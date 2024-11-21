Action
Global athletes converge at Canareef Resort for historic 2024 Bodybuilding Championships
Canareef Resort Maldives achieved a historic milestone by hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress 2024, a prestigious event that enhanced both the resort’s reputation and the Maldives’ prominence in international sports.
From November 5th to 11th, 2024, over 450 athletes and delegates from 41 countries gathered at Canareef Resort to compete in one of the year’s most significant bodybuilding events. The resort’s exclusive villas, lush tropical surroundings, and turquoise lagoons created an ideal setting for the competition, while its exceptional hospitality contributed significantly to the event’s success.
The championships’ opening ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Mr. Lawrence Leow, Chairman and CEO of Crescendas Group (owner of Canareef Resort Maldives), the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Munu Mahawar, and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Maldives, H.E. Ranga Goonawardena. Their presence underscored the importance of the event and Canareef’s commitment to delivering a memorable experience.
The event schedule included key moments that highlighted its significance:
- November 1-5: Arrival of Executive Council members, Sub-Committee Members, teams, delegates, and officials.
- November 6: Team Managers’ and Judges’ meetings, the WBPF Executive Council discussions, and the WBPF Electoral Congress.
- November 8/9: The Opening Ceremony marked the official start of the championships, drawing significant attention from audiences and media.
- November 10: The championships concluded with the Closing Ceremony and Final Prize Distribution, celebrating athletes’ achievements.
The Maldives National Bodybuilding Team delivered an impressive performance, winning three medals: two Gold and one Silver. Key highlights included:
- Shaheen Ibrahim Didi: Gold in Men’s Bodybuilding 55 Kg.
- Azneen Rashad: Gold in Sports Physique 170 cm.
- Yoosuf Ayaan Rizvee: Silver in Junior Men’s Bodybuilding up to 75 Kg.
Other notable performances included top placements by Mohamed Nahyan Khan, Shaalu Ibrahim, Abdulla Ahsan, and Ismail Shuau Abdulla in their respective categories.
In the team rankings, India won the Men’s Team Championship, Vietnam secured the Women’s Team Championship, and Saravanan Mani of India was named Overall Champion.
Datuk Paul Chua, President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, commended the event’s success and the resort’s warm hospitality. He remarked on the beauty of the island and expressed enthusiasm about returning to Canareef, even outside of championship events.
Ahmed Hamza, Director of Canareef Resort Maldives, expressed pride in hosting the event, emphasising its positive impact on Addu and the southern Maldives. Mohamed Jaish Ibrahim, AGM, lauded the teamwork and resilience that contributed to the event’s success.
Hosting the 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships & Electoral Congress has firmly established Canareef Resort Maldives as a premier venue for international sports events. This accomplishment not only highlights the resort’s capabilities but also reinforces its status as a destination where luxury, hospitality, and world-class events converge.
Looking forward, Canareef Resort remains committed to hosting significant global events and welcoming guests to experience its unparalleled beauty, tranquility, and hospitality.
Action
Diving into a milestone: Monika’s 3333th dive at Ellaidhoo Maldives
In the crystal-clear waters surrounding Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, each dive holds the promise of discovery. Known for its thriving reef ecosystem, this haven is where explorers return drawn by the lure of discovery and for Monika Anna Herbstrith Lappe— physicist, neuroscientist, motivational psychologist, and author—it was only natural to celebrate her 3333rd dive at this remarkable destination, where she could immerse herself in the beauty and mystery of the ocean she holds dear.
The journey to 3333 dives
Monika’s journey to over 3000 dives began in 1989 and has spanned oceans around the world, from Indonesia and the Philippines to her beloved Maldives. Since 2020, she has made Ellaidhoo her diving home, captivated by the island’s traditional charm and the freedom to explore. Her dives are more than just adventures; they’re a blend of exploration and insight. She uses her experiences beneath the waves as metaphors in her work, drawing on the mysteries of the ocean to offer practical advice for lightness and resilience in everyday life.
