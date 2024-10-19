Featured
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
Heritance Aarah Maldives has announced an exciting new partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, a prestigious professional football team from Italy’s Serie A, which also competes in the Champions League. This collaboration marks the first time a resort in the Maldives has supported a Serie A team, setting a new precedent for the intersection of luxury hospitality and the world of professional sports.
Heritance Aarah’s partnership with Bologna FC reflects the resort’s commitment to offering unique experiences to its guests and sports enthusiasts. The collaboration will create exclusive opportunities for fan engagement, blending the thrilling excitement of Serie A football with the tranquil luxury of a world-class resort.
Through this partnership, Heritance Aarah aims to engage with Bologna FC’s fanbase and the broader football community, underscoring the synergy between the club’s sporting success and the peaceful, luxurious atmosphere of the Maldives. The resort, known for its stunning villas and suites with personalised butler services, all-day dining across a range of world-class restaurants, and extensive water sports offerings, provides an ideal retreat for those seeking both relaxation and a connection to the sporting world. Located in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah is also the first property in the Maldives to achieve LEED Gold certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.
Bologna FC, with its rich history and prominent position in Italian football, is known for its deep connection to both national and international football culture. The club’s strong presence in Serie A and the Champions League makes this partnership a perfect match for Heritance Aarah’s global reputation for excellence in hospitality.
This collaboration opens up exciting new avenues for sports fans and luxury travellers alike, blending the best of both worlds for an unforgettable experience.
Final push for votes: Maldives competes for top honours at World Travel Awards 2024
With just three days remaining to vote in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, the Maldives is encouraging travelers, industry professionals, and the local and global community to show their support for its leading position in the global tourism industry. The Maldives has been nominated for six prestigious WTA awards, including the highly sought-after title of World’s Leading Destination 2024. Additionally, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is competing for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Board 2024.
Voting is open until October 20, 2024, and support can play a crucial role in helping the Maldives secure these distinguished awards. By casting a vote, individuals are not only recognising the Maldives’ exceptional achievements but also contributing to its continued growth and prominence as a top travel destination.
To vote for the Maldives, please visit the following links:
Reethi Faru Resort completes infinity pool renovation
Reethi Faru Resort has successfully completed the renovation of its infinity pool, now featuring an enhanced design and updated amenities. The infinity pool offers a stunning panoramic view of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant blue waters, creating a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxation, complemented by comfortable daybeds and soft towels. Known for its inviting ambiance, the pool provides an ideal setting for both enjoyment and tranquility.
This renovation is part of the resort’s ongoing commitment to enhancing guest comfort and satisfaction. The thoughtfully planned updates ensure that the pool continues to serve as a centerpiece of relaxation.
Reethi Faru Resort remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences in harmony with nature, with a strong focus on sustainability, positioning itself as one of the region’s leading eco-conscious resort
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where Halloween festivities blend seamlessly with luxurious experiences. This year, the resort elevates the excitement with a full week of thrilling adventures, immersive Halloween-themed activities, and fun for the whole family. With an exclusive “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer, there’s no better time to plan a family getaway at one of the top family resorts in the Maldives.
Beginning on 28th October, the Halloween festivities kick off with the Creepy Food Challenge at Anchorage, where guests can sample creatively eerie dishes that will excite both kids and adults alike. For those with an artistic flair, there will be a Halloween Sip & Paint session at Kakuni, allowing guests to sip cocktails while crafting their very own Halloween masterpiece. As night falls, Anchorage Bar will transform into a magical wonderland for the Witches & Wizards Disco Night, where the whole family can dance under the stars in costume, fully embracing the festive spirit of Halloween in paradise.
On 29th October, guests can dive into the day with Aqua Aerobics at the main pool, where spooky costumes and devil horns are encouraged! After splashing around, the fun continues with the Wrap the Mummy Station at Anchorage Bar, where participants can channel their inner mummy in this playful challenge. As the evening draws near, attendees can prepare for the spectacular Avatar Performance at Anchorage Bar, a show that will captivate guests with its mysterious, otherworldly magic.
30th October welcomes the Day of Vampires and Devils, starting with a special themed breakfast, where guests can snap a photo with a vampire. The eerie vibes continue in the afternoon with the Vampire Face Paint Station at Anchorage Bar, allowing kids (and adults) to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, complete with candy vampire teeth. The night promises to be unforgettable with a Vampire Pop-Up Performance and Karaoke session at Anchorage Bar, inviting guests to unleash their inner creatures of the night.
Halloween itself, 31st October, marks the pinnacle of the celebration, with the entire resort embracing a spooky atmosphere. The day begins with a ghostly surprise as haunting characters roam the resort for the Halloween Ghost Cosplay during breakfast, creating perfect photo opportunities for families. Later, guests can join the Pumpkin Carving session at Anchorage, where both kids and adults can showcase their creative skills. As the sun sets, the festivities reach their peak with the Thriller Night Flash Mob and DJ party at Anchorage Bar, followed by a hair-raising visit to the Haunted House, open from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm—perfect for families who love a good scare!
The evening culminates with a lavish Hollow Beach Buffet, where families can enjoy a mouthwatering spread of Halloween-inspired dishes while soaking in live music under the Maldivian sky.
Throughout the week, the Kids Club will be buzzing with special Halloween-themed activities, including pirate sword-making, “Find Jack Sparrow” treasure hunts, Halloween mocktail potion making, creepy cupcake decoration, and fun-filled pool parties, ensuring the little ones are fully immersed in the spooky spirit.
