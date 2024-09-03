Awards
Heritance Aarah wins TTM 2024 award for best all-inclusive resort
Heritance Aarah has once again set the bar high, taking home the coveted ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort’ award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) 2024 Awards. This victory cements Heritance Aarah’s status as a trailblazer in luxury hospitality, showcasing the resort’s commitment to delivering next-level experiences with its cutting-edge Premium All-Inclusive offering.
Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a destination that redefines the concept of all-inclusive luxury. With its Premium All-Inclusive package, guests are treated to a curated selection of world-class amenities designed to create the ultimate Maldivian getaway. Imagine all-day gourmet dining across seven exceptional restaurants, each offering a unique culinary journey, paired with the finest international wines and spirits at five distinct bars.
Step into a world where your dining experience is a global adventure, whether it’s savouring the vibrant flavours of Tokyo and Bangkok street food, indulging in sophisticated Mediterranean and French-inspired dishes, or relishing fusion creations that marry Sri Lankan and Maldivian tastes. With over 80 premium spirits, 150 beverages, and a signature cocktail list boasting more than 30 unique concoctions, every meal is an event in itself.
But the Heritance Aarah experience doesn’t stop at the plate. The resort takes a holistic approach to luxury, offering a mix of wellness and adventure that caters to every kind of traveler. Unwind at the IASO Medi Spa, where rejuvenating treatments harmonise body and mind, or dive into the vibrant marine world with snorkelling and diving adventures. And when it’s time to explore, the resort’s countless activities, from dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and cultural excursions, ensure there’s never a dull moment.
Heritance Aarah is not just another resort in the Maldives; it’s an elevated experience that blends comfort, culture, and creativity. This latest accolade from TTM 2024 only reinforces the resort’s reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate Premium All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins best culinary award at TTM Awards 2024
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious Best Culinary Award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience that seamlessly integrates innovative cuisine with the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives.
The TTM Awards, a leading event in the Maldives’ tourism calendar, celebrate excellence across the hospitality industry. Winning the Best Culinary Award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of the culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, who continually strive to deliver authentic and remarkable dining experience for its guests.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which recognises the hard work and creativity of our culinary team,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “Our mission has always been to creating exceptional dining experiences that resonate with our guests, and this award reaffirms our commitment to culinary excellence.”
The resort features a variety of dining options, from all-day beach restaurant, Aailaa , Italian restaurant by the pool at Fiamma or guest can spice up their day at the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi to the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi and Shio and , each presenting the finest local and international flavours. The award-winning culinary team is dedicated to sourcing the freshest ingredients, many from the resort’s own JW Garden, to craft dishes that are both inventive and true to the essence of the Maldives.
This award further solidifies JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s position as a premier destination for luxury travellers seeking both mindfulness and world-class culinary experiences.
Ayada Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024 with ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ title
Ayada Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade reaffirms Ayada’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled natural beauty, world-class luxury, and unforgettable experiences to guests from around the globe.
Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives offers a stunning blend of white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery. This award highlights the resort’s dedication to preserving and enhancing its natural surroundings, creating a sanctuary that not only delights the eye but also nourishes the soul.
Ayada Maldives has not only captured the hearts of its guests but has also established one of the most engaged social media presences in the industry. Now sharing it’s picturesque beauty with over 700k followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The resort’s captivating visuals and interactive content resonate with a global audience, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Ayada Maldives and its surroundings.
The TTM Awards are among the most esteemed recognitions in the Maldivian tourism industry, celebrating excellence and innovation across various sectors. Winning the ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ award solidifies Ayada Maldives as a leading destination for travellers seeking natural beauty and luxurious indulgence.
Ayada Maldives is a luxury resort situated in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, offering a quintessential Maldivian retreat. Featuring a selection of luxurious villas and suites, world-class dining options, and an array of recreational activities, Ayada Maldives provides a truly personalised experience for every guest. Recognised globally for its stunning natural beauty, outstanding hospitality, and vibrant social media presence, Ayada Maldives continues to set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Hideaway Beach Resort honoured with TTM Editor’s Choice Best Resort for Sports & Fitness
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious “Editor’s Choice: Best Resort for Sports & Fitness” by the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards. This accolade is a testament to our commitment to offering an unparalleled range of activities that combine luxury, exclusivity, and fitness within the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Hideaway stands out as a private sanctuary for those who seek an active, health-conscious lifestyle while enjoying the pinnacle of luxury. The resort’s location on the crescent-shaped island provides the perfect backdrop for a variety of fitness and sports activities, both on land and at sea.
Guests can engage in a range of land-based activities that cater to all fitness levels. The resort boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre and tennis courts. The recently renovated gym comes with modern equipment, a private room for Zumba or yoga and experienced instructors for any queries. The tennis courts, set against the exquisite turquoise lagoons have proven to be an ideal spot for tennis lovers, both beginners and advanced players. With expert instructors guiding or to play a match or two with, these courts have seen professional tennis players conducting workshops or playing a competitive match or two.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, Hideaway offers an incredible golf putting green, where guests can experience a unique game on a tropical island. If this proves a little challenging, guests are welcome to join in on the golf simulator to practice a couple of rounds indoors before stepping on to the grass. Professional instructors are available to lend a helping hand and assist in anyway possible.
For those looking to combine fitness with adventure, cycling and jogging trails offer the perfect opportunity to explore the lush tropical landscape while staying active. Hideaway also offers beach volleyball, table tennis, and indoor badminton, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy.
The crystal-clear waters surrounding our island offer a playground for water sports enthusiasts. Guests can experience the thrill of windsurfing, paddleboarding, and jet skiing, or explore the unique underwater world with our snorkelling and diving excursions. Because of the remote location of Hideaway, underwater experiences can be a unique, once in a life time opportunity as rare marine animals such as guitar sharks are spotted on our dives.
Catamaran sailing and private yacht charters provide a unique way to combine luxury with an active lifestyle, allowing guests to explore the vibrant marine life of the Maldives.
What truly sets Hideaway apart is its commitment to exclusivity and luxury. With 110 villas spread across an expansive island, guests enjoy unparalleled privacy and space, making it the ideal setting for a personalised fitness and wellness retreat. Each villa is designed with relaxation and rejuvenation in mind, offering private pools, direct beach access, and stunning ocean views. The vastness of the island, and the thick vegetation within, guests tend to feel like they are on a private island, away from the rest of the world.
Hideaway believes that true wellness is a holistic experience. In addition to sports and fitness offerings, guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Hideaway Spa. Wellness programmes, including yoga and meditation sessions, are designed to complement the physical activities, ensuring that guests leave feeling refreshed and revitalised. The resort offers multiple wellness practitioners throughout the years, to conduct special sessions such as sound baths, healing and multiple therapies for our guests.
This award from TTM is a recognition of Hideaway’s dedication to providing an exceptional sports and fitness experience in a luxurious, exclusive setting. The resort invites guests and fitness enthusiasts to discover why Hideaway is the ultimate destination for those seeking both adventure and tranquility in the heart of the Maldives.
