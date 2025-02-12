Oaga Art Resort’s unique Valentine’s Day celebration

Imagine a secluded island in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where the waves whisper love stories and every moment feels like a dream. This Valentine’s Day, Hurawalhi invites couples to immerse themselves in a celebration of romance, indulgence, and unforgettable memories with an exclusive array of curated experiences designed to enchant the heart.

From breathtaking dining under the sea to floating breakfasts in private pools, Hurawalhi transforms Valentine’s Day into an extraordinary journey. Whether couples choose an intimate champagne breakfast, a romantic vow renewal on Dream Island, or a sunset cruise aboard a luxury yacht, every experience is crafted to create moments of pure magic.

Champagne Breakfasts: Couples can begin their day with an opulent Champagne Breakfast or indulge in the Floating Champagne Breakfast from the comfort of their private pool villa. Each experience is designed to elevate the morning into a cherished memory.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant: The morning can start with an exclusive Private Breakfast in the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant. For an afternoon of gourmet excellence, guests can enjoy a 5-course Lunch or indulge in an exquisite 7-course Dinner crafted by Executive Chef Harshal Anil.

Surprise Pool Decoration: Guests can transform their villa’s pool into a fairy-tale setting with twinkling lights, floating flowers, and romantic embellishments to delight their special someone.

Exclusive Valentine’s Day Sulha Spa Bundle: Couples can reignite their connection with 135 minutes of pure bliss, including a cocoa body exfoliation, a rich cocoa butter massage, and a rose milk bath – the ultimate pampering experience for couples.

Rosé Moment at Champagne Pavilion: Couples can toast to love with a bottle of Louis Roederer Rosé and elevate the moment with a luxurious caviar and oyster upgrade.

For those seeking unparalleled privacy, Dream Island offers a secluded paradise. Couples can start the day with a Private Champagne Breakfast, escape for a Private Picnic with the option to add Taittinger Champagne, or indulge in a Private Dinner Under the Stars, featuring a Maldivian feast prepared by a private chef. Vows can be renewed in the most enchanting way, with a bespoke ceremony on Dream Island. Hurawalhi’s expert wedding coordinator ensures every detail is perfect, making this the ideal setting to reaffirm love in the beauty of nature.

Nothing is more romantic than being whisked away on a luxury yacht. Hurawalhi’s Bella Cruises offer:

Manta Search Snorkelling: Couples can encounter Lhaviyani Atoll’s majestic manta rays with expert guidance from the Manta Trust.

Full Moon Cruise: Experience the magic of a full moon shimmering over the ocean.

Bella Sunset Cruise: Couples can savour champagne and canapés while watching dolphins dance in the golden light of the Maldivian sunset.

The evening ends with a Valentine’s Dinner on the Beach, featuring a live solo performance under a starry sky. Guests can then let loose at Club Cupid, Hurawalhi’s exclusive DJ night at Coco Bar. They can dance barefoot in the sand, sip signature cocktails, and embrace the romance of the night.

A Valentine’s retreat at Hurawalhi promises enchantment, adventure, and exquisite indulgence. Guests can download the Hurawalhi App on Apple and Google Play to explore experiences and pre-book special moments in advance. Let the whirlwind romance begin!