Cooking
Intercontinental Maldives announces Tom Aikens as culinary star of 2025 festive season
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced a festive season residency by one of the world’s most acclaimed culinary talents — Chef Tom Aikens — who will bring his signature two-Michelin-starred brilliance to the Indian Ocean from 26 December 2025 to 6 January 2026.
This exclusive collaboration marks a milestone for the luxury resort as it continues to elevate its gastronomic credentials with globally renowned talent. Supported by the expert team of chefs at the resort, Tom Aikens will take over The Lighthouse, InterContinental Maldives’ signature and iconic overwater restaurant, for a series of fine-dining experiences curated especially for the festive season, alongside masterclasses and a once-in-a-lifetime private yacht dining event.
The guest programme, available to all guests booking for this festive season, includes:
- 28 & 29 December – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse crafted by Chef Aikens, showcasing his devotion to seasonality and modern European finesse
- 29 December – Interactive Cooking Class at The Collective where guests can join Tom for an exclusive hands-on session to learn professional techniques and prepare one of his signature dishes
- 1 January – Private Yacht Dining Experience available for two guests to welcome the New Year in unforgettable style with an intimate dinner hosted by Tom on the resort’s private yacht, featuring specially curated menus beneath the stars
- 2 & 3 January – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse – a brand-new selection for returning guests and new diners
- 6 January – Island-style Buffet Dinner at Café Umi with Live Stations featuring a special dish created and presented by Tom for the occasion
When asked about the residency, Tom Aikens said: “I am excited to be partnering with InterContinental Maldives for what promises to be one of my most exciting collaborations to date and can’t wait to share some of my signature dishes with guests.
“It’s so important to me that both the staff and guests receive just as much out of this experience as I will. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team there, teaching them new techniques and sharing my preparation methods.
“Cooking and working in such a breathtaking, idyllic Maldivian setting is always going to be an incredible experience, and I have no doubt this will be an unforgettable trip.”
Cooking
Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with renowned Italian chef and Gambero Rosso TV personality, Michelin-Star Chef Igles Corelli. This special event will take place from 11th to 18th August 2025, bringing Corelli’s award-winning expertise and distinctive culinary philosophy to the Maldives for an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
Chef Igles Corelli rose to national and international prominence during the 1980s and 1990s as the head chef of the legendary Il Trigabolo in Ferrara, where he earned two Michelin stars and played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of Italian cuisine. He later founded La Locanda della Tamerice, which earned another Michelin star, and served as executive chef of Atman, further solidifying his reputation for innovation and excellence in the culinary world.
In 2012, Chef Corelli introduced the concept of Circular Cooking on the Gambero Rosso Channel—a zero-waste culinary philosophy that aligns seamlessly with Lily Beach’s commitment to mindful, ingredient-focused cuisine.
Lily Beach is internationally celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, five-star hospitality, and world-class dining experiences. With a wide array of restaurants and bars, the resort offers something to please every palate—from refined à la carte dinners and vibrant live cooking stations to fresh, global cuisine served in relaxed, beachfront settings. Culinary highlights include gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa and signature overwater Asian fusion at Tamarind, each meal elevated by breathtaking ocean views and genuine Maldivian warmth.
During his stay, Chef Corelli will conduct a full-day training session with the resort’s in-house culinary team, culminating in a one-night-only Signature Dinner for guests. In addition, he will curate a daily ‘Dish of the Day’ featured on AQVA Restaurant’s lunch menu throughout the week.
This collaboration reflects Lily Beach’s ongoing dedication to providing exceptional gastronomic experiences. Guests will enjoy the rare opportunity to explore the artistry of a chef who has shaped the course of Italian cuisine and inspired generations of culinary professionals.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ South Ari Atoll, this culinary event promises a week of elevated dining, innovation, and unforgettable flavours.
Cooking
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its newest culinary journey: the Indian Thali at Social House. This signature dining experience pays homage to the vibrant flavours, diversity, and cultural warmth of Indian cuisine, reimagined in the heart of the Maldives.
Inspired by Ayurveda’s Six Taste Theory, the Indian Thali is designed to provide a perfectly balanced meal that nourishes both body and soul. Guests can savour an array of authentic dishes that reflect India’s culinary soul, presented with the modern flair and island elegance that define Ifuru Island.
The Thali includes a generous spread of delights such as Jhinga Laziz, Butter Chicken, Boti Masala, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana Masala, Tomato Rasam, served alongside Jeera Rice, Paratha, Mango Chutney, Masala Onion, Papadum, and a decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
“Crafting this Indian Thali has been a labour of love,” says Nadedja Bouacha, Executive Chef at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Each element is carefully prepared to honour India’s diverse culinary heritage while offering our guests a rich, comforting, and authentic experience in a setting as extraordinary as our island.”
The Indian Thali is now available at Social House, the resort’s popular dining venue known for blending global flavors with local flair and laid-back luxury.
Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or a first-time explorer, the Indian Thali at Ifuru Island is a celebration of culture, taste, and mindful eating.
Cooking
Gluten-free, vegan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS
Renowned Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu from IREKS is currently in the Maldives, leading a specialised baking demo tour focused on gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The initiative, organised by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), is running from May 3rd to 15th and is covering over 10 leading resorts along with professional bakers in Malé.
Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, Chef Steven is sharing innovative techniques and versatile recipes tailored to modern dietary trends, while also addressing real-world challenges faced by professional kitchens.
Sharing his experience so far, Chef Steven said: “The growing interest in gluten-free and vegan baking here is truly inspiring. Maldivian chefs are open-minded, eager to learn, and ready to embrace global trends without compromising on quality or flavour.”
This ongoing collaboration between IREKS and BBM reflects a shared commitment to professional development in the region’s foodservice industry. By introducing modern baking solutions and supporting skill-building at the grassroots level, the initiative is adding value to both local talent and resort kitchens.
A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added: “As consumer preferences evolve, we want to ensure that Maldivian chefs are equipped to meet those expectations with confidence. Our partnership with IREKS reflects BBM’s mission to bring world-class expertise and ingredients closer to the local culinary community.”
With rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options, the ongoing tour is playing a key role in empowering chefs across the Maldives to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global food landscape.
