ELE|NA teams up with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health for personalised wellness in Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives is offering a festive calendar that blends sun-soaked celebrations with island-style play, creating a colourful Easter week. From beachside beats to treasure hunts in technicolor, Easter 2025 brings together the best of both worlds—SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives—offering a line-up that entertains, excites, and shines across the destination.

At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Easter extends into a week of island adventures for curious children and their families. From 14 to 20 April, the daily programme at Koimala and Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp is filled with engaging activities. Children can enjoy paddle boat rides, friendly competitions, creative crafts like bunny masks and egg painting, and treasure hunts that lead to golden egg discoveries. Beyond fun, the programme incorporates nature through coral planting sessions and up-cycled art workshops that entertain while educating. Midday cool-downs are provided by gelato tastings and poolside bubbles, and as the sun sets, the energy picks up with DJ sets, kids’ mini discos, and themed cinema nights. These events offer families opportunities to bond and establish new traditions in a tropical setting.

At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, guests are invited to experience a combination of daytime beats and nighttime excitement. Easter kicks off with Bunny Beats at the Pool, where live DJ music mixes with splash-filled games. The afternoon sees Sessions transformed into a sugary studio with the Easter Cookie Jam, a sweet mix of decoration and music. As golden hour arrives, the Octagon Garden becomes a relaxing space with ambient tones. Saturday begins with the Roxity Fun Fair and Tie Dye Party, where vibrant colours and laughter fill the air. The evening turns electric with an Easter Feast and Live Show that combines sound, spectacle, and flavour. On Easter Sunday, brunch at The Elephant and The Butterfly offers tropical rhythms, a surprise bunny visit, and a show that leaves a lasting impression. Young Rock Stars join the Roxity crew for an egg hunt, then dance at the Roxity Easter Party, where aerial performers take to the skies and music fills every corner of the island. As the weekend winds down, Hera’s Acoustic Vibes invite everyone to unwind under the stars before the Limbo Showdown turns the Pool Deck into a final burst of energy.

The celebration extends beyond events. At Hard Rock’s Rock Shop, guests who make qualifying purchases will receive a complimentary item of selected apparel or accessories, available at both Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. The BE BOLD BE HAPPY promotion encourages guests to add something extra to their Easter style, providing an exclusive retail experience that enhances the holiday spirit.

Easter 2025 at CROSSROADS Maldives is a place where the soundtrack never stops, each day is filled with discovery, and the only rule is to have more fun than planned.