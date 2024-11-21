Diving into a milestone: Monika’s 3333th dive at Ellaidhoo Maldives

Canareef Resort Maldives achieved a historic milestone by hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress 2024, a prestigious event that enhanced both the resort’s reputation and the Maldives’ prominence in international sports.

From November 5th to 11th, 2024, over 450 athletes and delegates from 41 countries gathered at Canareef Resort to compete in one of the year’s most significant bodybuilding events. The resort’s exclusive villas, lush tropical surroundings, and turquoise lagoons created an ideal setting for the competition, while its exceptional hospitality contributed significantly to the event’s success.

The championships’ opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Lawrence Leow, Chairman and CEO of Crescendas Group (owner of Canareef Resort Maldives), the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Munu Mahawar, and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Maldives, H.E. Ranga Goonawardena. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and Canareef’s commitment to delivering a memorable experience.

The event schedule included key moments that highlighted its significance:

November 1-5: Arrival of Executive Council members, Sub-Committee Members, teams, delegates, and officials.

November 6: Team Managers’ and Judges’ meetings, the WBPF Executive Council discussions, and the WBPF Electoral Congress.

November 8/9: The Opening Ceremony marked the official start of the championships, drawing significant attention from audiences and media.

November 10: The championships concluded with the Closing Ceremony and Final Prize Distribution, celebrating athletes’ achievements.

The Maldives National Bodybuilding Team delivered an impressive performance, winning three medals: two Gold and one Silver. Key highlights included:

Shaheen Ibrahim Didi: Gold in Men’s Bodybuilding 55 Kg.

Azneen Rashad: Gold in Sports Physique 170 cm.

Yoosuf Ayaan Rizvee: Silver in Junior Men’s Bodybuilding up to 75 Kg.

Other notable performances included top placements by Mohamed Nahyan Khan, Shaalu Ibrahim, Abdulla Ahsan, and Ismail Shuau Abdulla in their respective categories.

In the team rankings, India won the Men’s Team Championship, Vietnam secured the Women’s Team Championship, and Saravanan Mani of India was named Overall Champion.

Datuk Paul Chua, President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, commended the event’s success and the resort’s warm hospitality. He remarked on the beauty of the island and expressed enthusiasm about returning to Canareef, even outside of championship events.

Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasising its positive impact on Addu and the southern Maldives. Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, AGM, lauded the teamwork and resilience that contributed to the event’s success.

Hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress has firmly established Canareef Resort Maldives as a premier venue for international sports events. This accomplishment not only highlights the resort’s capabilities but also reinforces its status as a destination where luxury, hospitality, and world-class events converge.

Looking forward, Canareef Resort remains committed to hosting significant global events and welcoming guests to experience its unparalleled beauty, tranquility, and hospitality.