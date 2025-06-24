Featured
Sun Siyam Iru Veli debuts Wellness in Motion Week with beach runs and expert-led yoga
Sun Siyam Iru Veli recently hosted its inaugural ‘Wellness in Motion Week,’ welcoming guests, local wellness leaders, and global experts for a curated celebration of movement, mindfulness, and holistic reconnection in the heart of the Maldives. The week-long programme attracted over 150 participants, offering a series of transformative events aimed at promoting deeper wellbeing in harmony with nature.
To commemorate Global Wellness Day, the island held the first-ever Maldives Wellness Run in partnership with iRunners Maldives on June 14th. Set against the stunning backdrop of the shoreline, the 4-kilometre beach run featured over 85 guests and team members, who completed an invigorating course around the island. Embracing the theme #ReconnectMagenta, participants were encouraged to connect with themselves, their community, and the surrounding environment through intentional movement and breath.
Central to the week were intimate Mind & Body sessions led by two international wellness experts. Marina Violinha, a holistic women’s health and fitness specialist, conducted a sunset yoga session and an interactive talk at Magoodhoo Beach, guiding attendees in exploring feminine strength and emotional balance. Meanwhile, Shane Seery, an award-winning executive health coach, offered functional movement coaching on the resort’s tennis courts, combining personalised support with outdoor flow.
On June 20th, 88 team members took part in a sunrise yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. This gathering aligned with the global theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ highlighting the resort’s commitment to wellbeing as a shared value among both staff and guests.
The week concluded on International Yoga Day (June 21st) with a serene sunrise yoga and wellness ceremony at Turtle Beach. Facing the Indian Ocean, participants welcomed the day in stillness and unity.
Through Wellness in Motion Week, Sun Siyam Iru Veli underscored its dedication to offering meaningful, restorative experiences where nature, culture, and conscious living converge. From sunrise yoga sessions and barefoot beach runs to expert-led coaching and immersive spa rituals, the resort continues to redefine island wellness and rejuvenation.
Action
Hideaway Beach Resort unveils new indoor pickleball court for wellness enthusiasts
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a multi-award-winning luxury destination located in the northern Maldives in Haa Alifu Atoll, has unveiled a new addition to its exceptional wellness and recreation amenities: an indoor pickleball court, housed within the newly established Hideaway Pickleball & Badminton Centre.
This latest enhancement further expands the resort’s impressive array of recreational activities, underlining its commitment to health, fitness, and the concept of active luxury living.
The indoor pickleball facility offers rental options for rackets, shoes, and balls, along with the flexibility to book the court either with or without a coach or hitting partner. The court has been professionally surfaced to ensure optimal playing conditions. As a chargeable experience, it guarantees premium quality, privacy, and personalised service.
This new addition complements a wide selection of fitness and recreational facilities already available at the resort, including badminton within a newly renovated, spacious fitness centre, a fully equipped games room with foosball, table tennis, and billiards, and a Fitness Bar serving protein shakes and other wellness beverages. These amenities ensure a wide range of engaging experiences, regardless of weather conditions.
The resort’s full spectrum of sporting and wellness offerings now includes:
- Indoor Golf Simulator
- Putting Green
- Fitness Centre
- Water Sports
- Games Room
- Wellness Studio
- Basketball
- Football
- Beach Volleyball
- Floating Aqua Park
- Padel
- Table Tennis
- Pickleball
- Badminton
These facilities place Hideaway among the top 5-star luxury resorts in the Maldives, distinguished by one of the most extensive sports offerings in the region.
In addition to its active pursuits, Hideaway also features the tranquil Hideaway Spa, nestled within the island’s lush tropical surroundings. Each spa treatment is designed as a holistic ritual, complemented by natural soundscapes—rustling palms, birdsong, and gentle breezes—to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation for both body and mind.
Renowned for its 360-degree privacy, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is enveloped in verdant vegetation and offers expansive, well-separated villas. Each villa includes a personal butler to provide tailored service, reflecting the resort’s philosophy that true luxury lies in space and seclusion. Guests can also enjoy immediate access to the island’s double house reef, ideal for snorkelling and marine exploration just steps from the shore.
