Featured
Float & Flow Yoga debuts at Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives now offers guests a unique wellness activity: Float & Flow Yoga. Set amidst the picturesque surroundings of crystal-clear waters, this innovative session blends balance, movement, and mindfulness on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), fostering a joyful connection with nature.
Designed to accommodate both experienced yogis and beginners, Float & Flow Yoga provides a 60-minute session on the resort’s SUP Yoga Dock. This specially designed floating platform, shaped like a flower, features eight “petals,” each securing a SUP board around a central space designated for the instructor. Participants are guided through gentle yoga sequences that emphasise balance, breath, and flow.
Courtney Chambers, the resident Yoga Instructor at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, describes the activity as a joyful and liberating experience. She notes that SUP yoga encourages participants to embrace the playful side of the practice while reconnecting with nature.
Classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:00 am, with a maximum of eight participants per session to maintain an intimate and supportive atmosphere. A minimum of three guests is required for each session. The class fee is priced at US$45 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charges.
Additionally, a professional drone photo and video package is available for US$25 per person, providing guests with a memorable keepsake of their experience.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable swimwear or yoga attire and to arrive 10 minutes early at the Perfect Wave Surf Shop for a pre-session briefing.
Whether the goal is mindfulness, gentle movement, or simply a splash of fun, Float & Flow Yoga at Kandooma offers an unforgettable opportunity to reconnect with both self and sea.
Featured
Five-course Indian fine dining by Atrangi to feature at Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s June pop-up
Jumeirah Olhahali Island has announced an exclusive culinary pop-up in collaboration with Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the renowned Indian restaurant located at Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai. Scheduled from 7 to 12 June 2025, this special event will feature Atrangi’s Head Chef, Aniket Chatterjee, who will partner with the resort’s culinary team to present a refined five-course dining experience. This unique collaboration aims to reinterpret regional Indian dishes through a contemporary perspective.
Atrangi, inspired by the vision of acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, is celebrated for its bold and eclectic approach to Indian cuisine. Ritu Dalmia, a self-taught chef, began her culinary journey by launching Delhi’s first standalone Italian restaurant at just twenty-two. Over the years, she has established a portfolio of acclaimed restaurants across India and Europe, earning her widespread recognition in the culinary world. Representing her creative vision in the Maldives, Chef Aniket Chatterjee brings a modern sensibility and a profound respect for Indian culinary traditions, promising a dining experience that is both sophisticated and soulful.
For this special occasion, Chef Aniket has curated a bespoke menu that masterfully blends traditional Indian techniques with global influences. Guests will be treated to intimate oceanfront dinners and relaxed beach grills under the stars, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus available.
The dining journey will commence with a playful twist on the nostalgic chilli cheese toast, followed by pickled doodhi and smoked dahi. Main course offerings include Malvani chicken tikka with confit garlic, or for vegetarians, paneer peeli mirch tikka accompanied by spring onion curry. A whipped butter board will serve as a palate cleanser before guests savour dishes such as kappa meen curry or satu pulao with dalma, parwal, and burnt tomato chutney, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian flavours. The meal will conclude with an indulgent Indian sweet, followed by mignardise featuring pistachio soan papdi and a mini jalebi with rabri.
Chef Ritu Dalmia expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “The Maldives has always been a special country for me, having visited several times. It is a thrill to bring Atrangi to Jumeirah Olhahali Island, where we can showcase community-inspired dishes while celebrating the best produce the Maldives has to offer.”
The beach grill dinner at Shimmers Beach on 10 June will be priced at USD 225 plus taxes per person. On other evenings, the five-course set menu will be served at a designated ocean-view location for USD 195 plus taxes per person.
Featured
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has launched ‘The Summer Collective: Masters, Explorers, & Extraordinary Moments,’ a carefully curated program of immersive experiences designed to inspire guests of all ages. Rooted in the resort’s core pillars—Nature, Exploration, Responsibility, and Culture—this summer-long celebration promises an unforgettable blend of adventure, discovery, and enrichment in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Running from June through August, the program offers guests the chance to engage with global experts and renowned personalities, each bringing unique knowledge and passion. Highlights include surfing sessions with professional big-wave surfer Nic Von Rupp, mindfulness and sound healing experiences with Susy Markoe Schieffelin, and hands-on science workshops with acclaimed educator Sergei Urban, widely known as TheDadLab. Each activity is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and meaningful connections.
For younger guests, the Ritz Kids program will feature a vibrant lineup of interactive activities that combine education with play. Children will embark on exciting journeys focused on science, sustainability, and creativity, while parents can enjoy world-class wellness treatments, bespoke experiences, and other luxury offerings at the resort.
