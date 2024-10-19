Awards
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards
Northstar Meetings Group recognised the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives as a Gold Winner in the Best International Hotel/Resort category at the 2024 Stella Awards, which honours outstanding achievements in the meetings and events industry. The Stella Award is a prestigious mark of distinction that celebrates venues for their exceptional service, innovative offerings, and top-tier event experiences. Voted on by meeting professionals and judged by a panel of industry experts, this recognition highlights Hard Rock’s unique ability to deliver unforgettable event performances.
The Breakout program at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives elevates meetings beyond the ordinary, offering creative team-building activities such as Sound of Your Stay®, which allows participants to craft their own soundtracks, and Rock Om®, a blend of music and wellness. With a bold approach to corporate events, the hotel features 1,300 square meters of versatile indoor and outdoor spaces, including the CROSSROADS Event Hall, a function lawn, and a poolside terrace, making it an ideal location for gatherings of any size.
Focusing on delivering experiences that inspire and engage, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has set a new standard for meetings in a tropical paradise. Whether it’s high-energy brainstorming sessions or elegant evening receptions, the Breakout team ensures every event is expertly executed. Through the hotel’s signature music-infused experiences and cutting-edge facilities, Hard Rock transforms each event into a unique production.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, expressed pride in the award, stating, “This recognition highlights the dedication of our Breakout team, whose creativity and passion ensure that every meeting becomes an event to remember. Our goal has always been to deliver legendary events that make a lasting impact, and this award reinforces our commitment to providing unmatched service and unforgettable experiences for our clients.”
The Stella Awards honour excellence across key segments of the meetings and events industry, including hotels, convention and conference centres, airlines, cruise lines, and Destination Management Organisations. This year’s winners, chosen from more than 8,000 votes and 1,001 nominations, exemplify overall excellence, superb food and beverage offerings, professionalism, sustainability initiatives, and other critical aspects of the event experience.
Final push for votes: Maldives competes for top honours at World Travel Awards 2024
With just three days remaining to vote in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, the Maldives is encouraging travelers, industry professionals, and the local and global community to show their support for its leading position in the global tourism industry. The Maldives has been nominated for six prestigious WTA awards, including the highly sought-after title of World’s Leading Destination 2024. Additionally, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) is competing for the title of World’s Leading Tourist Board 2024.
Voting is open until October 20, 2024, and support can play a crucial role in helping the Maldives secure these distinguished awards. By casting a vote, individuals are not only recognising the Maldives’ exceptional achievements but also contributing to its continued growth and prominence as a top travel destination.
To vote for the Maldives, please visit the following links:
Fushifaru Maldives earns top honours at Condé Nast and LUXE Global Awards
Fushifaru Maldives, a renowned boutique resort in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading luxury destinations, following a string of prestigious awards. These recognitions highlight the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled hospitality, unique experiences, and a deep connection to the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Among its most notable achievements is the highly coveted Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award, a global recognition that reflects the exceptional guest experiences consistently delivered at Fushifaru, placing the resort among the world’s finest.
Fushifaru also celebrated remarkable success at the LUXE Global Awards, earning multiple titles that solidify its leadership in luxury hospitality. The resort was honoured both regionally and globally, with titles such as ‘Best Authentic Experience Hotel’ at a regional level and ‘Best Luxury Boutique Resort’ on the global stage.
“These accolades celebrate Fushifaru’s seamless fusion of Maldivian culture and outstanding hospitality, providing guests with an unforgettable boutique experience while delivering the highest standards of personalised service,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Being recognised on a global level is truly an honour.”
The resort’s wellness sanctuary, Heylhi Spa, was also lauded at the LUXE Global Awards, receiving two continent-wide honours: ‘Best Luxury Resort Spa’ and ‘Best Luxury Private Island Spa’. These awards underscore Heylhi Spa’s excellence in wellness, from its peaceful, rejuvenating atmosphere to its exceptional treatments designed for ultimate relaxation. Fushifaru has become a top destination for those seeking a world-class wellness experience.
Additionally, Raakani Fine Dining Restaurant, one of Fushifaru’s signature culinary offerings, received global recognition by winning the title of ‘Best Luxury Beachside Restaurant’. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and idyllic beachfront location, Raakani continues to delight guests with dishes that artfully blend international and local flavours.
This recognition further establishes Raakani as a world-class dining destination, where every meal is a celebration of flavour and creativity, framed by the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
From award-winning dining and an acclaimed spa to its unwavering commitment to personalised service, Fushifaru Maldives ensures each guest enjoys a perfect blend of luxury, intimacy, and natural beauty. As the resort celebrates these distinguished accolades, it remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is truly unique and unforgettable.
Niyama Private Islands named one of the best by Condé Nast Traveler
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has once again been recognised for its uniqueness, exclusivity, and laid-back luxury, being named one of the ‘Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ at this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
Set against the incomparable beauty of the Maldives, Niyama Private Islands offers a seductive and unique blend of luxury and adventure. Beyond its world-class accommodations, culinary offerings, and spa experiences, it provides an escape into the surreal across its twin islands, Chill and Play. Guests are invited to craft their own extraordinary experiences, from frolicking in the treetops to partying underwater, and zooming across the ocean with a Seabob, jetpacking, and surfing just offshore.
This award reflects Niyama’s dedication to creating unforgettable memories for its guests through bespoke services and thoughtful touches that exceed the expectations of even the most discerning travelers.
General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy expressed the team’s gratitude, stating, “We are deeply honoured to receive this accolade from the esteemed readers of Condé Nast Traveler. It is recognition of our constant striving for excellence and our commitment to providing guests with uniquely crafted experiences. We thank the readers, our guests, partners, and our Niyama family for their unwavering support. And we promise to continue to elevate every stay with us, making each even more memorable than the last.”
