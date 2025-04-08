Featured
ELE|NA teams up with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health for personalised wellness in Maldives
ELE|NA, a trailblazer in transformative wellness experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health. This collaboration brings together world-class wellness programs and advanced DNA-based health insights to ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to holistic well-being. Guests can now enjoy an integrated approach to fitness, mindfulness, and personalised health optimisation in a luxurious island setting.
Through this partnership, ELE|NA now offers expert-led wellness experiences curated by Fit Bodies, Inc., the world’s largest provider of fitness, yoga, and sports instructors for luxury resorts. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests have access to:
- Two daily group fitness sessions, including Paddle Yoga, Aqua Fitness, Water Pilates, Latin Dance, and Tai Chi.
- One private session per week with a visiting instructor, offering personalised attention and skill development.
- Two weekly workshops covering diverse topics such as self-care rituals, breath work, sound healing, and mindful movement.
Guests are also invited to participate in immersive experiences such as Luxury Sleep Recovery techniques, Sunrise & Sunset Rituals, and Art Therapy. These offerings provide a comprehensive approach that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. Additionally, year-round wellness experiences like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling are available to support deeper transformation.
Throughout April, special wellness workshops featuring live music are available, creating a serene yet energising environment that enhances each practice.
ELE|NA’s partnership with Muhdo Health adds a new dimension of personalisation to the wellness journey through DNA-based insights. Guests can access Muhdo’s exclusive DNA Kits—available only in the Maldives—to receive customised recommendations in the areas of:
- Nutrition and fitness, based on individual genetic profiles.
- Sleep optimisation strategies for improved recovery.
- Cognitive and stress resilience methods to enhance mental clarity and overall well-being.
To ensure a seamless experience, DNA Kits must be pre-booked prior to arrival, allowing each guest to begin their wellness journey with a fully prepared health report.
By blending scientific innovation with expert-guided wellness programming, ELE|NA continues to redefine luxury wellness travel, offering unique experiences that empower guests to pursue optimal health both during their stay and beyond.
ELE|NA offers a vibrant year-round schedule featuring practices such as Power Yoga Vinyasa, Deep Slow Flow, Yin Classes, Sweat & Surrender, and Restorative Yoga. These are complemented by holistic services like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling. During April, guests can also enjoy enhanced sessions with live music, amplifying the tranquil yet invigorating ambiance.
This innovative collaboration signals a new era in customised wellness travel. By combining leading-edge health insights with transformative lifestyle experiences, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery, movement, and renewal—guided by some of the most respected wellness experts in the world.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru wins 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Angsana Velavaru has been honoured with the esteemed British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2024, a recognition that underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to delivering outstanding service and unforgettable guest experiences. With an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, the resort has secured its position among the highest-rated hotels worldwide, as determined by unbiased reviews from its guests.
In a hospitality landscape where perfection is often pursued but seldom attained, Angsana Velavaru shines as a symbol of excellence. Its strong reputation is rooted in flawless service, breathtaking natural surroundings, and a deep connection to the untouched beauty of the Maldives. Guests are welcomed into a serene escape, featuring spacious InOcean villas and beachfront villas designed to provide not only comfort but a sense of home. The resort offers a wide range of experiences, from private dining to extraordinary marine excursions, ensuring that every stay becomes a lasting memory.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the award reflects the team’s dedication to delivering more than just a stay – but an experience that lingers with guests long after they depart. He emphasised that this recognition from British Airways Holidays further reinforces the resort’s commitment to excellence.
British Airways Holidays, a prominent name in the UK travel industry, bases its Customer Excellence Awards on over 72,000 independent guest reviews collected in 2024. These awards are determined through comprehensive evaluations focused on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.
Andrew Flintham, Managing Director at British Airways Holidays, shared his appreciation for Angsana Velavaru’s performance, noting that the awards celebrate hotels that mirror the company’s mission to provide unforgettable travel experiences. He highlighted that the recognition helps travellers make informed choices and ensures their holidays are truly memorable.
This award serves not only as validation of Angsana Velavaru’s outstanding offerings but also as a reaffirmation of its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the resort continues to redefine what it means to experience paradise.
Featured
Celebrate Easter 2025 in style at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives is offering a festive calendar that blends sun-soaked celebrations with island-style play, creating a colourful Easter week. From beachside beats to treasure hunts in technicolor, Easter 2025 brings together the best of both worlds—SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives—offering a line-up that entertains, excites, and shines across the destination.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, Easter extends into a week of island adventures for curious children and their families. From 14 to 20 April, the daily programme at Koimala and Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp is filled with engaging activities. Children can enjoy paddle boat rides, friendly competitions, creative crafts like bunny masks and egg painting, and treasure hunts that lead to golden egg discoveries. Beyond fun, the programme incorporates nature through coral planting sessions and up-cycled art workshops that entertain while educating. Midday cool-downs are provided by gelato tastings and poolside bubbles, and as the sun sets, the energy picks up with DJ sets, kids’ mini discos, and themed cinema nights. These events offer families opportunities to bond and establish new traditions in a tropical setting.
At Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, guests are invited to experience a combination of daytime beats and nighttime excitement. Easter kicks off with Bunny Beats at the Pool, where live DJ music mixes with splash-filled games. The afternoon sees Sessions transformed into a sugary studio with the Easter Cookie Jam, a sweet mix of decoration and music. As golden hour arrives, the Octagon Garden becomes a relaxing space with ambient tones. Saturday begins with the Roxity Fun Fair and Tie Dye Party, where vibrant colours and laughter fill the air. The evening turns electric with an Easter Feast and Live Show that combines sound, spectacle, and flavour. On Easter Sunday, brunch at The Elephant and The Butterfly offers tropical rhythms, a surprise bunny visit, and a show that leaves a lasting impression. Young Rock Stars join the Roxity crew for an egg hunt, then dance at the Roxity Easter Party, where aerial performers take to the skies and music fills every corner of the island. As the weekend winds down, Hera’s Acoustic Vibes invite everyone to unwind under the stars before the Limbo Showdown turns the Pool Deck into a final burst of energy.
The celebration extends beyond events. At Hard Rock’s Rock Shop, guests who make qualifying purchases will receive a complimentary item of selected apparel or accessories, available at both Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. The BE BOLD BE HAPPY promotion encourages guests to add something extra to their Easter style, providing an exclusive retail experience that enhances the holiday spirit.
Easter 2025 at CROSSROADS Maldives is a place where the soundtrack never stops, each day is filled with discovery, and the only rule is to have more fun than planned.
Featured
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.
