News
Bangkok Airways resumes flights to Maldives
Bangkok Airways has announced the reinstatement of its flights connecting Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to the Maldives, marking a significant return to this popular international route. The airline’s decision to recommence operations comes after an unexpected suspension of services earlier this year, leaving travelers surprised and inconvenienced.
Bangkok Airways abruptly ceased its flights to the Maldives on May 21, 2023, catching both passengers and travel agents off guard.
Service details, including the promotional roundtrip fare of USD 472, have been made available on Bangkok Airways’ official Facebook page. This promotional fare is applicable for bookings made before September 30, 2023, with the travel period extending until December 31, 2023.
The airline’s schedule will encompass four weekly flights, departing from Bangkok on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight PG711 is scheduled to take off from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 09:20, reaching Velana International Airport (MLE) in Male by 11:45. On the return journey, flight PG712 will depart from MLE at 12:40, landing back at BKK by 19:20.
At present, AirAsia holds the distinction of being the exclusive airline providing direct flights from Bangkok to the Maldives. With the reentry of Bangkok Airways into the market, travelers can expect heightened competition, potentially leading to improved services and more competitive pricing.
Fitness
Get fit in paradise with celebrity trainer Shaun Staffordat Niyama Private Islands Maldives’ Fitness x Wellness Week
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is introducing its first-ever Fitness x Wellness Week from the 11th-18th November 2023. The retreat will be hosted by resident Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath and two-time World Fitness Champion and celebrity trainer Shaun Stafford.
Niyama’s inaugural Fitness x Wellness Week offers the perfect balance of working hard and playing harder, along with training and recovery. Whether guests are a fitness fanatic or a first timer, the programme promises to push everyone to attain their personal best with confidence. all while having fun.
Niyama’s twin islands, Play and Chill are the ideal setting for such a retreat with its long stretches of beach to jog; perfect waters to swim, ski board, surf or sail; a flood-lit tennis court and PUMP, the gym with a view to inspire and all the equipment needed for a next-level workout.
Each day of the retreat begins with a group workout led by Shaun Stafford. Shaun is a two time World Fitness Champion, celebrity trainer, social media influencer and a pro fitness model. He founded City Athletic in London and regularly tours the world hosting exclusive fitness retreats.
During the retreat, guests will benefit from one-on-one consulting and one-on-one coaching with Shaun, who will draw up a personalised six-week training programme which incorporates weight, strength and circuit training based on one’s goals for them to continue with back at home. They will also consult with Ayurvedic doctor Kannan Nettath, who, based on the results of their epigenetic test, as well as their doshas, will advise simple lifestyle changes to adopt for optimal health and wellness.
Downtime includes a whole day of recovery with snorkelling, spa treatments and a movie under the stars. Throughout the retreat, guests can also enjoy unlimited use of the spa’s hydrotherapy circuits or a Vitamin Therapy with Beverly Hills Vitamin Therapy, mingling over cocktails on the beach, and 3 course menu dinner in a modern fine dining located half a kilometre from shore at Edge or deep in the jungle by firelight at Tribal.
The Fitness x Wellness Week health package excluding room is priced at USD $2,711net per person and is open to a maximum of 10 participants, with bookings required by 4 November 2023. There is also a programme for accompanying partners who wish to relax only priced at USD $483net per person.
For more information or reservations, visit www.niyama.com/en/offers/fitness-and-wellness-week-with-shaun-stafford or email reservations@niyama.com
Action
Joel Parkinson opens Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy in style
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy kicked off in fine fashion at flawless four-foot Sultans this morning, with single-fin surfboards the order of the day at the world’s most luxurious surfing event. “Look at this, it’s incredible!” said Adriano de Souza as he saw the empty lineup for the first time. “Just to be in this contest is a blessing, but with waves like this too? Wow!”
