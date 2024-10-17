Featured
Reethi Faru Resort completes infinity pool renovation
Reethi Faru Resort has successfully completed the renovation of its infinity pool, now featuring an enhanced design and updated amenities. The infinity pool offers a stunning panoramic view of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant blue waters, creating a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxation, complemented by comfortable daybeds and soft towels. Known for its inviting ambiance, the pool provides an ideal setting for both enjoyment and tranquility.
This renovation is part of the resort’s ongoing commitment to enhancing guest comfort and satisfaction. The thoughtfully planned updates ensure that the pool continues to serve as a centerpiece of relaxation.
Reethi Faru Resort remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences in harmony with nature, with a strong focus on sustainability, positioning itself as one of the region’s leading eco-conscious resort
Celebration
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where Halloween festivities blend seamlessly with luxurious experiences. This year, the resort elevates the excitement with a full week of thrilling adventures, immersive Halloween-themed activities, and fun for the whole family. With an exclusive “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer, there’s no better time to plan a family getaway at one of the top family resorts in the Maldives.
Beginning on 28th October, the Halloween festivities kick off with the Creepy Food Challenge at Anchorage, where guests can sample creatively eerie dishes that will excite both kids and adults alike. For those with an artistic flair, there will be a Halloween Sip & Paint session at Kakuni, allowing guests to sip cocktails while crafting their very own Halloween masterpiece. As night falls, Anchorage Bar will transform into a magical wonderland for the Witches & Wizards Disco Night, where the whole family can dance under the stars in costume, fully embracing the festive spirit of Halloween in paradise.
On 29th October, guests can dive into the day with Aqua Aerobics at the main pool, where spooky costumes and devil horns are encouraged! After splashing around, the fun continues with the Wrap the Mummy Station at Anchorage Bar, where participants can channel their inner mummy in this playful challenge. As the evening draws near, attendees can prepare for the spectacular Avatar Performance at Anchorage Bar, a show that will captivate guests with its mysterious, otherworldly magic.
30th October welcomes the Day of Vampires and Devils, starting with a special themed breakfast, where guests can snap a photo with a vampire. The eerie vibes continue in the afternoon with the Vampire Face Paint Station at Anchorage Bar, allowing kids (and adults) to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, complete with candy vampire teeth. The night promises to be unforgettable with a Vampire Pop-Up Performance and Karaoke session at Anchorage Bar, inviting guests to unleash their inner creatures of the night.
Halloween itself, 31st October, marks the pinnacle of the celebration, with the entire resort embracing a spooky atmosphere. The day begins with a ghostly surprise as haunting characters roam the resort for the Halloween Ghost Cosplay during breakfast, creating perfect photo opportunities for families. Later, guests can join the Pumpkin Carving session at Anchorage, where both kids and adults can showcase their creative skills. As the sun sets, the festivities reach their peak with the Thriller Night Flash Mob and DJ party at Anchorage Bar, followed by a hair-raising visit to the Haunted House, open from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm—perfect for families who love a good scare!
The evening culminates with a lavish Hollow Beach Buffet, where families can enjoy a mouthwatering spread of Halloween-inspired dishes while soaking in live music under the Maldivian sky.
Throughout the week, the Kids Club will be buzzing with special Halloween-themed activities, including pirate sword-making, “Find Jack Sparrow” treasure hunts, Halloween mocktail potion making, creepy cupcake decoration, and fun-filled pool parties, ensuring the little ones are fully immersed in the spooky spirit.
Cooking
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
Leading luxury resort brand Coco Collection continues its celebrated chef residency programme by welcoming back world-renowned sushi master, Chef Pepi Anevski, to Coco Bodu Hithi on 27–28 October and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 30 October to 1 November.
Chef Pepi, a maestro in the art of sushi, gained international acclaim after winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo in 2013, earning the title of “World’s Most Creative Sushi Master” the following year. Certified by the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All Japan Sushi Association (AJSA), Chef Pepi is celebrated for his innovative approach to sushi, blending bold new flavours with elegant twists that surprise and delight the palate.