Diving into the depths of Ellaidhoo’s reef
Known for its house reef, a stunning underwater habitat that supports a thriving community of marine species, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers divers a front-row seat to nature’s underwater symphony. The clear waters reveal a kaleidoscope of colors: bright corals, shimmering schools of fish, and the thrilling presence of grey sharks. For Monica, these waters are a special kind of home—”Coming home” is how she sums up the experience. “Ellaidhoo truly feels like coming home for us. While we’re very familiar with its beautiful reefs, it’s the warmth of the dive center team that makes this place so special. Many staff members have been here for years, and their genuine kindness turns each visit into a reunion with friends rather than a business encounter. Their service is exceptional, offered with genuine enjoyment in helping us, which makes each dive experience truly wonderful.”
A destination for ocean lovers
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a haven for divers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned adventurers. Known for its exceptional dive sites and sustainable practices, the resort allows guests to experience marine life up close, while ensuring that these vibrant reefs will remain pristine for future generations. Whether you’re diving the Ellaidhoo House Reef like Monika or taking in the night dive with its thrilling shark encounters, this destination promises an unforgettable journey beneath the waves. Click here to watch her journey and immerse yourself in the experience.
Excursions
Snorkelling adventures at Kandolhu Maldives
Snorkeling at Kandolhu Maldives provides an exceptional underwater experience, renowned for its vibrant, well-preserved coral formations and diverse marine life. The house reef serves as a sanctuary for various marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and the occasional eagle ray, ensuring each snorkelling session is uniquely engaging. The sight of hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water is particularly enchanting, creating an unforgettable highlight. Schools of snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols move in harmonious formations, completing the vivid underwater scenery.
Kandolhu’s distinction lies not only in the richness of its marine ecosystem but also in the expertise and dedication of its local guides and instructors. These professionals offer personalised guidance, ensuring that participants of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned snorkelers, feel at ease and confident. The resort strongly emphasises eco-friendly practices, encouraging guests to use reef-safe sunscreens and avoid touching or disturbing marine life to protect the reef’s delicate balance. This mindful approach enables a respectful and enjoyable exploration of the underwater world while preserving it for future generations.
The house reef at Kandolhu is easily accessible from both the beach and jetty, making it ideal for spontaneous snorkelling at any time of day. Strategically placed life rings around the island add an extra layer of safety, providing peace of mind for those exploring the waters. The resort’s dedication to conservation is evident through regular reef cleanups, which contribute to maintaining the ecosystem’s health and vibrancy. Kandolhu invites visitors to immerse themselves in this captivating underwater paradise, where every dive celebrates the ocean’s splendour and fosters a deeper connection with nature.
Action
Ride the waves in style: Jet Cars debut at Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli
Siyam World and Sun Siyam Olhuveli have unveiled an exciting new attraction designed to provide guests with a high-speed, unforgettable adventure on the open water: the Jet Car. Now available at the water sports centres on both islands, these cutting-edge vehicles are tailored for thrill-seekers seeking an action-packed twist to their Maldivian getaway.
The Jet Cars feature a sleek, retro-inspired design that commands attention on the Maldivian waters. Boasting a vibrant ocean-blue finish and a streamlined aesthetic reminiscent of a vintage convertible, these watercraft combine classic charm with modern performance. Distinctive round headlights, a bold grill, and curved bodywork enhance their striking appearance, creating a visually captivating presence. Every detail, from the polished contours to the car-inspired dashboard, has been carefully crafted to deliver a unique blend of style and functionality, offering guests an unforgettable ride on the sea.
Equipped with a powerful Yamaha engine, the Jet Cars are built for speed and agility. Guests can race across the turquoise waters, effortlessly carving through the waves and leaving a trail of excitement behind. The intuitive controls ensure accessibility for all, whether seasoned water sports enthusiasts or first-time riders. Additionally, built-in Bluetooth speakers allow users to create a personalised soundtrack, elevating the experience with their favourite music.
The Jet Car experience offers more than just a ride; it’s an opportunity to immerse oneself in the freedom and exhilaration of the open sea. Surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Maldives, riders can feel the rush of wind, the warmth of the sun, and the thrill of gliding across pristine waters. This innovative adventure redefines how guests explore paradise, providing a memorable and dynamic way to enjoy one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
