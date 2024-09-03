News
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct flights to Maldives for first time in history
Azerbaijan Airlines is launching direct flights from Baku to the Maldives, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s history. This new route offers passengers a gateway to one of the most picturesque corners of the world.
The airline’s first flight from Baku to Male, the capital of the Maldives, is scheduled for November 8th. Starting from that date, flights will be operated twice a week — on Fridays and Sundays.
This direct flight greatly reduces travel time, eliminating the inconvenience of layovers. It’s the perfect option for those who value their time and comfort.
Tickets can be booked on the airline’s official website, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.
Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins best culinary award at TTM Awards 2024
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious Best Culinary Award at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience that seamlessly integrates innovative cuisine with the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives.
The TTM Awards, a leading event in the Maldives’ tourism calendar, celebrate excellence across the hospitality industry. Winning the Best Culinary Award is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of the culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, who continually strive to deliver authentic and remarkable dining experience for its guests.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this award, which recognises the hard work and creativity of our culinary team,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “Our mission has always been to creating exceptional dining experiences that resonate with our guests, and this award reaffirms our commitment to culinary excellence.”
The resort features a variety of dining options, from all-day beach restaurant, Aailaa , Italian restaurant by the pool at Fiamma or guest can spice up their day at the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi to the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi and Shio and , each presenting the finest local and international flavours. The award-winning culinary team is dedicated to sourcing the freshest ingredients, many from the resort’s own JW Garden, to craft dishes that are both inventive and true to the essence of the Maldives.
This award further solidifies JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s position as a premier destination for luxury travellers seeking both mindfulness and world-class culinary experiences.
Awards
Ayada Maldives triumphs at TTM Awards 2024 with ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ title
Ayada Maldives has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ at the Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards 2024. This accolade reaffirms Ayada’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled natural beauty, world-class luxury, and unforgettable experiences to guests from around the globe.
Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives offers a stunning blend of white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery. This award highlights the resort’s dedication to preserving and enhancing its natural surroundings, creating a sanctuary that not only delights the eye but also nourishes the soul.
Ayada Maldives has not only captured the hearts of its guests but has also established one of the most engaged social media presences in the industry. Now sharing it’s picturesque beauty with over 700k followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The resort’s captivating visuals and interactive content resonate with a global audience, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Ayada Maldives and its surroundings.
The TTM Awards are among the most esteemed recognitions in the Maldivian tourism industry, celebrating excellence and innovation across various sectors. Winning the ‘Most Picturesque Resort’ award solidifies Ayada Maldives as a leading destination for travellers seeking natural beauty and luxurious indulgence.
Ayada Maldives is a luxury resort situated in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, offering a quintessential Maldivian retreat. Featuring a selection of luxurious villas and suites, world-class dining options, and an array of recreational activities, Ayada Maldives provides a truly personalised experience for every guest. Recognised globally for its stunning natural beauty, outstanding hospitality, and vibrant social media presence, Ayada Maldives continues to set the standard for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Food
Fusion of culinary art and mixology: The Nautilus Maldives to host Chef Pietro Catalano
From November 23rd to 25th 2024, The Nautilus Maldives invites its guests to experience an extraordinary fusion of fine dining and masterful mixology, led by uber-creative and visionary Chef Pietro Catalano from Switzerland’s renowned CAAA restaurant by Pietro Catalano. CAAA is a unique tale of family, passion, and exceptional taste.
Exploring Maldivian Tuna: From Ocean to Fine Dining
The event centres on the rich legacy of Maldivian tuna fisheries, which are integral to the local economy and culture. The Maldives is recognised for its commitment to sustainable fishing practices, particularly through its pole-and-line tuna fisheries, which are considered a global standard for responsible fishing. Chef Pietro will craft a menu that not only celebrates the exquisite ingredient tuna but also raises awareness about the environmental challenges associated with overfishing and the importance of sustainable consumption. Over two nights at Zeytoun, guests will embark on a culinary journey with two distinct menus that celebrate yellowfin tuna, where each dish is crafted to elevate this premium ingredient into a gourmet experience.
Chef Pietro commented on the collaboration: “The exceptional quality of Maldivian yellowfin tuna, celebrated for its rich flavour, firm texture, and versatility, has always been a source of inspiration and a catalyst for my creativity. Its adaptability allows endless possibilities for culinary expression, enabling me to showcase my creativity from a simple, elegant preparations to highly refined techniques. At CAAA, we love to work with finest produce and prioritise sustainable suppliers to create exceptional dishes that reflect our commitment to both quality and ethical practices. The sustainably fished tuna from the Maldives helps me to add ethical value to my creations and perfectly aligns with The Nautilus’s focus on providing guests with ingredients that are not only nutritionally valuable but also sourced responsibly. Tuna, being a rich source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals, is such a precious ingredient.”
Sustainable Mixology: Zero-Waste Cocktails infused with Global Flavours and Sounds
The trio, led by Chef Pietro’s culinary expertise and joined by Elena Catalano and Sommelier Stefania Catalano, will curate a bespoke cocktail menu that complements the featured dishes. Their innovative approach to mixology, grounded in zero-waste techniques, draws on influences from the Mediterranean, Alpine, and Maldivian regions. Guests will also indulge in signature cocktails and gourmet snacks at the exclusive Nautilus Rising beach pop-up.
Pietro Addis, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, shares his excitement: “We are pleased to welcome Chef Pietro Catalano and the core team of CAAA by Pietro Catalano for this special event under our Art of Bohemia hallmark. It’s a unique opportunity for our guests to experience a distinctive blend of culinary and mixology artistry in a setting that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship at its finest.”
Event Details:
- Date: 23-25 November 2024
- Location: The Nautilus Maldives
To indulge in an artistic culinary fusion, visit the resort’s website here. For further information or to book your stay, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Bandos Maldives named ‘Best Dive Resort’ at TTM 2024
-
Food1 week ago
Heritance Aarah: Dive into Maldives’ iconic floating breakfast trend
-
News1 week ago
The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives unveils jam-packed Golden Week programme
-
Awards1 week ago
JA Manafaru named Best All-Inclusive Resort at TTM Awards 2024
-
Awards6 days ago
Avani+Fares Maldives: A dive paradise in Baa Atoll
-
News1 week ago
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives joins Hyatt Elevate programme: Empowering employees to reach new heights
-
Awards1 week ago
OBLU SELECT Lobigili’s Only BLU recognised with Editor’s Choice for Best Restaurant at TTM 2024
-
Awards6 days ago
Siyam World Maldives scores double win at TTM Awards 2024