This October and November, Chef Pepi will offer another sensory experience at the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi, where guests will enjoy his renowned 8-course menu—an artistic culinary journey that has become his signature. Known for his unmatched knife skills and precision, Chef Pepi will take over the resort’s Tsuki restaurant, delivering dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.
Martin Cahill, Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, expressed the team’s excitement: “The entire team is super excited for Chef Pepi’s return. His mastery of sushi and his ability to inspire our guests—and even the chefs on the island—with his knife work and presentation is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”
As part of the residency, Chef Pepi will also host an exclusive Private Omakase lunch on the secluded island of Embudhoo and make his debut at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For the first time, guests there will experience his vibrant sushi creations. At Dhuni Kolhu, Chef Pepi will collaborate with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise and guiding them in the art of traditional sushi craft. Using fresh local catch and organic produce from the island, Chef Pepi will create a menu that blends the tropical flavours of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian influences.
Coco Collection remains committed to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were recently recognised among the ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.
Celebration
SO/ Maldives transforms into stylish Halloween wonderland with exciting activities
SO/ Maldives is preparing to kick off the Halloween season with a stylish and innovative celebration. Drawing inspiration from the resort’s signature blend of fashion, creativity, and playfulness, the island’s runway will be transformed into a chic Halloween destination. Combining eerie elegance with tropical sophistication, every moment promises to be a visual delight, perfect for capturing on Instagram.
The celebration includes a range of engaging activities, such as “Trick or Treat” experiences, a Halloween Runway fashion show, and movie nights under the stars. Guests will be able to create lasting memories amid the natural beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise.
At The Nest:
- Photography Class: Children will have the opportunity to learn the basics of photography in an interactive and fun class, guided by professional photographers. They’ll explore composition, lighting, and storytelling while enjoying a hands-on experience.
- Ghostly Crafts: A Halloween-themed crafting session will allow kids to create spooky decorations and themed art, encouraging them to unleash their creativity while celebrating the spirit of the holiday.
- Boo Bash Cookie Decoration: This delightful gathering invites guests of all ages to decorate Halloween-inspired cookies. It’s a perfect combination of artistic fun and delicious treats.
- Fun Play & Spooky Party: A day of fun and spooky excitement awaits, with playful activities designed for children. Costumes are encouraged, adding to the festive atmosphere, and the day promises laughter, surprises, and creative play.
At Lazuli Pool:
- Fang Club Pool Fitness: Guests can elevate their energy with a holiday-inspired fitness session by the pool, where wellness meets Halloween fun.
At the Arrival Pavilion:
- Trick or Treat & Halloween Runway Fashion Show: The spotlight will be on guests as they take to the runway to showcase their festive costumes. Whether playful or chic, each outfit will tell its own unique story.
Exclusive Offers:
- 50% Off Spooky Cocktails & Beverages: Guests can enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails and beverages at half price, expertly crafted to complement the festive mood.
- Halloween Movie Under the Stars: A relaxing outdoor movie experience will be offered, complete with drinks and delicacies from Lazuli Bar, providing the perfect end to a day of Halloween festivities.
SO/ Maldives aims to provide a memorable Halloween experience for everyone, whether they are seeking a family-friendly holiday, a romantic escape, or a glamorous getaway with friends. From adventurous activities to luxurious relaxation, the resort promises a celebration filled with unforgettable moments and lasting memories.
Trending
-
Tips & Advice1 week ago
Flying after scuba diving: Essential guidelines for safe travel
-
Featured1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility
-
Action1 week ago
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives wins Gold Award for Leading Surf Resort
-
Awards1 week ago
World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination
-
Celebration1 week ago
Baros offers a festive season filled with enchantment and island splendour
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration
-
Celebration1 week ago
Canareef Resort Maldives sets the stage for a memorable festive season
-
Drink1 week ago
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests