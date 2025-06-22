Awards
Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific awards Villa Nautica Best Resort Pool in Maldives
Villa Nautica’s signature infinity pool has been awarded the title of Best Resort Pool in the Maldives by readers of the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards 2025. More than just an architectural feature, the pool serves as the heart of the resort—a tranquil expanse of water that seamlessly mirrors the sea beyond and transforms swimming into a meditative experience. Here, thoughtful design blends effortlessly with the natural environment, creating a space where the boundaries between land, water, and sky dissolve into serenity.
Located in the North Malé Atoll, only a short speedboat ride from the capital, Villa Nautica’s 1,350-square-meter pool is both a focal point and a design statement. It does not clamor for attention but draws it gently, extending confidently toward the horizon and creating the illusion of merging with the open ocean—while still offering the comfort and stability of land.
What distinguishes this pool is not merely its size or the flawless infinity illusion, but the way it quietly becomes part of the guest’s daily rhythm. Sun loungers are thoughtfully spaced and positioned, offering just the right amount of shade and always seeming to face the light at its most flattering angle. From morning sunbathing to lazy midday naps and sunset refreshments, the space is designed for lingering.
Adjacent to the pool is Press & Pot, a favoured spot among guests who enjoy pairing their swim with an artisanal coffee. The scent of freshly brewed espresso mingles with the sea breeze and the subtle aroma of sunscreen. Here, pastries come warm from the oven, tropical fruits are sliced to order, and coffee is served to a standard that rivals any urban café—with the added luxury of an uninterrupted ocean view.
Villa Nautica’s approach is not one of ostentation but of elegance. Its luxury lies in the details: the coolness of the stone underfoot, the soft rustle of palm leaves, and the way the water reflects the sky like glass as dusk approaches. It is an environment where nature and design exist in perfect, understated harmony.
This is what set Villa Nautica apart and earned it top honors. Among a competitive field of exceptional Maldivian resorts, the Travel + Leisure panel identified a timeless quality here. This is not simply a pool to swim in—it is one to experience. A space that encourages guests to pause, disconnect, and simply be.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s spa secures top 3 spot in Travel + Leisure Asia’s 2025 Luxury Awards for Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been recognised as the #3 Best Spa in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as a refined, award-winning sanctuary that embodies Banyan Tree’s timeless promise – a Sanctuary for the Senses.
Tucked within the picturesque, lush surrounds of North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the Original Maldives—a place where time slows, nature heals, and presence is restored.
Pioneering the spa movement in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Spa was established in 1995 as the first international luxury resort-based spa in the Maldives. Guided by a vision to offer holistic, intuitive healing in harmony with nature, the spa continues to lead as an icon of tropical wellness and quiet rejuvenation.
At the heart of this distinction is the resort’s reimagined Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/spa/banyan-tree-spa-vabbinfaru ) philosophy – a holistic refuge where the rhythms of island life restore the senses, and each ritual is intuitively crafted to align mind, body, and soul. Treatments are delivered by therapists who undergo more than 600 hours of dedicated training at the Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing Academy, where the wisdom of ancient Asian healing is honoured and preserved.
Signature Spa Journeys combine locally grown botanicals, intuitive touch, and the soothing cadence of the ocean to awaken stillness and presence. The renowned Banyan Tree Spa Signature experience is at once enchanting and rejuvenating, designed for complete physical, mental, and spiritual renewal – an oasis for those seeking more than rest: a return to self.
Banyan Tree’s wellbeing philosophy embraces the belief that everyone aspires—and deserves – to live well. At its core is a dedication to purposeful, regenerative living, where personal and environmental wellbeing are deeply intertwined. Through healing in harmony with nature – one is gently invited to reconnect with self, others, and the natural world.
“As we celebrate 30 years of barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru this year, this recognition is a tribute to our passionate therapists and reflects the essence of what we offer – a sacred place for renewal, reconnection, and a return to inner calm.”
— Elias Pertoft, General Manager, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
This accolade arrives as the resort deepens its commitment to sustainability, local culture, and community empowerment. The recently launched Banyan Tree Connections programme furthers this mission, offering intuitive, regenerative experiences for those seeking grounding, growth, and greater meaning through intentional travel. (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/offers/banyan-tree-connections )
Whether arriving in search of stillness or awakening, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains an inviting, tranquil haven – a place to reignite the senses, honour ancient traditions, and rediscover what it means to feel whole.
Awards
Minor Hotels’ Maldives resorts sweep Travel + Leisure accolades for unrivalled luxury
Minor Hotels has prominently showcased its strength in the Maldivian luxury resort market, securing a remarkable number of accolades at the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. The group’s resorts in the Maldives were highly celebrated, reinforcing their position as leaders in the nation’s competitive hospitality landscape.
Leading the charge was Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which achieved recognition across five distinct categories. The Baa Atoll resort was ranked among the best in the region, securing the #5 spot for ‘Best Resorts’ and the #4 position for its vibrant ‘Best House Reefs’. Its pool was named the 5th ‘Best Resort Pool’, and its Anantara Spa was listed as the 5th ‘Best Resort Spa’. The resort also earned a place for its luxurious accommodations, with its villas ranked #6 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category.
The recognition for Minor Hotels extended to its other properties in the archipelago. Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort was also lauded as one of the top resorts in the region, placing at #8 in the ‘Best Resorts’ category.
Spa and wellness, a key pillar of the Maldivian tourism offering, saw further wins for the group. The Anantara Spa at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort was distinguished as the #4 ‘Best Resort Spa’ in the Asia Pacific, highlighting its excellence in providing world-class wellness experiences.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives also received significant praise. The resort’s exclusive ‘The Crescent’ was ranked #10 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category. Furthermore, the property’s leadership was celebrated, with General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy being named the 5th ‘Best General Manager’ in the Maldives, a testament to the high standards of service and management at the resort.
These numerous awards, voted for by Travel + Leisure’s discerning global readership, underscore the strong appeal and exceptional quality of Minor Hotels’ portfolio in the Maldives, celebrating their commitment to luxury, service, and unique guest experiences.
Awards
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
Building on Amilla Maldives’ recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, Javvu Spa is celebrating its own honour in this prestigious global listing.
Nestled within the island’s lush jungle and bordered by the Indian Ocean, Javvu Spa offers a peaceful retreat where modern wellness gently blends with nature’s rhythms. This recognition is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spa team’s dedication and Amilla’s ongoing focus on personalised, intuitive care for the wellbeing of its guests.
This honour follows Amilla Maldives’ own recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, positioning the resort as one of a select group of destinations worldwide to be acknowledged for both its resort and spa. The dual recognition reflects a thoughtful commitment to excellence across the guest experience, from island living to holistic wellness.
Javvu Spa’s inclusion in the 2025 Star Awards further strengthens its role as a leading wellness destination in the Maldives, offering guests a serene sanctuary to restore, reconnect and renew.
