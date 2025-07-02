Dusit launches second Maldivian property with all-inclusive dusitD2 Feydhoo

Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality division of Dusit International — one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies — is set to reach a significant milestone with the launch of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives. This property will be the group’s first all-inclusive lifestyle resort and the second Dusit-branded hotel in the Maldives, joining the acclaimed Dusit Thani Maldives.

Scheduled for a soft opening on 27 July 2025, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is located on an untouched island just seven minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport in Malé. The resort promises a private escape characterised by bold design, vibrant energy, and curated experiences tailored for modern travellers seeking freedom, connection, and discovery in a breathtaking natural setting.

Surrounded by a spacious lagoon and thriving coral reefs, the resort provides outstanding access to marine biodiversity and world-class dive sites, making it an ideal destination for underwater enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

The upscale resort features 127 generously sized villas spread across seven unique categories, ranging from 77 to 306 square metres. Designed to harmonise beachfront charm with overwater serenity, each villa offers a contemporary indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with private decks and plunge pools in most categories.

Introducing a fresh perspective on the all-inclusive concept, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives offers à la carte dining at five distinct venues, unlimited premium beverages, daily entertainment, and generous resort credits for personalised indulgence.

Guests can enjoy a variety of wellness and leisure activities, including treatments at Namm Spa, beachfront yoga sessions, and rooftop cocktails with panoramic views. Experiences such as floating breakfasts, live DJ performances, snorkelling excursions, and beachside cinema nights are all curated to foster joy and unforgettable memories.

For business travellers, corporate retreats, and incentive groups, the resort includes a full-service conference facility accommodating up to 240 guests — all within close proximity to the capital.

Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer of Dusit International, remarked, “dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives brings a bold new energy to the Maldives while staying true to Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Thoughtfully designed for the young and the young at heart, this vibrant, all-inclusive resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a lifestyle destination offering exceptional marine experiences, curated adventures, and effortless escapes in a stunning setting.”

To mark its soft opening, the resort is launching an exclusive package that includes complimentary round-trip speedboat transfers for two, a complimentary villa upgrade, one floating breakfast per stay, 24-hour check-in and check-out, and additional privileges. Members of Dusit’s Dusit Gold loyalty and lifestyle programme — available for free sign-up at dusit.com/enrollment — will also receive 15% off member rates and exclusive benefits during their stay.

The resort will be led by General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 20 years of experience in luxury resort operations throughout the Maldives and Southeast Asia. The official grand opening of dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.