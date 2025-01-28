Featured
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live portraits by Jo Bird at Kuramathi Maldives
In February 2025, Kuramathi Maldives will welcome guests to explore the art of live illustration with renowned artist Jo Bird. Recognised for turning memories into treasured keepsakes, Jo will be on the island conducting live portrait sessions for couples and families from 10 to 16 February.
With nearly a decade of expertise in capturing personal style, Jo’s career journey has included studying at Kingston University, representing artists in advertising, and creating live portraits for prestigious brands such as Chanel and Dior, as well as exclusive events hosted by Ralph Lauren and Jo Malone.
This Valentine’s Day, Jo will bring her distinctive talent to the tropical paradise of Kuramathi. Whether guests are celebrating a romantic escape or creating special family moments, her relaxed and conversational approach promises to make the experience as delightful as the portrait itself. In under 30 minutes, she will craft personalised portraits, offering visitors a bespoke memento of their stay – an ideal keepsake to frame and cherish.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their most stylish outfits and get ready to pose—or simply chat—as Jo Bird transforms each holiday moment into a work of art.
Bookings will be available upon arrival. This unique Valentine’s Day experience is not to be missed.
Featured
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru unveils new upgrades
The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru, situated within a lush tropical forest, has announced a series of renovations designed to enhance the guest experience and solidify its reputation as the Maldives’ premier wellness retreat. Renowned for its seamless integration of nature and tranquillity, the spa’s recent upgrades are set to enrich every aspect of the guest journey, from soothing treatments to transformative fitness and yoga offerings.
This sanctuary has long been a haven of peace, where the sounds of nature create a calming atmosphere and energy flows harmoniously throughout the grounds. In response to increasing demand for greater luxury and comfort, significant upgrades have been made to its spa rooms and facilities. Nine private treatment rooms now feature redesigned interiors, complete with added wardrobes and thoughtfully curated furnishings that amplify the sense of calm and indulgence. The changing rooms, equipped with plunge pools and enhanced amenities, offer a more immersive and seamless transition between treatments, elevating the overall sense of luxury and ensuring guests feel completely pampered during their wellness journey.
In line with its dedication to expanding wellness offerings, the spa has introduced a new yoga and Pilates studio. Surrounded by natural beauty, this thoughtfully designed space provides a serene environment that fosters relaxation and mindfulness. The studio is bathed in natural light, creating an atmosphere of peace and calm. It is equipped with a Pilates reformer, a punching bag, and functional fitness equipment, offering guests the opportunity to deepen their practice or explore new challenges. Whether seeking restorative yoga sessions or dynamic Pilates workouts, guests can now enjoy a wider range of fitness activities in a space designed to nurture both mental and physical well-being.
The spa continues to offer an extensive variety of treatments and packages tailored to individual and group needs. Guests can partake in bespoke wellness programmes, from personalised yoga retreats to therapeutic treatments inspired by Dhivehi Beys, an ancient Maldivian tradition that uses local herbs and plants to create natural, healing products. These offerings provide a deeper connection to nature while delivering luxurious therapies that draw on Eastern and Western healing practices. The holistic approach ensures relaxation, rejuvenation, and physical renewal within the spa’s tranquil and immersive environment.
With these latest improvements, The Calm Spa Sanctuary maintains its position as a benchmark for wellness retreats in the Maldives. Its unique combination of luxury, natural surroundings, and expert care creates transformative experiences for every guest. From indulgent spa treatments to invigorating fitness sessions and serene yoga retreats, this sanctuary remains an unparalleled destination for those seeking a ‘Heaven on Earth’ experience at JA Manafaru.
Featured
Unforgettable Valentine’s experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives offers couples an idyllic romantic retreat this Valentine’s Day. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches, this exclusive island presents a range of curated experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Guests can begin their celebration with a Valentine’s Breakfast at The Market, featuring a delectable beachfront spread. For those in search of ultimate relaxation, the Varu Spa Double Delight Package provides a soothing 30-minute back massage followed by a refreshing 15-minute head massage, available for $149++ for two. This limited-time offer offers the perfect opportunity to unwind in a serene sanctuary.
The romantic journey continues with a Valentine’s Cocktail Cruise. This 30-minute voyage across the Maldives’ crystal-clear waters includes sparkling wine and live music by local artist Falih Adams, creating a magical atmosphere. The cruise is priced at $49 per person and sets the tone for a memorable evening.
Back on the island, guests can savour specially crafted Valentine’s cocktails at Vilu Bar from 6 pm or indulge in a romantic BBQ Dinner on the beach. Featuring fresh seafood, grilled meats, antipasti, salads, house-made sauces, and a decadent Valentine’s dessert, the dinner is prepared live by expert chefs. The BBQ is priced at $59++ per person and is included for guests on the À La Carte Dining and Ultimate Inclusions plans.
Kandolhu Maldives invites couples to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable by celebrating love in paradise.
Featured
Experience romance and luxury at Amilla Maldives this Valentine’s
Amilla Maldives invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a luxurious and romantic getaway package.
Guests will enjoy a seamless arrival and departure via seaplane before being welcomed into a private pool villa, where a bottle of chilled champagne and canapés await. Each morning begins with an indulgent breakfast buffet at Fresh Café, followed by dinners at a choice of four restaurants. On Valentine’s Day, a specially curated chef’s menu enhances the romance, with the evening culminating in a beautifully decorated bed to set the mood.
The experience includes a guided snorkelling excursion, offering the opportunity to explore Amilla’s Blue Hole or House Reef and witness the stunning marine life of the Maldives. Guests can also capture unforgettable moments with a complimentary 30-minute portrait photo session to take home cherished memories.
Available for stays from 10 to 19 February 2025, the ‘Romancing Amilla’ package promises a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and romance. This Valentine’s season, Amilla Maldives provides the idyllic backdrop for creating timeless memories.
