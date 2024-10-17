Awards
Final push for votes: Maldives competes for top honours at World Travel Awards 2024
With just three days remaining to vote in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, the Maldives is encouraging travelers, industry professionals, and the local and global community to show their support for its leading position in the global tourism industry. The Maldives has been nominated for six prestigious WTA awards, including the highly sought-after title of World’s Leading Destination 2024. Additionally, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is competing for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Board 2024.
Voting is open until October 20, 2024, and support can play a crucial role in helping the Maldives secure these distinguished awards. By casting a vote, individuals are not only recognising the Maldives’ exceptional achievements but also contributing to its continued growth and prominence as a top travel destination.
To vote for the Maldives, please visit the following links:
Awards
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards
Fushifaru Maldives, a renowned boutique resort in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations, following a string of prestigious awards. These recognitions highlight the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled hospitality, unique experiences, and a deep connection to the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Among its most notable achievements is the highly coveted Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award, a global recognition that reflects the exceptional guest experiences consistently delivered at Fushifaru, placing the resort among the world’s finest.
Fushifaru also celebrated remarkable success at the LUXE Global Awards, earning multiple titles that solidify its leadership in luxury hospitality. The resort was honoured both regionally and globally, with titles such as ‘Best Authentic Experience Hotel’ at a regional level and ‘Best Luxury Boutique Resort’ on the global stage.
“These accolades celebrate Fushifaru’s seamless fusion of Maldivian culture and outstanding hospitality, providing guests with an unforgettable boutique experience while delivering the highest standards of personalised service,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Being recognised on a global level is truly an honour.”
The resort’s wellness sanctuary, Heylhi Spa, was also lauded at the LUXE Global Awards, receiving two continent-wide honours: ‘Best Luxury Resort Spa’ and ‘Best Luxury Private Island Spa’. These awards underscore Heylhi Spa’s excellence in wellness, from its peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere to its exceptional treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. Fushifaru has become a top destination for those seeking a world-class wellness experience.
Additionally, Raakani Fine Dining Restaurant, one of Fushifaru’s signature culinary offerings, received global recognition by winning the title of ‘Best Luxury Beachside Restaurant’. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and idyllic beachfront location, Raakani continues to delight guests with dishes that artfully blend international and local flavours.
This recognition further establishes Raakani as a world-class dining destination, where every meal is a celebration of flavour and creativity, framed by the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
From award-winning dining and an acclaimed spa to its unwavering commitment to personalised service, Fushifaru Maldives ensures each guest enjoys a perfect blend of luxury, intimacy, and natural beauty. As the resort celebrates these distinguished accolades, it remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is truly unique and unforgettable.
Awards
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has once again been recognised for its uniqueness, exclusivity, and laid-back luxury, being named one of the ‘Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ at this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
Set against the incomparable beauty of the Maldives, Niyama Private Islands offers a seductive and unique blend of luxury and adventure. Beyond its world-class accommodations, culinary offerings, and spa experiences, it provides an escape into the surreal across its twin islands, Chill and Play. Guests are invited to craft their own extraordinary experiences, from frolicking in the treetops to partying underwater, and zooming across the ocean with a Seabob, jetpacking, and surfing just offshore.
This award reflects Niyama’s dedication to creating unforgettable memories for its guests through bespoke services and thoughtful touches that exceed the expectations of even the most discerning travelers.
General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy expressed the team’s gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honoured to receive this accolade from the esteemed readers of Condé Nast Traveler. It is recognition of our constant striving for excellence and our commitment to providing guests with uniquely crafted experiences. We thank the readers, our guests, partners, and our Niyama family for their unwavering support. And we promise to continue to elevate every stay with us, making each even more memorable than the last.”
Awards
World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination
The Maldives has garnered international acclaim at the 10th Annual World Spa Awards, earning the prestigious title of the Indian Ocean’s Best Spa Destination for 2024. This award underscores the Maldives’ status as a leader in the spa and wellness industry, reflecting our dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding wellness experiences.
In addition to this honour, two Maldivian resorts received recognition in the following categories:
- Indian Ocean’s Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING (Maldives)
- Maldives’ Best Resort Spa 2024: Waldorf Astoria Spa Maldives Ithaafushi
- Maldives’ Best Wellness Retreat 2024: JOALI BEING
The 10th edition of the World Spa Awards celebrates and honours excellence in spa and wellness tourism. The awards highlight the most unique and outstanding destinations worldwide, with votes cast by travellers. The aim of the World Spa Awards is to promote exceptional standards and connect spa enthusiasts with the finest in global spa and wellness tourism.
The Maldives extends its heartfelt gratitude to all visitors who shared their experiences and voted in the World Spa Awards. Their support reinforces the destination’s commitment to providing exceptional spa and wellness experiences that showcase the unparalleled beauty and tranquility of the islands.
Trending
-
Tips & Advice1 week ago
Flying after scuba diving: Essential guidelines for safe travel
-
Featured1 week ago
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort maintains prestigious Gold Certification for environmental responsibility
-
Celebration1 week ago
Baros offers a festive season filled with enchantment and island splendour
-
Awards1 week ago
World Spa Awards 2024: Maldives celebrates success as Best Spa Destination
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives hosts inspiring World Smile Day celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests
-
Events1 week ago
Italian and Spanish media experience Maldivian paradise on exclusive journey with Atmosphere Core
-
Featured1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives commemorates World Mental Health Day with holistic wellness experiences