Sun Siyam Iru Veli debuts Wellness in Motion Week with beach runs and expert-led yoga

Sun Siyam Iru Veli recently hosted its inaugural ‘Wellness in Motion Week,’ welcoming guests, local wellness leaders, and global experts for a curated celebration of movement, mindfulness, and holistic reconnection in the heart of the Maldives. The week-long programme attracted over 150 participants, offering a series of transformative events aimed at promoting deeper wellbeing in harmony with nature.

To commemorate Global Wellness Day, the island held the first-ever Maldives Wellness Run in partnership with iRunners Maldives on June 14th. Set against the stunning backdrop of the shoreline, the 4-kilometre beach run featured over 85 guests and team members, who completed an invigorating course around the island. Embracing the theme #ReconnectMagenta, participants were encouraged to connect with themselves, their community, and the surrounding environment through intentional movement and breath.

Central to the week were intimate Mind & Body sessions led by two international wellness experts. Marina Violinha, a holistic women’s health and fitness specialist, conducted a sunset yoga session and an interactive talk at Magoodhoo Beach, guiding attendees in exploring feminine strength and emotional balance. Meanwhile, Shane Seery, an award-winning executive health coach, offered functional movement coaching on the resort’s tennis courts, combining personalised support with outdoor flow.

On June 20th, 88 team members took part in a sunrise yoga session led by the resort’s spa team. This gathering aligned with the global theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ highlighting the resort’s commitment to wellbeing as a shared value among both staff and guests.

The week concluded on International Yoga Day (June 21st) with a serene sunrise yoga and wellness ceremony at Turtle Beach. Facing the Indian Ocean, participants welcomed the day in stillness and unity.

Through Wellness in Motion Week, Sun Siyam Iru Veli underscored its dedication to offering meaningful, restorative experiences where nature, culture, and conscious living converge. From sunrise yoga sessions and barefoot beach runs to expert-led coaching and immersive spa rituals, the resort continues to redefine island wellness and rejuvenation.