With its blend of untouched natural beauty, exclusive privacy, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to redefine luxury in the Maldives—offering exceptional experiences across wellness, adventure, and relaxation for the discerning traveller.
Featured
Kuda Villingili’s iconic pool honoured in Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been ranked among the Best Resort Pools in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. This prestigious accolade, determined by votes from discerning travellers across the region, comes at a time of dual celebration for the resort as it marks its fourth anniversary.
Located in the picturesque North Malé Atoll, just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili has garnered a reputation for its seamless blend of design, immersive experiences, and strong sense of community. Central to the resort’s appeal is its iconic 150-metre swimming pool—the largest in the Maldives. This architectural masterpiece redefines leisure and stands as a social and visual centrepiece of the island.
Encircled by swaying palms, luxurious daybeds, and jacuzzis, the pool connects effortlessly to the resort’s trio of lively bars and eight globally inspired restaurants. It is more than a swimming area; it is a meticulously designed space offering distinct zones to cater to diverse guest preferences. These include a 50-metre Olympic-sized lap pool for fitness enthusiasts, dedicated areas for daily aqua fitness and yoga sessions, jacuzzis tucked beneath tropical greenery, and shallow zones tailored for children. The pool also transforms into a romantic setting for candlelit dinners beneath the stars, offering couples a unique dining experience under the Milky Way.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, commented on the recognition, “This award is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable, design-led experiences with heartfelt Maldivian hospitality. The pool was designed to bring people together—from families and fitness lovers to couples and solo travellers. It’s where our guests laugh, connect, and relax. To be ranked among the top three Best Resort Pools by Travel + Leisure readers just as we celebrate our fourth anniversary is a beautiful affirmation of what we have created here.”
Further affirming its status, Kuda Villingili also recently received the Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel award at the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards 2024, underscoring its growing popularity across key Asian markets.
Kuda Villingili continues to push the boundaries of luxury island living, rooted in wellness, connection, and authenticity. The resort boasts eight exceptional dining venues offering 11 global cuisines, including the signature beachfront Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Mar-Umi and Earth, which celebrates Maldivian and vegetarian dishes. Guests also enjoy access to a wellness-focused private island spa, an active surf culture with proximity to the famed Chickens Break, and 75 luxurious villas and residences—many featuring private infinity pools and offering spaces for both solitude and meaningful connection.
Whether guests are swimming laps at sunrise, soaking in a jacuzzi beneath the stars, or toasting during a floating dinner at dusk, the pool at Kuda Villingili offers more than just a recreational space—it embodies an experience. This recognition from the Travel + Leisure Awards reflects the heartfelt appreciation of guests who consistently celebrate not only the beauty of the resort but the soulful experiences it provides.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures top spots in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been honoured in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, securing top rankings in two highly sought-after categories:
- #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives
- #4 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives
These accolades underscore the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing immersive, meaningful, and luxurious experiences for guests of all ages.
Celebrated for its expansive villas tailored with families in mind, Sirru Fen Fushi offers serene sanctuaries in beach, jungle, and overwater settings. Accommodations include the unique Safari Tented Villas, Sirru Residences, and spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, along with deluxe family lodgings—each offering privacy, ample space, and direct access to either the lagoon or beach.
Beyond its thoughtfully designed accommodations, the resort presents a range of family-friendly experiences. Guests can enjoy an interactive Kids’ Club, curated cultural and nature-based activities, hands-on art and sustainability workshops, and unforgettable marine adventures such as turtle discovery, snorkelling safaris, guided dolphin cruises, and stargazing. Each offering is crafted to inspire connection, learning, and joy across generations.
Ranked as the #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi features an awe-inspiring 200-meter infinity pool that spans from the island’s eastern to western shores, symbolically linking sunrise to sunset. Framed by soft white sands and boundless ocean views, the pool has become an iconic centerpiece of the resort—captivating photographers, influencers, and leisure seekers from around the world.
Nestled on a pristine, untouched island, Sirru Fen Fushi seamlessly blends the quintessential Maldivian experience with sustainability, artistic expression, and cultural immersion. With this latest recognition, the resort continues to set new standards for modern luxury through meaningful travel and exceptional hospitality.
