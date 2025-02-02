News
Celebrating World Wetlands Day at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the world comes together to celebrate World Wetlands Day on February 2nd, Canareef Resort Maldives stands proud as a beacon of natural beauty and ecological preservation. Nestled in the heart of Addu City, a recently declared UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Canareef is not just a resort but a haven for biodiversity, boasting a stunning array of wetlands, lakes, and vibrant ecosystems. This World Wetlands Day, we invite you to explore the wonders of Canareef’s natural treasures and discover why it is one of the top resorts in the Maldives for nature enthusiasts.
At the heart of Canareef Resort lies the Canareef Eco Park, a sprawling sanctuary centred around the largest lake on the island. This eco-park is a testament to the resort’s commitment to preserving and showcasing the rich biodiversity of the Maldives. Home to a variety of wildlife, including fish, birds, and unique flora, the Eco Park offers guests an immersive experience into the natural world.
Here are some of the incredible species you can encounter at Canareef Eco Park:
- Fruit Bat (Vau): The Fruit Bat, or Flying Fox, is a nocturnal marvel that plays a vital role in pollination and seed dispersal. These gentle creatures are often seen feasting on tropical fruits, contributing to the health of the ecosystem.
- Grey Heron (Maakanaa): The elegant Grey Heron is a common sight in the wetlands of Canareef. With its long legs and graceful movements, this bird is often spotted wading in shallow waters, hunting for fish.
- Maldives Water Hen (Kan’bili): As the national bird of the Maldives, the Maldives Water Hen holds a special place in the hearts of locals. This small, elusive bird is native to the Maldives and can often be seen darting through the wetlands.
- White Tern (Dhondhooni): The White Tern is a striking seabird with pure white plumage and long, pointed wings. Known for its graceful flight, this bird is often seen soaring over the coral reefs and nesting in the trees of Addu Atoll.
- Maldivian Little Heron (Dhivehi Raabondhi): This endemic subspecies of the Little Heron is a skilled hunter, primarily feeding on fish and insects.
- Tilapia (Thelaapia): These freshwater fish are a common sight in the lakes and ponds of Canareef. Tilapia thrive in shallow waters and play a crucial role in maintaining the aquatic ecosystem.
- Milkfish (Beyn’gu): The Milkfish, an indigenous species of the Indo-Pacific, is known for its impressive size and omnivorous diet. These gentle giants feed on algae and small invertebrates, contributing to the balance of the ecosystem.
- Mud Crab (Kandoo Kakuni): The Mud Crab is a fascinating inhabitant of the mangroves and estuaries around Canareef. These crabs are an essential part of the coastal ecosystem, and their presence is a sign of a healthy environment.
- Mangrove Whelk (Fulli): This unique brackish-water snail is commonly found in mangrove environments. The Mangrove Whelk plays a vital role in the nutrient cycle of the wetlands.
- Crickets (Rafeegu): The nocturnal chirping of crickets adds a soothing soundtrack to the evenings at Canareef, reminding us of the interconnectedness of all life.
- Seashore Screwpine (Boakashikeyo): The Seashore Screwpine is a coastal tree known for its prop roots and spiky leaves. Its edible, pineapple-like fruits are a traditional food source, and the tree is also used for crafting and coastal protection.
- Coconut Palm (Ruh): An iconic symbol of the Maldives, the Coconut Palm is deeply intertwined with local culture and daily life. From food and drink to construction, this versatile tree is a cornerstone of the Maldivian way of life.
- Black Mangrove (Burevi): The Black Mangrove is a vital component of the coastal ecosystem. Its roots stabilize the shoreline and provide a habitat for a diverse range of wildlife.
- Sea Hibiscus (Dhiggaa): With its vibrant yellow flowers, the Sea Hibiscus is a beautiful addition to the coastal flora, helping to stabilize sandy shores.
- Coastal Ironwood (Fithuroanu): This hardy tree is a natural protector of the coastline, offering windbreaks and shelter for wildlife.
Canareef Resort Maldives is more than just a destination; it is a sanctuary for nature and wildlife. By celebrating World Wetlands Day, the resort aims to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands and their role in sustaining biodiversity. The wetlands and lakes of Canareef are not only a source of natural beauty but also a vital part of the global ecosystem.
As you explore the wonders of Canareef Eco Park, take a moment to appreciate the delicate balance of nature and the efforts being made to preserve it. Together, we can ensure that these precious ecosystems continue to thrive for generations to come.
This World Wetlands Day, join Canareef Resort Maldives to celebrate the beauty of nature and the incredible biodiversity that makes the island truly special. Let’s cherish and protect the wetlands, for they are the lifelines of our planet.
Featured
Constance Maldives Resorts shine in Booking.com Traveller Review Awards
Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf has once again been recognised in the prestigious Booking.com Traveller Review Awards, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding hospitality. Among its properties, the resorts in the Maldives have achieved remarkable scores, highlighting their dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences.
The Maldives properties have received the following ratings out of 10:
- Constance Halaveli Maldives – 9.7
- Constance Moofushi Maldives – 9.6
These impressive scores underscore the high standards of service, luxurious accommodations, and unique experiences offered at these renowned Maldivian resorts.
Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO of Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continually go above and beyond to provide guests with a vibrant atmosphere, high-quality experiences, and exceptional value.”
With these accolades, Constance Hotels, Resorts & Golf further cements its reputation as a leading luxury hospitality provider in the Maldives, ensuring guests an unforgettable stay in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
Featured
Celebrate love in style at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa offers guests an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a romantic all-pool villa retreat in the Indian Ocean. A selection of heartfelt experiences has been designed to inspire and create cherished new memories.
The day can begin with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of each villa’s pool. Beautifully adorned with fresh island blooms, the tray includes a basket of heart-shaped pastries and a chocolate cake. Luxurious additions such as red and white wine, as well as Champagne, are available to enhance the experience. Another indulgence includes the Vine and Velvet Romance set, featuring decadent chocolate-dipped strawberries accompanied by a bottle of Champagne, sparkling wine, or rosé. Delivered directly to the villa, this treat serves as a sweet daytime surprise or a romantic conclusion to the evening.
For those who appreciate cocktails, the resort’s resident mixologists have curated a selection of rose-colored signature drinks available throughout the day at Aura Pool Bar. These include the Scarlet Kiss, an indulgent blend of vanilla-infused Absolut Elyx and strawberry Campari, topped with luscious Champagne foam; Whisper of Romance, a delicate mix of lemongrass-infused Botanist gin, fresh citrus, and Prosecco; and La Vie en Rose, a sophisticated combination of Malfy Pink Gin and Chambord, with clarified pink guava, rose syrup, and clarified yuzu.
Eden, the adults-only overwater champagne and gin bar, presents a special Sundowner Session, featuring live DJ music and breathtaking views of the Maldivian sunset.
As evening falls, an array of elevated dining experiences awaits. Beach Shack provides a relaxed island setting with its Seaside Rendezvous set menu, which includes the rich flavours of Maldivian lobster complemented by a marble and caviar sauce, as well as garlic-crusted ocean trout served with gnocchi and Champagne beurre blanc. At the overwater specialty restaurant Origin, Chef Dario Raia offers authentic Italian dishes, with the Amore Mio add-on ensuring a table on the coveted lower deck and elegant floral arrangements enhancing the atmosphere. Habitat presents a bountiful buffet featuring a diverse selection of international dishes.
For a particularly special evening, the Starlit Lovers experience is available, limited to four tables. The carefully crafted menu begins with fresh oysters topped with cured salmon roe, yuzu, and jalapeño sauce, concluding with Two Hearts, a dessert featuring Belgian chocolate and hazelnut crunch, Ivoire chocolate and raspberry crémeux, raspberry gelato, and milk chocolate Chantilly. To conclude the night, a cozy beachside cinema experience, Romantic Reels, invites guests to enjoy a film under the stars.
Amingiri Spa & Hammam introduces a signature treatment for the month of February, where couples are treated to a tranquil flower petal foot soak followed by a side-by-side chocolate wrap, enveloping the senses in soothing aromas. The experience concludes with a hot stone fusion massage, designed to relieve tension and foster a sense of deep relaxation and connection.
For wellness enthusiasts, an extensive Sleep Wellness menu is available, aimed at guiding the mind and body into deep, rejuvenating rest. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breath-work.
Meditation
Transformative wellness journeys at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives is offering guests a curated selection of transformative wellness experiences in the coming months with some exceptional healers and practitioners from around the world. These unique journeys will immerse guests in holistic therapies, martial arts and spiritual healing, each designed to promote wellbeing, personal growth, and inner peace.
Pallavi Sawant brings her expertise as an Osho disciple and holistic healer to Amilla Maldives until 8th February 2025. Offering a blend of traditional and modern wellness therapies, including Chi Nei Tsang (Internal Organ Massage), Tibetan Sound Healing, and Anti-Gravity Yoga, Pallavi’s sessions are designed to rejuvenate the body, release emotional blockages, and promote deep relaxation. Additional offerings like Full Moon and New Moon Rituals to foster spiritual growth are also available.
Lisa Eve will guide guests from 1st to 10th February 2025 through deeply healing experiences focusing on self-love, clarity, and empowerment. Her therapies include Intuitive Lifestyle Coaching, and Holographic Kinetics, aimed at helping guests release emotional blocks, restore balance, and gain clarity. Lisa’s intuitive approach to wellness encourages to create lasting inner peace and transformation.
Dr. Sohal Shah, affectionately known as Soho, will offer his unique blend of traditional and modern therapies from 10th February to 10th March 2025. A Melbourne-based holistic healing expert with Ayurvedic roots, Dr. Sohal’s expertise spans five countries. Known for his celebrity-favourite Cosmetic Acupuncture and Hypno-Meditation sessions, he combines ancient practices with modern techniques like Acupuncture and Cupping, promoting the body’s natural healing in the serene environment of Amilla Maldives.
Karol Krauser Hasegawa is our next wellness expert bringing over 35 years of experience, to our program. From 11th March to 30th April 2025, Karol will guide guests through a unique blend of traditional martial and healing arts, paired with mindful movement practices and stress reduction. Combining modern sports medicine with traditional healing arts, Karol offers personalized sessions in Filipino Kali, Kuntao Silat, Tai Chi & Qigong, kickboxing, and restorative bodywork to strengthen both body and mind.
