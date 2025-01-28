Celebrate Valentine’s Day with live portraits by Jo Bird at Kuramathi Maldives

The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru, situated within a lush tropical forest, has announced a series of renovations designed to enhance the guest experience and solidify its reputation as the Maldives’ premier wellness retreat. Renowned for its seamless integration of nature and tranquillity, the spa’s recent upgrades are set to enrich every aspect of the guest journey, from soothing treatments to transformative fitness and yoga offerings.

This sanctuary has long been a haven of peace, where the sounds of nature create a calming atmosphere and energy flows harmoniously throughout the grounds. In response to increasing demand for greater luxury and comfort, significant upgrades have been made to its spa rooms and facilities. Nine private treatment rooms now feature redesigned interiors, complete with added wardrobes and thoughtfully curated furnishings that amplify the sense of calm and indulgence. The changing rooms, equipped with plunge pools and enhanced amenities, offer a more immersive and seamless transition between treatments, elevating the overall sense of luxury and ensuring guests feel completely pampered during their wellness journey.

In line with its dedication to expanding wellness offerings, the spa has introduced a new yoga and Pilates studio. Surrounded by natural beauty, this thoughtfully designed space provides a serene environment that fosters relaxation and mindfulness. The studio is bathed in natural light, creating an atmosphere of peace and calm. It is equipped with a Pilates reformer, a punching bag, and functional fitness equipment, offering guests the opportunity to deepen their practice or explore new challenges. Whether seeking restorative yoga sessions or dynamic Pilates workouts, guests can now enjoy a wider range of fitness activities in a space designed to nurture both mental and physical well-being.

The spa continues to offer an extensive variety of treatments and packages tailored to individual and group needs. Guests can partake in bespoke wellness programmes, from personalised yoga retreats to therapeutic treatments inspired by Dhivehi Beys, an ancient Maldivian tradition that uses local herbs and plants to create natural, healing products. These offerings provide a deeper connection to nature while delivering luxurious therapies that draw on Eastern and Western healing practices. The holistic approach ensures relaxation, rejuvenation, and physical renewal within the spa’s tranquil and immersive environment.

With these latest improvements, The Calm Spa Sanctuary maintains its position as a benchmark for wellness retreats in the Maldives. Its unique combination of luxury, natural surroundings, and expert care creates transformative experiences for every guest. From indulgent spa treatments to invigorating fitness sessions and serene yoga retreats, this sanctuary remains an unparalleled destination for those seeking a ‘Heaven on Earth’ experience at JA Manafaru.