviews online. TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best lists are trusted worldwide, helping travelers discover the most remarkable places to stay, dine, and explore. This prestigious recognition is expected to further elevate Siyam World’s visibility and success throughout 2025 and beyond.

Opened in late 2021, Siyam World has flipped the script on what it means to holiday in the Maldives. Set across a natural 54-hectare island in Noonu Atoll, this wildly imaginative, all-inclusive resort is anything but traditional. With its never-been-done and unique-to-the-Maldives experiences, its diverse dining and accommodation offerings, or its WOW! All-Inclusive concept, Siyam World lets guests forget limitations and dive head-first into a world of wonder.

The Maldives’ largest floating water park

The Maldives’ first-ever horse ranch

The first electric go-kart track in the on an island resort

Seabreacher rides, jet cars, Cudajets, and other underwater adventures that stand out

Legendary football camps with icons like Christian Vieri, Alessandro del Piero, Francesco Totti, Michael Owen or Rio Ferdinand

An epic range of 16 accommodation categories, from playful overwater villas with slides to 3,000 sqm beach residences up to four x bedrooms

All this, combined with over a 18 dining and drinking outlets and unbeatable WOW! 24 hrs All Inclusive meal plan, health & wellness programs, curated kids’ activities, and sensational events and buyout options, makes Siyam World an unstoppable force in the attainable luxury travel space.

A world of “never-seen-before” experiences and no-holds-barred fun, Siyam World is a five-star island resort that redefines what it means to escape. Quirky, bold, and endlessly entertaining, the resort is tailor-made for travelers who crave more than just a pretty beach—though we have plenty of those, too.