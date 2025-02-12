Featured
Oaga Art Resort’s unique Valentine’s Day celebration
This Valentine’s Day, Oaga Art Resort is redefining traditional romance, inviting guests to embrace a broader celebration of love—one that honours self-love, friendship, and meaningful connections in all their forms. ‘A Different Kind of Love Story’ at Oaga is more than just an event; it is a movement.
Oaga Art Resort envisions Valentine’s Day as an inclusive celebration, welcoming singles, best friends, and those seeking to deepen their relationship with themselves. By shifting the focus beyond conventional narratives, the resort creates an atmosphere where guests can explore self-worth and celebrate the many dimensions of love.
The resort’s Valentine’s Day program offers curated experiences designed to inspire self-love and joyful connections:
- Self-Love Hours: Rejuvenating sessions at Hoba Spa, promoting self-acceptance and wellness. Guests can participate in a Face Massage Workshop, Harmony and Kindness Meditation, and Hydrotherapy & Skincare Rituals. Pre-booking is required.
- Live Music by Soul Salad: The soothing jazz melodies of Soul Salad set the perfect mood for relaxation and connection.
- Self-Love Celebration: A lively beach party under the stars featuring Digital.flock (Mirah Allly) encourages guests to dance and embrace the joy of self-expression.
- Self-Love Garden: Guests can plant a seedling along with a personal self-affirmation note, contributing to a growing sanctuary dedicated to self-love.
- Dinner for Two: A premium dining experience featuring a curated five- or six-course menu, complemented by wine, live music, and a romantic beachfront setting. Pre-booking is required.
- Colour Splatter Canvas: A large collective art installation invites guests to freely express themselves through painting.
Oaga Art Resort is inviting guests to break free from traditional Valentine’s Day expectations and embrace an unforgettable celebration of self-love, friendship, and joy. By redefining love beyond February 14th, the resort encourages individuals to nurture the most important relationship of all—the one with themselves.
Luxurious Valentine’s getaways at Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa
This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa as the island transforms into a haven of romance with its enchanting Tropical Love celebration. Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, the resort invites couples to indulge in an unforgettable escape, curated with passion, luxury, and intimacy in mind. From private island getaways to candlelit beach dinners, every experience is designed to celebrate love in its most magical form.
Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of romantic experiences designed to create lasting memories. Exclusive dining options range from elegant wine dinners to intimate beachside feasts under the stars, each featuring expertly crafted menus paired with premium champagnes.
Couples can embark on a breathtaking sunset cruise leading to a secluded island retreat, where an intimate dining experience awaits amidst the serene sounds of the waves. For those seeking relaxation and pampering, indulgent spa treatments and floating breakfasts offer moments of tranquility and connection. Guests can unwind with a luxurious couple’s massage, followed by a serene breakfast served in the comfort of their private pool, where the scent of fresh tropical blooms and the gentle sea breeze enhance the experience.
The Tropical Love affair experiences include:
- Love & Escape – A sunset cruise to a private island, followed by an intimate five-course dinner with Bruno Paillard Rosé and luxury indulgences.
- Celebrate Love in Style – A refined five-course dining experience at Oak Wine Lounge, paired with Taittinger Rosé and exclusive romantic touches.
- A Night of Love – Dining under the stars with a five-course menu, Bottega Rose Gold Spumante, and handcrafted island chocolates.
- A Night of Romance Under the Stars – A candlelit beach dinner featuring a gourmet five-course menu, B&G Sparkling Rosé, and sweet island treats.
- Floating Valentine – A luxurious floating breakfast in a private pool, paired with Taittinger Rosé for a perfect start to the day.
- Floating Champagne with Canapés – A celebration of love with Taittinger Rosé and canapés, served in the tranquility of a villa pool.
- Ruinart Romance Surprise – A timeless romantic gesture with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a delicate rose.
Kuredhivaru Resort and Spa’s Tropical Love experience serves as a tribute to romance in its most exquisite form. Whether indulging in fine dining, toasting to love under the stars, or escaping to a private island retreat, each experience is designed to create timeless memories in the heart of the Maldives.
Chocolate, spirits, and gourmet pairings with Patrick Gelencser at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Renowned master chocolatier Patrick Gelencser will bring a touch of indulgence to Niyama Private Islands Maldives, hosting exclusive tasting sessions from February 21-25, 2025.
Born into a legacy of chocolate craftsmanship, Gelencser represents the third generation of the esteemed House of Gelencser. As one of only 15 chocolatiers in France specialising in bean-to-bar production, he has received numerous international accolades. His meticulously crafted creations are so exceptional that they are showcased in a chocolate museum in the Loire Valley, as well as in nearly half a dozen boutiques.
Guests at Niyama will have the rare opportunity to witness Gelencser’s artistry firsthand as he curates a series of tasting experiences set against the resort’s breathtaking backdrops.
- Single-Origin Chocolate & Rum: The terroir of the cocoa bean influences its flavour, resulting in creamy, fruity, citrusy, or nutty notes. Guests will explore the origins of Gelencser’s single-origin chocolates, expertly paired with the finest Caribbean and South American rums, in a setting like no other—perched half a kilometre out to sea amidst the sunset.
- Ganache, Praline & Whiskey: A masterful contrast of textures awaits with smooth, creamy ganache and nutty, complex pralines, complemented by a premium selection of whiskeys. This refined post-dinner experience will be hosted at the heart of the island of Chill.
- Tapas, Chocolate, Wine & Port: For the grand finale, guests will embark on a full gastronomic journey, surrounded by lush tropical beauty. The experience begins with tapas and wine, followed by a curated selection of chocolates and port, personally presented by Gelencser to an intimate gathering of 12 guests.
“We are thrilled to host rarefied events such as these, led by masters of their craft like Patrick Gelencser,” says Thierry Vergnault, Executive Chef of Niyama. “We take great pride in our culinary offerings, creating spectacular experiences found nowhere else, and look forward to hosting many more.”
Dreamy Valentine’s getaway: Hurawalhi’s curated romantic experiences
Imagine a secluded island in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where the waves whisper love stories and every moment feels like a dream. This Valentine’s Day, Hurawalhi invites couples to immerse themselves in a celebration of romance, indulgence, and unforgettable memories with an exclusive array of curated experiences designed to enchant the heart.
From breathtaking dining under the sea to floating breakfasts in private pools, Hurawalhi transforms Valentine’s Day into an extraordinary journey. Whether couples choose an intimate champagne breakfast, a romantic vow renewal on Dream Island, or a sunset cruise aboard a luxury yacht, every experience is crafted to create moments of pure magic.
- Champagne Breakfasts: Couples can begin their day with an opulent Champagne Breakfast or indulge in the Floating Champagne Breakfast from the comfort of their private pool villa. Each experience is designed to elevate the morning into a cherished memory.
- 5.8 Undersea Restaurant: The morning can start with an exclusive Private Breakfast in the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant. For an afternoon of gourmet excellence, guests can enjoy a 5-course Lunch or indulge in an exquisite 7-course Dinner crafted by Executive Chef Harshal Anil.
- Surprise Pool Decoration: Guests can transform their villa’s pool into a fairy-tale setting with twinkling lights, floating flowers, and romantic embellishments to delight their special someone.
- Exclusive Valentine’s Day Sulha Spa Bundle: Couples can reignite their connection with 135 minutes of pure bliss, including a cocoa body exfoliation, a rich cocoa butter massage, and a rose milk bath – the ultimate pampering experience for couples.
- Rosé Moment at Champagne Pavilion: Couples can toast to love with a bottle of Louis Roederer Rosé and elevate the moment with a luxurious caviar and oyster upgrade.
For those seeking unparalleled privacy, Dream Island offers a secluded paradise. Couples can start the day with a Private Champagne Breakfast, escape for a Private Picnic with the option to add Taittinger Champagne, or indulge in a Private Dinner Under the Stars, featuring a Maldivian feast prepared by a private chef. Vows can be renewed in the most enchanting way, with a bespoke ceremony on Dream Island. Hurawalhi’s expert wedding coordinator ensures every detail is perfect, making this the ideal setting to reaffirm love in the beauty of nature.
Nothing is more romantic than being whisked away on a luxury yacht. Hurawalhi’s Bella Cruises offer:
- Manta Search Snorkelling: Couples can encounter Lhaviyani Atoll’s majestic manta rays with expert guidance from the Manta Trust.
- Full Moon Cruise: Experience the magic of a full moon shimmering over the ocean.
- Bella Sunset Cruise: Couples can savour champagne and canapés while watching dolphins dance in the golden light of the Maldivian sunset.
The evening ends with a Valentine’s Dinner on the Beach, featuring a live solo performance under a starry sky. Guests can then let loose at Club Cupid, Hurawalhi’s exclusive DJ night at Coco Bar. They can dance barefoot in the sand, sip signature cocktails, and embrace the romance of the night.
A Valentine’s retreat at Hurawalhi promises enchantment, adventure, and exquisite indulgence. Guests can download the Hurawalhi App on Apple and Google Play to explore experiences and pre-book special moments in advance. Let the whirlwind romance begin!
