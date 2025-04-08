Entertainment
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.
Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.
Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.
Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.
Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.
Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.
Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.
The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.
Entertainment
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.
For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.
A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.
And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.
A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.
A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.
A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.
For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.
And so we will.
Culture
Echoes of tradition: timeless rhythm of Boduberu at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Steeped in history and rhythm, the Boduberu drummers have echoed for centuries, carrying with them stories of seafarers, islanders, and a culture deeply connected to the ocean. Among the drummers at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is Naseem, whose grandfather was a renowned Boduberu performer in his home island of Lhaviyani Atoll. As a child, Hassan would sit by the beach, mesmerised by the powerful drumbeats that seemed to summon the sea breeze itself. His grandfather would recount a time when Boduberu was not merely music but a tradition passed down through generations, binding communities through song, dance, and shared history.
Boduberu, meaning “big drums” in Dhivehi, originated as a form of communal entertainment where islanders gathered to celebrate, sing, and dance in unison. Over time, it evolved into a cherished national art form, performed during festivals, ceremonies, and as a warm welcome to visitors. The music is driven by the deep, resonant beats of large drums, accompanied by rhythmic clapping, powerful chanting, and synchronised movements. As the tempo builds, the energy becomes infectious, culminating in an exhilarating crescendo where dancers lose themselves in the rhythm, embodying the true spirit of the Maldives.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu remains a living tradition, offering an invitation to step into the heartbeat of Maldivian culture. Whether performed under the starlit sky by the ocean or woven into intimate celebrations, each performance brings authenticity and excitement, creating a profound connection between guests and the island way of life. Recently, a couple celebrating a birthday at the resort received a heartfelt surprise when the resort’s team arrived with a beautifully crafted cake, accompanied by the powerful beats of Naseem and his fellow drummers. The rhythmic melodies filled the air as staff and performers joined together to sing in Dhivehi, transforming the occasion into an experience far beyond an ordinary birthday celebration.
For Naseem, every performance serves as a tribute to his grandfather, preserving the stories, songs, and rhythms of his ancestors. For the guests of Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, Boduberu is more than just entertainment; it is an invitation to experience the Maldives as it has been for generations—alive with music, tradition, and the enduring spirit of its people.
Guests can now enjoy exclusive benefits through Cinnamon DISCOVERY, the brand’s loyalty program in collaboration with Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), which connects them to a portfolio of over 800 hotels across 40 brands in 100 countries. As the first Sri Lankan hospitality brand to join GHA DISCOVERY, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts offers members meaningful rewards, personalised experiences, and access to exceptional stays at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.
Entertainment
Waldorf Astoria Maldives hosts iconic beachside concert with Chris De Burgh
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is preparing to elevate the romance and charm of Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable evening featuring iconic singer-songwriter Chris De Burgh. Renowned for timeless hits such as ‘The Lady in Red’ and ‘Missing You’, De Burgh will perform an exclusive beachside concert on February 14, 2025, combining world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, and the romantic allure of the Maldives.
The concert will take place under the stars on the resort’s pristine beaches, surrounded by the soothing sound of ocean waves and candlelit tables. Guests will enjoy an intimate live performance by one of the music industry’s most enduring artists. The evening will begin with an elegant BBQ dinner, paired with premium bubbly and live music from the resort’s resident duo band, culminating in De Burgh’s soul-stirring performance beneath a starlit sky.
With a career spanning over five decades and more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, Chris De Burgh’s music has touched hearts across generations. His live performances are celebrated for their intimacy and passion, promising a Valentine’s experience where love, music, and the magic of the Maldives converge into an unforgettable evening.
This bespoke event is priced at USD 595++ per person and includes a thoughtfully curated package designed to enhance the romantic experience. The package features:
- A luxurious beachside BBQ dinner
- A bottle of premium bubbly per couple
- A romantic beach setup to create lasting memories
- A bouquet of fresh flowers
- An exclusive Valentine’s in-room amenity
To further enhance the celebration, Waldorf Astoria Maldives is offering a special room package for guests staying between February 12 and 17, 2025. Requiring a minimum stay of three nights, this package includes the exclusive dinner experience. Guests can book directly online to ensure a seamless journey to this enchanting escape. From personalised service to the serene beauty of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides the perfect backdrop for love and celebration.
This exclusive event highlights Waldorf Astoria Maldives’ commitment to elevating the art of hospitality. The resort continues to transform guest experiences by offering extraordinary, bespoke events that seamlessly combine world-class entertainment with luxurious amenities. The ‘Exclusive Celebration with Chris De Burgh’ exemplifies this vision, blending exceptional artistry with the unparalleled charm of the Maldives for a truly unforgettable occasion.