At day’s end 2015 world champion De Souza finished runner-up in the single fin division to 2012 world champ Joel Parkinson, who as a previous Surfing Champions Trophy competitor looked comfortable both at Sultans, and with the format. The Surfing Champions Trophy sees competitors battle it out in single fin, twin fin and thruster divisions. Start times are staggered from oldest to youngest and in 2023 Joel Parkinson will surf 31-minute heats while Adriano de Souza will enter the water at the 28-minute mark, Mason Ho a minute later, Coco Ho and Hood Ahmed a minute after that, while Conner Coffin joins the field at the 25-minute mark.
“Today was firing!” said Parkinson. “It’s amazing to be back here. I feel like I’ve put a lot of time into my single fin surfing these past few years. Hopefully I can be as competitive in the next rounds but once the boards get a little more high-performance I think my surfing might get left behind.”
De Souza started the day with a win over Hawaiian surfer Coco Ho and local wildcard Hood “Hoobs” Ahmed, who unlocked plenty of opportunities on his backhand. While De Souza needed the first half of his first heat to adjust to his equipment, once things clicked he engaged contest animal mode, finding barrels and aggressively attacking the lip to comfortably advance with a 15.50 two wave total.
Ho quickly found her groove atop an XOCOCO single-fin, one of many offerings from the new surfboard brand she has founded with shaper Matt Parker. “It’s about time surfboards were designed for women,”
said Ho, “and that doesn’t just mean ‘shrink it and pink it’, that means making boards that actually work.” Ho’s words rang true, the tubes she weaved through the course of the rounds the ultimate proof of concept.
In the second heat of the day Parkinson came up against Ho’s brother, renowned Hawaiian freesurfer Mason Ho, and Californian style master Conner Coffin, who only recently announced his retirement from WSL competition. “I’m new to this,” laughed Coffin, “so I thought I’d better get over here and let Joel show me how it’s done!”
Parkinson did just that, blazing through the opening rounds with a pair of eight-point rides to take the win. The Surfing Champions Trophy came alive at the 15-minute mark of the affair with a four-foot set broadsiding the Sultans reef and rousing the early morning crowd in the channel. Parkinson, already sitting on an 8.5 opener, pulled into a long, deep tube, backed up by a series of trademark carves on the first wave of the exchange. Coffin let his rails sing on the second, before Ho wrangled the foamball on the third. As the judges went to work another three waves turned inside out and spat into an empty channel. With minutes to go Mason found another gem, navigating a long tube to kick out in the channel with the 7.3 he needed to relegate Coffin to third place safely secured.
In the first semi-final Ho and De Souza went back and forth exchanging exquisitely ridden barrels and vicious carves from start to finish. While Ho threaded the best wave of the heat to lock in an eight after bowing to the Gods while kicking out, Adriano’s mixture of turns and tubes saw him advance with a pair of sevens.
The second semi saw Parkinson put on a tube riding clinic. The opener, a barrel sandwiched between trademark swoops earned him a 6.5 before Ho had entered the lineup. Once she did, Ho sat and played the waiting game while Parkinson went to work under priority, a 7.5 for a smaller yet hollower inside drainer putting plenty of pressure on the Hawaiian. Ho’s opener was a long, deep tube that she just missed the finish of, leaving a huge score behind as she got a little high and cartwheeled away.
Parkinson’s technical takeoff skills then earned him an 8.1 for a deep drainer that he threaded from the moment he found his feet. On the wave behind, with Parkinson looking straight into it, Ho again flew threw a huge tube, before again getting clamped.
The last set of the encounter saw Parkinson take off deep on a boat wake-ribbed wave, come from behind the peak and thread the pit to perfection. This resulted in the best wave score of the day, a 9.27, and a front row seat as Ho threw peace signs in the tube on the wave behind, her never-in-doubt exit earning her a 7.1 and plaudits from her opponent, and the channel. “I saw that barrel from the boat!” said de Souza, “It was insane, so good.”
