News
Sweet start to festive season at Canareef Resort Maldives
As the festive season shines brightly at Canareef Resort Maldives, a heartwarming tradition brings together guests and staff alike in the spirit of celebration and joy. The annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony marks the official start of the holiday season, inviting all to partake in a fun and meaningful activity that blends the rich traditions of Christmas with the laid-back charm of island life.
This year, Canareef’s iconic cake mixing ceremony was a vibrant gathering where guests from across the globe joined hands, mixing a fragrant blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices that symbolise the warmth, joy, and togetherness of the season. The event allowed guests to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, while creating new bonds and memories that would last beyond the holiday season.
With hands full of festive ingredients and smiles all around, participants stirred the aromatic mixture in unison. The sweet scents of cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum filled the air, carried by the gentle ocean breeze that swept through the resort. The essence of Christmas was alive as guests connected over this special tradition.
Canareef Resort Maldives has long been known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere, and this event was a perfect reflection of that spirit. Whether you’re looking for a tropical getaway or a place to make cherished holiday memories, Canareef offers an unforgettable experience where festive traditions come alive.
This Christmas season, escape to Canareef and celebrate not just with the spirit of mixing, but with the kind of magic that only a true island paradise can offer. Join the resort for more festive activities and create sweet memories that will last a lifetime.
For details about the Festive Programme at Canareef Resort Maldives, visit www.canareef.com/festive-season to download the eBrochure.
News
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort gets Green Globe Certification for excellence in sustainability
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certificate, world’s leading certification for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism worldwide. This achievement reflects the resort’s steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, responsible tourism, and sustainability, reinforcing its dedication to protecting the natural beauty of the private island and its surrounding marine ecosystem.
The resort’s sustainability efforts are deeply integrated into its operations. In partnership with Reefscapers, the resort plays an active role in coral reef restoration, inviting guests to participate in hands-on coral planting initiatives. The resort also employs a comprehensive waste management strategy that includes advanced recycling and composting systems. To support local communities and reduce its environmental footprint, the resort sources organic, locally grown produce and sustainable seafood.
A key milestone in the resort’s sustainability journey is the introduction of Fen, the resort’s signature still and sparkling water, named after the Maldivian word for “water.” Sourced from the pristine sea surrounding the island, Fen is filtered and desalinised on-site through the resort’s newly installed, eco-conscious bottling plant, designed to minimise carbon emissions. For every bottle sold, USD $3 is contributed to the resort’s Blue Fund, which directly supports coral propagation projects with Reefscapers. Fen water is available as a complimentary offering during breakfast and at the beach. It is also featured on all restaurant and bar menus, enhancing the guest experience while actively reducing single-use plastic waste. The resort is also proud to feature local products and endorse Maldivian artisanal crafts, further enriching the cultural connection between guests and the island.
“We are deeply honoured to receive the Green Globe Certification, which reflects the dedication of our team in embracing sustainability at every level of our operations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Our commitment to preserving the natural environment of this island is at the heart of everything we do. Sustainability is not just a practice; it is a promise we make to future generations, ensuring that luxury and conservation go hand in hand.”
As the first St. Regis resort on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience a pristine tropical paradise, all while embodying the highest standards of luxury and sustainability. Set against a backdrop of sparkling sand, lush greenery, and the clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort is leading the way in sustainable luxury travel.
News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives receives Wellness Heaven Award 2026 nominations
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its nomination for the prestigious Wellness Heaven Award 2026 in the Wellness & Spa category with an outstanding score of 9.59 points in the Wellness & Spa Ranking.
Recently recognised as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the resort delivers exceptional guest experiences and achieved an outstanding overall rating of 9.41 points on the German hotel rating portal Wellness-Heaven.de, cementing its status as a leader in luxury wellness tourism.
Voting for the Wellness Heaven Awards is now open and will continue until 30 September 2025. Guests and wellness enthusiasts are encouraged to participate by sharing their favourite travel stories and photos. By voting, participants will also have the chance to win hotel vouchers worth a total of €27,500.
This nomination highlights Kuda Villingili’s commitment to creating a tranquil oasis where guests can rejuvenate amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
At the heart of this recognition lies The Spa, a sanctuary of rejuvenation and relaxation set on a private island accessible via a picturesque overwater bridge. The Spa offers an unparalleled experience with eight overwater suites featuring outdoor bathtubs and a dedicated Ayurvedic treatment room. Nestled above the tranquil lagoon, each suite provides a breathtaking 360-degree view of the ocean, where the only music you’ll need to unwind is the soothing sound of the waves.
Guests can indulge in an exquisite treatment program inspired by the rich wellness traditions of South Asia. Signature therapies include the soothing touch of lava shell and raw baby coconut massages, as well as transformative Ayurvedic treatments like Shirodhara and Prishta Abhyanga with Kizhi.
The Wellness Heaven Award is a prestigious accolade honouring the finest luxury wellness and spa hotels across Europe and beyond. For the first time the Wellness Heaven Award 2026 also includes international resorts. Established to recognise exceptional standards in hospitality, wellness, and relaxation, the award evaluates hotels based on categories like spa, cuisine, rooms, and service. Winners are selected through meticulous reviews conducted by professional testers and feedback from discerning guests. The award is a hallmark of excellence, guiding travellers to outstanding wellness destinations.
Vote here for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives and support its journey to the top. The winners will be decided by public vote and announced at the end of the voting period.
News
Dream island getaway at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives to locals, expats
This December, immerse yourself at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, where the turquoise lagoon and white sandy beaches create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable escape. Designed exclusively for locals and expats, this special offer is your chance to indulge in the ultimate tropical getaway at an unbeatable value.
Imagine booking a Beach Bungalow and starting your day along the shoreline, then ending it in the luxury of a stunning Water Bungalow—all at no extra cost. This complimentary upgrade ensures that you wake up to the soothing sounds of waves beneath your private deck, making your stay even more magical. Families are in for a treat too, as children aged 2-11 can stay at an incredible 75% discount on double rates, making it the ideal holiday for loved ones of all ages.
Every moment at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is designed to delight. Dive into the crystal-clear waters with complimentary snorkeling equipment and uncover a vibrant underwater world. Our twice-daily snorkeling shuttle service ensures you’ll have easy access to some of the most breathtaking marine ecosystems in the area. For those seeking additional indulgence, enjoy 20% off dining experiences that tantalise your taste buds and spa treatments that rejuvenate your senses.
Available exclusively from 1st to 20th December 2024, this offer is your gateway to crafting a personalised paradise. Reserve your stay by contacting fom.hakuraa@cinnamonhotels.com or calling +960 333 6000 / +960 7415 495 for reservations and transfer details. Whether you envision a romantic retreat, quality family time, or serene moments of solitude, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives will bring your dream escape to life.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to introduce 6 resorts in Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Veligandu Maldives unveils its five-star rebirth
-
Lifestyle7 days ago
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina celebrates birthday at Cocoon Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives kicks off the Holidays with warmth and love
-
Cooking1 week ago
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA, plant-powered dining experience
-
Celebration1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru offers 101 ways to celebrate Holidays
-
Featured1 week ago
Holistic healing awaits: Dr. Dinesh Singh at Ifuru Island Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Stars, space, and celebration: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Christmas with NASA astronauts