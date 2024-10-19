Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards

Fushifaru Maldives, a renowned boutique resort in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations, following a string of prestigious awards. These recognitions highlight the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled hospitality, unique experiences, and a deep connection to the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Among its most notable achievements is the highly coveted Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award, a global recognition that reflects the exceptional guest experiences consistently delivered at Fushifaru, placing the resort among the world’s finest.

Fushifaru also celebrated remarkable success at the LUXE Global Awards, earning multiple titles that solidify its leadership in luxury hospitality. The resort was honoured both regionally and globally, with titles such as ‘Best Authentic Experience Hotel’ at a regional level and ‘Best Luxury Boutique Resort’ on the global stage.

“These accolades celebrate Fushifaru’s seamless fusion of Maldivian culture and outstanding hospitality, providing guests with an unforgettable boutique experience while delivering the highest standards of personalised service,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Being recognised on a global level is truly an honour.”

The resort’s wellness sanctuary, Heylhi Spa, was also lauded at the LUXE Global Awards, receiving two continent-wide honours: ‘Best Luxury Resort Spa’ and ‘Best Luxury Private Island Spa’. These awards underscore Heylhi Spa’s excellence in wellness, from its peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere to its exceptional treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. Fushifaru has become a top destination for those seeking a world-class wellness experience.

Additionally, Raakani Fine Dining Restaurant, one of Fushifaru’s signature culinary offerings, received global recognition by winning the title of ‘Best Luxury Beachside Restaurant’. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and idyllic beachfront location, Raakani continues to delight guests with dishes that artfully blend international and local flavours.

This recognition further establishes Raakani as a world-class dining destination, where every meal is a celebration of flavour and creativity, framed by the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

From award-winning dining and an acclaimed spa to its unwavering commitment to personalised service, Fushifaru Maldives ensures each guest enjoys a perfect blend of luxury, intimacy, and natural beauty. As the resort celebrates these distinguished accolades, it remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is truly unique and unforgettable.