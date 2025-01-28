Indulge in castaway romance at Sirru Fen Fushi this Valentine’s Day

Sirru Fen Fushi, the Private Lagoon Resort and celebrated member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, is inviting couples to leave the everyday behind and enjoy an unforgettable castaway adventure this February, as it sets the scene for enchanting Valentine’s escapes.

Nestled amid the sparkling seas of the Maldives’ Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi is a sanctuary of luxury, serenity and sustainability where loved ones can unwind together, surrounded by the beauty of nature. With a choice of thatched pool villas, either nestled on the soft, sandy beach, within the lush jungle or perched over the crystal-clear lagoon, sweethearts can connect with each other complete privacy.

Within this tropical oasis, an amazing array of activities await, on land and at sea. For the ultimate castaway experience, Sirru Fen Fushi’s Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion will escort couples to a pristine sandbank, reserved exclusively for them for the duration of their booking, where a personal chef

will prepare a magical BBQ dinner, with a selection of meats and seafood served alongside a bottle of Champagne and unlimited beer and soft drinks. As barefoot bliss meets adventure, this creates the perfect opportunity to pop the question or simply rekindle the flames of love. A private butler is on hand to respond to every whim or wish. This experience is also possible on board Sirru Fen Fushi’s private luxury yacht for an even more special occasion.

Active couples can feel the spray of the ocean waves with paddle-boarding and kayaking, uncover the vibrant underwater world with snorkelling or diving, and explore The Coralarium, the world’s first tidal art exhibition and interactive sculpture that highlights the importance of marine conservation. Eco-conscious wildlife encounters can be enjoyed with a Dolphin Safari, while a Sunset Cruise will let loved ones soak up the stunning Maldivian scenery as the last rays of sun cast a warm glow across the sea – a wonderfully romantic way to end a day of discovery.

After dark, couples can cuddle up and watch a movie under the stars in the cosy ambience of the Jungle Cinema. Or, for a deeply evocative spectacle, guests can simply gaze up and watch the wonders of the universe with a Stargazing evening, either from the comfort of their villa or from the stargazing roof of the resort’s Sustainability Lab.

Chef Girish Sharma, Sirru Fen Fushi’s recently appointed Executive Chef, is inviting guests to elevate their Valentine’s Day dinner to new levels of excellence with a choice of culinary occasions. Having trained at the Michelin three-star Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, Chef Girish is now showcasing his epicurean artistry at five fantastic restaurants, plus curated In-Villa or Destination Dining experiences, including a candlelit table for two under the stars or an island-hopping picnic.

Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, said, “At Sirru Fen Fushi, we understand that for many people, true romance isn’t just about hearts, flowers and chocolates; it is about enjoying shared experiences and making lasting memories. With our beautiful villas, breath-taking scenery and one-of-a-kind activities – including castaway adventures and private island escapes – all woven seamlessly into the natural scenery, we can help every couple deepen their bonds of love and create moments that will be cherished forever.”

The Sirru Fen Fushi Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion is available to all guests and can be booked through the resort. Prices start at USD1,500++ per couple.