Lifestyle
Maldives: The new haven for over-55 travelers
The Maldives has solidified its position as a premier destination for international travelers over the age of 55, with a staggering 257% increase in popularity in 2025, according to a recent report by Women’s Weekly. This tropical paradise, renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Why the Maldives?
Several factors contribute to the Maldives’ appeal to older travelers:
- Serene Environment: The islands’ tranquil atmosphere, far removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, provides an ideal escape for those seeking peace and quiet.
- Luxurious Accommodations: The Maldives boasts a wide range of luxurious resorts, offering world-class amenities and personalized services to cater to the needs of discerning travelers.
- Diverse Wellness Offerings: From yoga and meditation to spa treatments and Ayurvedic therapies, the Maldives offers a plethora of wellness activities to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.
- Unique Experiences: Snorkeling, diving, and fishing excursions provide opportunities to explore the vibrant marine life and stunning coral reefs.
- Cultural Immersion: Visitors can delve into the rich Maldivian culture by visiting local islands, experiencing traditional Maldivian cuisine, and engaging with the warm and friendly locals.
A Sustainable Future
The Maldives is committed to sustainable tourism, ensuring the preservation of its pristine environment for future generations. The country’s focus on eco-friendly practices and responsible tourism initiatives makes it an attractive destination for conscious travelers.
As travel trends continue to evolve, the Maldives is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for unique and authentic experiences. With its stunning natural beauty, world-class hospitality, and commitment to sustainability, the Maldives is set to remain a top choice for discerning travelers of all ages.
Lifestyle
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives
Indian cricket star Suresh Raina recently celebrated his birthday in style at Cocoon Maldives, a luxury resort nestled in the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The former Indian cricketer, who is renowned for his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket, shared his birthday moments with fans on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and wishes.
“I’m completely overwhelmed with gratitude! I just wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for the amazing birthday wishes! Your kind words & messages truly made my special day unforgettable. I feel so loved and grateful for the incredible people in my life. Thank you again for being part of my journey and for making my birthday so memorable! #thanks #blessed @cocoonmaldives, @thecocooncollection. #cocoonmaldives, #thecocooncollection, #tawifacilities,” Raina captioned his post.
Suresh Raina is a household name in Indian cricket, known for his explosive batting and exceptional fielding. A left-handed middle-order batsman, Raina has represented India in all formats of the game, making significant contributions during his career. He was a vital part of India’s 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team and remains one of the top run-scorers in the IPL, where he played a key role for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Raina retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to be a beloved figure in the cricketing world, engaging in philanthropic work and business ventures.
Cocoon Maldives, part of The Cocoon Collection, is a five-star luxury resort that offers a seamless blend of Italian design and Maldivian hospitality. Located on Ookolhufinolhu Island, the resort is known for its contemporary interiors, world-class amenities, and stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can indulge in an array of activities, from diving and snorkeling in vibrant coral reefs to relaxing at the award-winning spa or savoring gourmet cuisine at one of the resort’s exquisite restaurants.
The resort is a popular destination for celebrities and travelers seeking tranquility and luxury, making it a fitting choice for Suresh Raina’s birthday celebration. With its serene ambiance and exceptional service, Cocoon Maldives provided the perfect backdrop for the cricket star’s special day.
Raina’s Instagram post quickly garnered attention from fans and followers, with many expressing admiration for the picturesque setting and sending their best wishes to the cricketer. His celebration at Cocoon Maldives is yet another example of the Maldives’ growing reputation as a premier destination for luxury travel and celebrity getaways.
Action
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships
Canareef Resort Maldives achieved a historic milestone by hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress 2024, a prestigious event that enhanced both the resort’s reputation and the Maldives’ prominence in international sports.
From November 5th to 11th, 2024, over 450 athletes and delegates from 41 countries gathered at Canareef Resort to compete in one of the year’s most significant bodybuilding events. The resort’s exclusive villas, lush tropical surroundings, and turquoise lagoons created an ideal setting for the competition, while its exceptional hospitality contributed significantly to the event’s success.
The championships’ opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Lawrence Leow, Chairman and CEO of Crescendas Group (owner of Canareef Resort Maldives), the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Munu Mahawar, and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Maldives, H.E. Ranga Goonawardena. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and Canareef’s commitment to delivering a memorable experience.
The event schedule included key moments that highlighted its significance:
- November 1-5: Arrival of Executive Council members, Sub-Committee Members, teams, delegates, and officials.
- November 6: Team Managers’ and Judges’ meetings, the WBPF Executive Council discussions, and the WBPF Electoral Congress.
- November 8/9: The Opening Ceremony marked the official start of the championships, drawing significant attention from audiences and media.
- November 10: The championships concluded with the Closing Ceremony and Final Prize Distribution, celebrating athletes’ achievements.
The Maldives National Bodybuilding Team delivered an impressive performance, winning three medals: two Gold and one Silver. Key highlights included:
- Shaheen Ibrahim Didi: Gold in Men’s Bodybuilding 55 Kg.
- Azneen Rashad: Gold in Sports Physique 170 cm.
- Yoosuf Ayaan Rizvee: Silver in Junior Men’s Bodybuilding up to 75 Kg.
Other notable performances included top placements by Mohamed Nahyan Khan, Shaalu Ibrahim, Abdulla Ahsan, and Ismail Shuau Abdulla in their respective categories.
In the team rankings, India won the Men’s Team Championship, Vietnam secured the Women’s Team Championship, and Saravanan Mani of India was named Overall Champion.
Datuk Paul Chua, President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, commended the event’s success and the resort’s warm hospitality. He remarked on the beauty of the island and expressed enthusiasm about returning to Canareef, even outside of championship events.
Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasising its positive impact on Addu and the southern Maldives. Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, AGM, lauded the teamwork and resilience that contributed to the event’s success.
Hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress has firmly established Canareef Resort Maldives as a premier venue for international sports events. This accomplishment not only highlights the resort’s capabilities but also reinforces its status as a destination where luxury, hospitality, and world-class events converge.
Looking forward, Canareef Resort remains committed to hosting significant global events and welcoming guests to experience its unparalleled beauty, tranquility, and hospitality.
Lifestyle
Hina Khan finds serenity at Joy Island Maldives
Renowned Indian actress Hina Khan recently embarked on a serene escape to the idyllic Joy Island Maldives. The actress, known for her captivating performances, shared glimpses of her luxurious holiday on her Instagram account, leaving her fans mesmerized.
Hina’s posts showcased the island’s pristine beauty and her own blissful moments. She captioned one post, “There she goes again 🤩 Spreading JOY at @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Another post featuring a stunning dolphin encounter read, “Just as all the children in my family find comfort in my lap, I find it in the depth of the ocean and it seems that the dolphins agree with me 😬 What a show.. 🐬 Best Best dolphin cruise ever at @joyislandmaldives.”
Hina’s love for the ocean was evident in a video showcasing her snorkeling experience from her Water Villa. She expressed her deep connection with the sea, writing, “This is where I belong, the ocean Humbles me 🙏🏻 #soulsoothing #waterbaby #oceanlover #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit3d.”
Sharing more photos from her island adventure, Hina emphasized the transformative power of such experiences. She wrote, “It’s not about the number of Days we Live in Paradise but about what We Become after we do .. @joyislandmaldives @thecocooncollection #joyislandmaldives #thecocooncollection.”
Hina Khan’s captivating posts have inspired many to consider Joy Island Maldives as their next dream destination. The island’s luxurious accommodations, breathtaking natural beauty, and thrilling water activities offer the perfect escape for those seeking tranquility and adventure.
