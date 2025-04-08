Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort

The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.

Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.

Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.

Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.

Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.

Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.

Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.

The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.