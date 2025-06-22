Featured
Global recognition for InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort at 2025 T+L Luxury Awards
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been named the #1 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives and secured the #7 position in the Best Resorts in the Maldives category at the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, held on 19 June at Capella Bangkok.
Organised by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau, the T+L Luxury Awards celebrate excellence in luxury travel across the Asia-Pacific region. Voted on by readers, these prestigious awards honour outstanding hotels, resorts, and destinations throughout the region.
This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing enriching, multi-generational experiences through carefully curated family-friendly offerings. Highlights include the Planet Trekkers Kids Club, Teen Escapades, and Family Beach Pool Villas, along with educational programmes such as the Junior Marine Biologist experience in collaboration with the Manta Trust. These features reflect the resort’s unique approach to combining luxury with meaningful and age-inclusive activities.
General Manager Reinhold Johann expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the accolades represent the team’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages in a breathtaking setting.
Nestled in the remote Raa Atoll and surrounded by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers a rare blend of expansive space and barefoot luxury—ideal for family getaways, special celebrations, and immersive island adventures.
Elevated wellness: Aerial Yoga launches at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives
In celebration of International Yoga Day and the 2025 theme, ‘One Earth, One Health,’ Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives expanded its wellness offerings with the introduction of Aerial Yoga. Launched on 21 June 2025, this new activity is now available at the resort’s open-air Blue Fit Platform.
The launch event brought together resort guests, wellness enthusiasts, and team members in a shared experience that emphasised the connection between movement, mindfulness, and nature. Aerial Yoga allows participants to perform yoga while suspended in high-density tricot fabric hammocks, offering support through a combination of balance, breath, and flow.
Designed to provide more than just physical lightness and support, Aerial Yoga helps decompress the spine, improve circulation, and build core strength—all while overlooking the serene waters of the Indian Ocean. Sessions are offered as private or group classes, conducted by certified instructors and tailored to suit both beginners and experienced practitioners.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, described the initiative as a meaningful addition to the resort’s wellness programs. He noted that the introduction of Aerial Yoga goes beyond being a new class, representing a celebration of holistic living in harmony with nature. Adil emphasised the aim of fostering deeper connections between the body and the earth, offering guests the chance to explore inner wellness from a unique vantage point—suspended, supported, and surrounded by the tranquility of the Indian Ocean.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli remains committed to holistic living, continuously enhancing its wellness experiences to align with global health awareness. By creating spaces where guests can recharge, move freely, and reconnect with themselves, the resort encourages natural, mindful living.
Summer escape starts here: discover Centara’s dream destinations in Maldives
The warmer season has officially arrived in the GCC, and for those still planning a summer getaway, Centara Hotels & Resorts’ Maldivian destinations offer the perfect escape. With something to delight every traveller, guests can book a stay at Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives or Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, both located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, where endless adventure awaits. For an adults-only retreat, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives provides a serene paradise, while Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, invites travellers to explore a world of underwater wonders and rejuvenating wellness experiences.
The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts
Surrounded by a shimmering lagoon, The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts is a multi-island, world-class destination that hosts two distinct resorts. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a popular choice for families, featuring a lazy river, water playground, a vibrant kids’ club, and a selection of oceanfront or overwater villas along with diverse dining options. In contrast, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers an idyllic island escape with elegant overwater and beach villas and residences, exceptional culinary experiences, tranquil pools, and the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree Retreat.
Regardless of the chosen property, guests enjoy access to both resorts, ensuring a unique and flexible holiday experience. To further enhance their stay, visitors can select The Atollia Destination Full Board Plus package—ideal for sampling the island’s culinary offerings—or opt for the All-Inclusive package, which includes a daily replenished minibar.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives invites guests to secure their next escape with its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Available for bookings made until 30th June 2025 for stays through 15th October 2025, guests can enjoy a relaxing four-night getaway while paying for only three nights, or extend their escape with the Stay 7, Pay 5 offer. Adding to the appeal, this exceptional promotion includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional benefits for CentaraThe1 members, among other perks
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 15th, 2025
Offer: Pay for 3 nights and stay for 4 OR pay for 5 and stay for 7
*For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives invites families to enjoy an unforgettable summer escape with a special introductory offer. Guests can take advantage of exclusive rates, with up to two children aged 11 and under staying, playing, and dining for free. To ensure a smooth and stress-free holiday from arrival to departure, the offer also includes complimentary airport transfers and triple CentaraThe1 points for members.
Guests can settle into one of 145 stylish, beach-inspired rooms, each featuring a dining table and a private outdoor bathtub, jacuzzi, or pool. The resort offers endless excitement with thrilling activities, a vibrant kids’ club, a tropical lazy river, and rejuvenating treatments at the world-class SPA Cenvaree—along with playful mini treatments for children at the colorful Candy Spa. With fun and adventure for all ages, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is the perfect place to escape the summer heat, Maldivian style.
Booking dates: From now until June 30th
Stay dates: From now until October 31st, 2025
*For bookings and more information, please click here.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives presents an exclusive adults-only retreat, where indulgence and tranquillity harmoniously come together. Guests can unwind in a private beachfront villa, enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, or relax beside the shimmering lagoon under the summer sun. The resort also offers vibrant marine exploration through snorkelling, along with a variety of resort-wide activities, beach games, and water sports.
This summer, travellers are invited to refresh and rejuvenate with a distinctive escape to this private island paradise, where all villas are available at 30% off and CentaraThe1 Members receive an elevated discount of 45%. To begin the getaway in style, guests staying 2 to 4 nights can enjoy 50% off transfers, while those booking an Overwater Villa will be welcomed with a bottle of sparkling grape and a fruit basket.