Program Highlights:
- June – Nic Von Rupp: From June 17th to June 20th, professional surfer Nic Von Rupp will host an exclusive ocean adventure. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to ride the waves alongside the surfing icon through expertly guided sessions. The program includes four surf lessons, two for beginners and two for intermediate and advanced surfers, providing an unforgettable experience in the Maldives’ pristine waters.
- July – Susy Markoe Schieffelin: From July 10th to July 24th, renowned sound healer and mindfulness expert Susy Markoe Schieffelin will return to the resort for a transformative wellness journey. Guests will participate in daily yoga, sound healing, and energy healing classes designed to balance chakras, uplift energy, and promote inner radiance. Complementary food and beverage offerings will align with the seven chakras to enhance the experience. Special sessions for children will focus on self-expression and emotional well-being through sound, including ‘Throat Chakra & Kids’ Sound Healing’ and ‘Expression & Authenticity’ workshops.
- August – Sergei Urban (TheDadLab): From August 14th to August 16th, Sergei Urban, the creator of TheDadLab, will conduct a series of interactive workshops aimed at inspiring young minds and families. These hands-on learning experiences will engage children with themes of nature, engineering, sustainability, and culture in a fun and immersive way. One of these workshops will be integrated into the resort’s on-site programming for six months, allowing future guests to continue enjoying interactive discovery.
Additionally, Line, a contemporary cocktail bar from Athens, Greece, ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, will bring its innovative cocktail creations to the resort’s EAU Bar. Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis will showcase Line’s sophisticated yet playful drinks, while Chef Panagiotis Polychronis will elevate the culinary experience with a zero-waste concept menu.
To round off a summer of family fun, Marriott Bonvoy invites families to enjoy an unforgettable stay across eight private island resorts in the Maldives, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. Offers include complimentary full-board upgrades, free stays and dining for children, and curated experiences for all ages.
‘The Summer Collective at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ promises a season filled with adventure, learning, and connection, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a truly extraordinary journey.
Featured
Wellness, wonder, and Eid festivities await at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Facette Spa collaboration
This Eid Al-Adha, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands extends an invitation to discerning travellers to embark on a journey of renewal and radiance, marking the beginning of an exclusive year-long collaboration with Dubai’s premium skincare atelier, Facette Facial Bar.
In a fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a curated selection of transformative treatments, meticulously designed by Facette’s master therapists to celebrate the art of self-care. Guests are welcomed into a realm where pioneering skincare technology harmonises with the timeless elegance of the Maldives, offering five bespoke experiences—four tailored specifically for women and one designed for men.
Among the standout offerings is The Supernova Facial, a luminous three-in-one ritual that exfoliates, oxygenates, and infuses the skin to reveal a celestial glow. For men, The Supernova X delivers a dynamic treatment utilising Geneo X technology, specifically addressing the unique needs of the male complexion. Other highlights include Face Yoga, a holistic sculpting session that blends guided exercises, Gua Sha massage, and LED light therapy, alongside The Harmony Facial, a rejuvenating treatment featuring potent botanical formulations from iS Clinical. The collection is completed by Cellular Restoration Therapy, an advanced regenerative treatment combining exosome therapy with state-of-the-art cooling technology.
Launching over the Eid holidays and continuing throughout June, this exclusive offering symbolises renewal—not only of the skin but also of the spirit. As a lasting legacy of this partnership, one signature Facette treatment will be added to The Ritz-Carlton Spa’s permanent menu, allowing guests to indulge in this elevated level of luxury year-round.
Dan Drebing, Resort Manager, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Wellbeing is a cornerstone of our resort philosophy and we are proud to partner with Facette Facial Bar to offer our guests an extraordinary wellness experience, launched in harmony with the spirit of Eid.”
With limited availability, advance reservations are highly recommended to secure this indulgent experience during the Eid celebrations.
In addition to the collaboration with Facette, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is unveiling a vibrant program of activities to celebrate the Eid festivities. Spanning five days, guests are invited to partake in a variety of curated experiences designed for families, couples, and young adventurers. Activities include turtle snorkelling, organic lip balm making, sunrise yoga, big game fishing, pottery, and sea salt painting, ensuring every moment is a celebration of joy, discovery, and connection. Culinary experiences such as picnic mezze on the beach and family dinners during Eid celebrations will further enhance the sense of togetherness.
The resort also introduces the Family Fun Summer offer, inviting families to create lasting memories in a serene and beautiful setting. Guests who reserve their stay can enjoy a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board, while children under 12 stay and dine free of charge. Additionally, bookings include a complimentary coral garden snorkelling adventure for the entire family.
This summer, the resort’s dynamic programme, The Summer Collective, adds an inspiring dimension to the season. In June, guests will have the opportunity to connect with the ocean through exclusive sessions with big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp. July will focus on inner peace and mindfulness with sound healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin, while August welcomes Sergei Urban, renowned for his creative family science experiments. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and young adventurers, the summer programme celebrates connection, discovery, and personal transformation.
