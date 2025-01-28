Love
Indulge in castaway romance at Sirru Fen Fushi this Valentine’s Day
Sirru Fen Fushi, the Private Lagoon Resort and celebrated member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, is inviting couples to leave the everyday behind and enjoy an unforgettable castaway adventure this February, as it sets the scene for enchanting Valentine’s escapes.
Nestled amid the sparkling seas of the Maldives’ Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi is a sanctuary of luxury, serenity and sustainability where loved ones can unwind together, surrounded by the beauty of nature. With a choice of thatched pool villas, either nestled on the soft, sandy beach, within the lush jungle or perched over the crystal-clear lagoon, sweethearts can connect with each other complete privacy.
Within this tropical oasis, an amazing array of activities await, on land and at sea. For the ultimate castaway experience, Sirru Fen Fushi’s Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion will escort couples to a pristine sandbank, reserved exclusively for them for the duration of their booking, where a personal chef
will prepare a magical BBQ dinner, with a selection of meats and seafood served alongside a bottle of Champagne and unlimited beer and soft drinks. As barefoot bliss meets adventure, this creates the perfect opportunity to pop the question or simply rekindle the flames of love. A private butler is on hand to respond to every whim or wish. This experience is also possible on board Sirru Fen Fushi’s private luxury yacht for an even more special occasion.
Active couples can feel the spray of the ocean waves with paddle-boarding and kayaking, uncover the vibrant underwater world with snorkelling or diving, and explore The Coralarium, the world’s first tidal art exhibition and interactive sculpture that highlights the importance of marine conservation. Eco-conscious wildlife encounters can be enjoyed with a Dolphin Safari, while a Sunset Cruise will let loved ones soak up the stunning Maldivian scenery as the last rays of sun cast a warm glow across the sea – a wonderfully romantic way to end a day of discovery.
After dark, couples can cuddle up and watch a movie under the stars in the cosy ambience of the Jungle Cinema. Or, for a deeply evocative spectacle, guests can simply gaze up and watch the wonders of the universe with a Stargazing evening, either from the comfort of their villa or from the stargazing roof of the resort’s Sustainability Lab.
Chef Girish Sharma, Sirru Fen Fushi’s recently appointed Executive Chef, is inviting guests to elevate their Valentine’s Day dinner to new levels of excellence with a choice of culinary occasions. Having trained at the Michelin three-star Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London, Chef Girish is now showcasing his epicurean artistry at five fantastic restaurants, plus curated In-Villa or Destination Dining experiences, including a candlelit table for two under the stars or an island-hopping picnic.
Lukasz Prendke, General Manager at Sirru Fen Fushi, said, “At Sirru Fen Fushi, we understand that for many people, true romance isn’t just about hearts, flowers and chocolates; it is about enjoying shared experiences and making lasting memories. With our beautiful villas, breath-taking scenery and one-of-a-kind activities – including castaway adventures and private island escapes – all woven seamlessly into the natural scenery, we can help every couple deepen their bonds of love and create moments that will be cherished forever.”
The Sirru Fen Fushi Finolhu Crusoe Sandbank Excursion is available to all guests and can be booked through the resort. Prices start at USD1,500++ per couple.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live portraits by Jo Bird at Kuramathi Maldives
In February 2025, Kuramathi Maldives will welcome guests to explore the art of live illustration with renowned artist Jo Bird. Recognised for turning memories into treasured keepsakes, Jo will be on the island conducting live portrait sessions for couples and families from 10 to 16 February.
With nearly a decade of expertise in capturing personal style, Jo’s career journey has included studying at Kingston University, representing artists in advertising, and creating live portraits for prestigious brands such as Chanel and Dior, as well as exclusive events hosted by Ralph Lauren and Jo Malone.
This Valentine’s Day, Jo will bring her distinctive talent to the tropical paradise of Kuramathi. Whether guests are celebrating a romantic escape or creating special family moments, her relaxed and conversational approach promises to make the experience as delightful as the portrait itself. In under 30 minutes, she will craft personalised portraits, offering visitors a bespoke memento of their stay – an ideal keepsake to frame and cherish.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their most stylish outfits and get ready to pose—or simply chat—as Jo Bird transforms each holiday moment into a work of art.
Bookings will be available upon arrival. This unique Valentine’s Day experience is not to be missed.
Unforgettable Valentine’s experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives offers couples an idyllic romantic retreat this Valentine’s Day. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches, this exclusive island presents a range of curated experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Guests can begin their celebration with a Valentine’s Breakfast at The Market, featuring a delectable beachfront spread. For those in search of ultimate relaxation, the Varu Spa Double Delight Package provides a soothing 30-minute back massage followed by a refreshing 15-minute head massage, available for $149++ for two. This limited-time offer offers the perfect opportunity to unwind in a serene sanctuary.
The romantic journey continues with a Valentine’s Cocktail Cruise. This 30-minute voyage across the Maldives’ crystal-clear waters includes sparkling wine and live music by local artist Falih Adams, creating a magical atmosphere. The cruise is priced at $49 per person and sets the tone for a memorable evening.
Back on the island, guests can savour specially crafted Valentine’s cocktails at Vilu Bar from 6 pm or indulge in a romantic BBQ Dinner on the beach. Featuring fresh seafood, grilled meats, antipasti, salads, house-made sauces, and a decadent Valentine’s dessert, the dinner is prepared live by expert chefs. The BBQ is priced at $59++ per person and is included for guests on the À La Carte Dining and Ultimate Inclusions plans.
Kandolhu Maldives invites couples to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable by celebrating love in paradise.
Experience romance and luxury at Amilla Maldives this Valentine’s
Amilla Maldives invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a luxurious and romantic getaway package.
Guests will enjoy a seamless arrival and departure via seaplane before being welcomed into a private pool villa, where a bottle of chilled champagne and canapés await. Each morning begins with an indulgent breakfast buffet at Fresh Café, followed by dinners at a choice of four restaurants. On Valentine’s Day, a specially curated chef’s menu enhances the romance, with the evening culminating in a beautifully decorated bed to set the mood.
The experience includes a guided snorkelling excursion, offering the opportunity to explore Amilla’s Blue Hole or House Reef and witness the stunning marine life of the Maldives. Guests can also capture unforgettable moments with a complimentary 30-minute portrait photo session to take home cherished memories.
Available for stays from 10 to 19 February 2025, the ‘Romancing Amilla’ package promises a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and romance. This Valentine’s season, Amilla Maldives provides the idyllic backdrop for creating timeless memories.