In the all-world champion final, Parkinson (2012) took on De Souza (2012), though the three-minute head start for the elder statesman from Queensland amounted to nothing when the ocean went flat for the duration. After a slow start Parko got the ball rolling with a wider wave that didn’t look like much off the bat, but ended up a 6.43 as it grew down the line and let Parkinson sink his JS single fin into a series of strong turns. De Souza replied with a big set that offered no wall after an impressive drop, and he quickly aborted the mission to regain priority.
Parkinson took up residency on the wider peak while de Souza stationed himself at the top off the lineup. The contrasting tactics were on full display on the next set, de Souza taking off deep and reaping little reward, while Parkinson threaded a deep tube to perfection for a 9.07 and a handsome lead. With Adriano needing two fresh scores tube-pig Parkinson went to work burying his snout in every barrel that dared rear its head, occasionally paying a visit to the open face for a turn or two. Adriano found a late consolation 8.43, for a series of wild hacks, but to the victor go the spoils and Parkinson took out the single fin division to light up day one with his Cheshire Cat grin.
“A win is the best way to kick off the working vacation, isn’t it?” laughed Parkinson. “I’m really looking forward to enjoying the afternoon, and doing it all over again tomorrow. You beauty!”
The Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy runs from August 21-28. The forecast looks good for the rest of the week so stay tuned for more updates when competition resumes with the twin fin division.
Single Fin Division Results:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS)
- Adriano de Souza (BRA)
- Coco Ho (HAW) equal with Mason Ho (HAW)
- Conner Coffin (USA) equal with Hood Ahmed (MDV)
2023 FS Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy Leaderboard:
- Joel Parkinson (AUS) 1000pts
- Adriano de Souza (BRA) 900pts
- Coco Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Mason Ho (HAW) 800pts
- Hood Ahmed (MDV) 700pts
- Conner Coffin (USA) 700pts
News
21 ambitious Maldivians set sail for new adventures with Four Seasons Explorer to Palau
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives takes an international approach to employee career development
Four Seasons Resorts Maldives held a special ceremony on August 22 to mark the send-off of 21 adventurous Maldivians who were preparing to advance their hospitality careers in Palau. Heralding a new chapter for the floating luxury ‘resort’, Four Seasons Explorer set sail for the western Pacific island nation at the end of the month, with these young Maldivians joining the crew as part of ongoing employee initiatives by Four Seasons Resorts Maldives.
The ceremony was attended by guest of honour, His Excellency Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Maldives. He shared inspiring words with the attendees, saying, “Embrace the opportunities that lie beyond the horizon, for it is through venturing into the unknown that we truly discover our potential. As you embark on this journey to advance your hospitality careers in Palau, remember that every experience is a stepping stone towards greatness.”
Gathered from across various departments at both resorts of Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru including F&B, Dive, Recreation and Transport, each of the 21 hospitality heroes has shown not only ambition and talent but a warm willingness to add international experience to their career development.
“It’s important to us to celebrate the ambitions of our adventurous colleagues as they head into the magic of one of the world’s last remaining natural frontiers,” comments Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President & General Manager at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru. “We’re delighted to be able to give them the opportunity to enhance their careers in this way as they immerse themselves in heartfelt hospitality in a truly incredible environment.”
The hospitality initiative is part of a wider collaboration between the two island nations with the aim of broadening horizons for their young people. The Ministry of Tourism of Maldives was pleased to welcome Palauan apprentices to be trained in Four Seasons hospitality at Landaa Giraavaru, while Palau is looking forward to showing the Maldivian youngsters their customary island warmth as they learn new skills in stunning surrounds.
Hidden in a remote part of the Pacific, Palau is an untouched wilderness of over 340 emerald islands, half a million square kilometres (193,000 square miles) of protected marine territory, and a 4,000-year-old culture. 39-metre (128 foot) luxury catamaran, Four Seasons Explorer combines three decks, 10 staterooms, a PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, restaurant, bar, lounge, library and more with a dedicated team ready to create unforgettable experiences.
