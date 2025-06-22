Global recognition for InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort at 2025 T+L Luxury Awards

The warmer season has officially arrived in the GCC, and for those still planning a summer getaway, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations offer the perfect escape. With something to delight every traveller, guests can book a stay at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives or Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, both located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, where endless adventure awaits. For an adults-only retreat, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives provides a serene paradise, while Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, invites travellers to explore a world of underwater wonders and rejuvenating wellness experiences.

The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts

Surrounded by a shimmering lagoon, The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is a multi-island, world-class destination that hosts two distinct resorts. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a popular choice for families, featuring a lazy river, water playground, a vibrant kids’ club, and a selection of oceanfront or overwater villas along with diverse dining options. In contrast, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers an idyllic island escape with elegant overwater and beach villas and residences, exceptional culinary experiences, tranquil pools, and the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree Retreat.

Regardless of the chosen property, guests enjoy access to both resorts, ensuring a unique and flexible holiday experience. To further enhance their stay, visitors can select The Atollia Destination Full Board Plus package—ideal for sampling the island’s culinary offerings—or opt for the All-Inclusive package, which includes a daily replenished minibar.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available for bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays through 15th October 2025, guests can enjoy a relaxing four-night getaway while paying for only three nights, or extend their escape with the Stay 7, Pay 5 offer. Adding to the appeal, this exceptional promotion includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional benefits for CentaraThe1 members, among other perks

Booking dates: From now until June 30th

Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025

Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives invites families to enjoy an unforgettable summer escape with a special introductory offer. Guests can take advantage of exclusive rates, with up to two children aged 11 and under staying, playing, and dining for free. To ensure a smooth and stress-free holiday from arrival to departure, the offer also includes complimentary airport transfers and triple CentaraThe1 points for members.

Guests can settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. The resort offers endless excitement with thrilling activities, a vibrant kids’ club, a tropical lazy river, and rejuvenating treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree—along with playful mini treatments for children at the colorful Candy Spa. With fun and adventure for all ages, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is the perfect place to escape the summer heat, Maldivian style.

Booking dates: From now until June 30th

Stay dates: From now until October 31st, 2025

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives presents an exclusive adults-only retreat, where indulgence and tranquillity harmoniously come together. Guests can unwind in a private beachfront villa, enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or relax beside the shimmering lagoon under the summer sun. The resort also offers vibrant marine exploration through snorkelling, along with a variety of resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.

This summer, travellers are invited to refresh and rejuvenate with a distinctive escape to this private island paradise, where all villas are available at 30% off and CentaraThe1 Members receive an elevated discount of 45%. To begin the getaway in style, guests staying 2 to 4 nights can enjoy 50% off transfers, while those booking an Overwater Villa will be welcomed with a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket.

Enhancing the experience even further, guests can delight in world-class cuisine with 20% off food and beverages throughout their stay, or indulge in a three-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board plans and above. Additional perks include 10% off water sports and excursions, as well as complimentary access to snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking activities—perfect for creating lasting memories. No visit is complete without a relaxing session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one offer on select treatments.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off for non-members

50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights

Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas

One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu

10% discount on water sports and excursions

Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Situated in the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, is more than just a destination—it is a living expression of the Maldivian way of life, where nature and culture exist in perfect harmony. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, the resort encourages guests to disconnect from the outside world and embrace a life in sync with their surroundings. Guests can choose from 112 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater villas, each offering sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the nearby UNESCO-protected marine reserve.

During their stay, visitors are invited to explore vibrant coral reefs and marine life through activities such as snorkelling, semi-submarine tours, kayaking, and paddleboarding. A highlight of the reef is a shipwreck located just 30 metres from the harbour channel, teeming with glassfish, resting nurse sharks beneath the hull, and stonefish camouflaged along the deck. For those seeking a deeper connection, the resort also offers the Blessing Ritual—a reflective tradition held beneath a 200-year-old sacred tree, where guests can tie personal wishes to its branches in a symbolic act of clarity, intention, and connection.

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers an extraordinary escape, with CentaraThe1 members enjoying 45% off flexible rates on meal plans, and non-members receiving 30% off, along with an additional 30% discount on seaplane transfers. From the moment of arrival—greeted by handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in the villa—guests are immersed in the magic of island life. Days can be spent snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through turquoise waters, or exploring the lush landscapes, followed by relaxing spa treatments with a buy-one-get-one offer, or cocktails at 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.

Families can enjoy a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples are treated to a romantic three-course dinner under the stars. Additional enhancements include floating breakfasts served in private pools, beautifully decorated beds upon arrival, and generous savings on water sports. With complimentary stays and meals for children aged six and under, as well as free use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island sanctuary delivers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Maldivian escape.

Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026

Offer:

45% off Flexible Rates on Meal Plans for CentaraThe1 Members

30% off Flexible Rates on Meal Plans non-members

30% discount on seaplane transfers for all guests with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights

Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas

One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)

Buy one and get one on select spa treatments

Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents

20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)

Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night

20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu

10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions

Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo and Kayak