Enhancing the experience even further, guests can delight in world-class cuisine with 20% off food and beverages throughout their stay, or indulge in a three-course poolside dinner, available for guests on Half Board plans and above. Additional perks include 10% off water sports and excursions, as well as complimentary access to snorkelling, pedalo, and kayaking activities—perfect for creating lasting memories. No visit is complete without a relaxing session at SPA Cenvaree, where guests can enjoy a buy-one-get-one offer on select treatments.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off on all villas for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off for non-members
- 50% off on transfers with a minimum 2 nights to a maximum 4 nights
- Sparkling grape & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater villas
- One 3-course poolside dinner under the stars for Half Board Plus and above
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Special evening turndown service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverage from all outlets’ a la carte menu
- 10% discount on water sports and excursions
- Complimentary use of Snorkelling gear, pedalo, and kayak
*For bookings and more information, please click here.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection
Situated in the South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection, is more than just a destination—it is a living expression of the Maldivian way of life, where nature and culture exist in perfect harmony. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, the resort encourages guests to disconnect from the outside world and embrace a life in sync with their surroundings. Guests can choose from 112 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater villas, each offering sweeping views of the Indian Ocean and the nearby UNESCO-protected marine reserve.
During their stay, visitors are invited to explore vibrant coral reefs and marine life through activities such as snorkelling, semi-submarine tours, kayaking, and paddleboarding. A highlight of the reef is a shipwreck located just 30 metres from the harbour channel, teeming with glassfish, resting nurse sharks beneath the hull, and stonefish camouflaged along the deck. For those seeking a deeper connection, the resort also offers the Blessing Ritual—a reflective tradition held beneath a 200-year-old sacred tree, where guests can tie personal wishes to its branches in a symbolic act of clarity, intention, and connection.
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers an extraordinary escape, with CentaraThe1 members enjoying 45% off flexible rates on meal plans, and non-members receiving 30% off, along with an additional 30% discount on seaplane transfers. From the moment of arrival—greeted by handmade chocolates and fresh tropical fruit in the villa—guests are immersed in the magic of island life. Days can be spent snorkelling vibrant reefs, paddling through turquoise waters, or exploring the lush landscapes, followed by relaxing spa treatments with a buy-one-get-one offer, or cocktails at 20% off across all à la carte dining venues.
Families can enjoy a complimentary picnic lunch, while couples are treated to a romantic three-course dinner under the stars. Additional enhancements include floating breakfasts served in private pools, beautifully decorated beds upon arrival, and generous savings on water sports. With complimentary stays and meals for children aged six and under, as well as free use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedalos, this island sanctuary delivers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Maldivian escape.
Booking dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Stay dates: From now until January 10th, 2026
Offer:
- 45% off Flexible Rates on Meal Plans for CentaraThe1 Members
- 30% off Flexible Rates on Meal Plans non-members
- 30% discount on seaplane transfers for all guests with a minimum stay of 2 to 6 nights
- Homemade chocolates & fruit basket upon arrival in Overwater and Club Pool Villas
- One free picnic lunch – for the whole family (Half Board Plus and above) or one 3-course private beach dinner under the stars for couples (Half Board Plus and above)
- Buy one and get one on select spa treatments
- Kids 6 years and below Stay & Eat for Free as per the meal plan booked by parents
- 20% special discount on indulging floating breakfast (Only in Club pool villas)
- Special evening turn-down service with bed decoration on arrival night
- 20% discount on Food & Beverages in all outlets on the à la carte menu
- 10% discount on Water Sports and Excursions
- Complimentary use of snorkelling gear, pedalo and Kayak
*For bookings and more information, please click here.
Drink
Sommeliers and hospitality leaders to gather at Ifuru Island for exclusive Liquid Tasting Event
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the upcoming Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting, an exclusive gathering of sommeliers, F&B professionals, and hospitality leaders scheduled for 26 June 2025. This distinguished event is being presented in collaboration with The Liquid Concept, a premium beverage platform celebrated for its concept-driven approach to wine and spirits curation across the Indian Ocean region.
Established in 2021, The Liquid Concept delivers a comprehensive 360-degree beverage experience. Its portfolio includes fine wines, artisanal spirits, grower and grand marque Champagnes, vermouths, low- and no-alcohol alternatives, and innovative beverage solutions designed for hospitality and lifestyle destinations. The platform’s mission is to transform the beverage experience through purposeful curation, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Ifuru Island, the tasting event will feature over 40 exceptional wine labels sourced from around the world. These selections, drawn from The Liquid Concept’s intentionally curated portfolio, invite attendees on a sensory exploration of diverse terroirs, winemaking philosophies, and compelling narratives.
Enhancing the tasting experience, guests will be treated to a specially crafted three-course menu, thoughtfully designed to complement and elevate the wine pairings. This harmonious fusion of food and beverage aims to showcase the artistry of hospitality and refined palate engagement.
As part of a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ifuru Island and The Liquid Concept will also introduce the Bermar Wine & Champagne Preservation System during the event. This advanced technology enables the preservation of opened wines and champagnes, offering resorts a smart, eco-conscious solution to minimise waste and improve wine-by-the-glass service.
The Raa Atoll Liquid Tasting is an invitation-only event, poised to become a signature occasion that reflects Ifuru Island’s dedication to elevating the culinary and beverage scene in the Maldives.
